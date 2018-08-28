Heron's Way Ahead: Is There Further Upside?

It has two products in the market and one in late stages of the approval process.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) is an emerging biopharma with two drugs - SUSTOL and CINVANTI - both approved for preventing CINV or Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting. The company has had an excellent year, going up almost 3x on the basis of these approvals. However, what we like about HRTX is that it continues to help sustain that momentum by pushing reformulated drugs in the market. Its next drug candidate in line is HTX-011, a "fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine with the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) meloxicam."

As the company claims, using a low dose of meloxicam in the combo reduces inflammation after surgery and also regulates the post-operative acidic environment. This lets bupivacaine better penetrate the site and reduce postoperative pain as well as the need for opioid analgesics during the critical 72 hours after surgery. The market for this is huge, and while it is well-diversified by both generic and single ingredients, there's always space for a user-friendly combo drug that is priced properly.

HRTX has an NDA submission later this year for HTX-011 specifically in Bunionectomy and hernia repair. Giving 3 months for NDA acceptance, and considering the breakthrough therapy designation which makes for faster FDA review, we expect a PDUFA date in probably mid to late 2019.

A bunionectomy is done to remove a bunion, which is "is an enlargement of the joint at the base of the big toe." Left untreated, it can lead to extreme deformity of the foot. Although precise numbers are unavailable, it is estimated that possibly millions of women - who develop bunions 10 times more than men - may have some form of bunion. This presents a major market for HTX-011.

HTX-011 had two successful Phase 3 trials that produced positive results earlier this year. However, given how strongly the stock has rallied in the past year, TPT members were concerned about the sustainability of the stock price action. So, we ran HRTX through the IOMachine to see if there's any further opportunity here.

Market potential

According to the US surgical statistics ~777,000 hernia repairs and 379,000 bunion and toe deformity operations took place in 2010. Additionally, American Society of Plastic Surgeons estimates put the figure of abdominoplasty surgeries in 2016 at 127,633. Combined, this data translates into over 1 million undergoing these three operations each year. That means there is a competitive but large market to address post-operative pain.

Now, pharmacological treatment for preoperative and early postoperative pain in hernia surgery has not been very effective, according to research. The company also states that bupivacaine ER, although commonly used, does not last with its effect for more than 12-24 hours, and cannot block sensory nerve conduction. Switching to opioids is also detrimental to the patient.

HTX-011 is a local, topical analgesic that helps patients avoid the more than 120 injections needed otherwise. It is less invasive, and its special biochronomer technology lets simultaneous discharge of the two ingredients. So, if HTX-011 shows success in this area, it has a good opportunity to create a niche market for itself in what is otherwise a well-diversified market.

Trial results

HRTX-011 has completed its phase 3 trials and is preparing itself to get into that large market. The company reported positive top-line Phase 3 Results of HTX-011 in bunionectomy and hernia repair trials. Further topline results of Phase 2b trials of the drug in subjects undergoing total knee arthroplasty and breast augmentation were also reported by the company. Till date, there were no safety concerns for the drug's usage.

HTX-011 was well tolerated in both the Phase 3 studies. It has a safety profile comparable to placebo and bupivacaine solution. There were no drug-related serious adverse events or discontinuations due to drug-related adverse events in HTX-011-treated patients. Further, there were fewer opioid-related adverse events in HTX-011-treated patients.

The candidate met both primary and secondary endpoints during the trial. So, it is almost a certainty that the drug will soon enter into its NDA phase with an estimated PDUFA date in 2019. The market has already warmed itself to the point of saturation with the trial results. So, it may be presumed that there is little scope for further surge depending on the fate of this candidate's application for approval.

Financial health and product lineup

In June, the company announced a $200mn secondary offering, which didn't bring down the stock much because it was timed to coincide with positive phase 3 results. That was also when the stock was trading at its 52-wk high ~$42, and some analysts using a discounted cash flows (DCF) model, concluded that HRTX was more than 30% undervalued.

In early August, the company's earnings report for the last quarter was published. HRTX reported a quarterly loss of $0.54 per share versus loss of $0.80 per share a year ago. These figures were derived after adjusting non-recurring items. The company posted revenues of $17.28M for the quarter ended June 2018 that compares to year-ago revenues of $8.51M.

While the revenue stream is becoming steadier from existing approved drugs like SUSTOL, those drugs also have stiff completion from generic and single ingredients. To put things in perspective, even if the recent spike has been caused by the candidate in trial, HRTX's steady gains are driven by strong uptake of SUSTOL, approved in August 2016; and expectations of full realization of commercial potential of CINVANTI, which received approval last year. In our analysis of HRTX in Q1 of this year, we discussed how the stock was trading below par and was a good value proposition at that time. The stock price has doubled since then, and apart from the recent news regarding HTX-011, the general forecast for the company remains unaltered.

The FDA approval of Cinvanti in Q4 of 2017 and its subsequent commercialization kicked off the current positive run of HRTX. The approval pitted the drug against well-established Merck's (MRK) Emend IV. Based on the efficacy data, both the therapies have similar profiles, but since Cinvanti does not contain polysorbet 80, it has a better safety profile. However, the data itself might not be enough to translate a takeover of the market share of Emend IV by HTX-011.

That competition places a definite limit on the revenue potential for the drug. The same applies to the future earnings of HTX-011 in the indicated areas of treatment. All these considerations should contribute to a realistic analysis of the stock's present valuation. I would buy this below $35.

