Graphite Miners News For The Month Of August 2018

Graphite company news - Bass Metals commences the commercial ramp up of production from the recently refurbished Graphmada Large Flake Graphite Mine in Madagascar.

Graphite market news - "The graphite electrode market is expected to sustain its growth momentum in the current year (2018-19) as the demand-supply gap is expected to widen."

Welcome to the August edition of the graphite miners news. August saw graphite prices mostly unchanged.

Graphite spot and contract price news

During August China graphite flake-194 EXW spot prices were down 0.68%, and are down 2.37% over the past year.

Source: Northern Graphite (recently in 2018)

Natural graphite large flake price history Source: Northern Graphite website

In my January 30, 2018, Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals, Simon Moores said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards.

Graphite market news

On August 2 Business Standard reported: "The graphite electrode market is expected to sustain its growth momentum in the current year (2018-19) as the demand-supply gap is expected to widen."

On August 8 Mining.com reported: "Graphite: China’s H1 exports of natural graphite up 9% on previous year. Chinese exports of natural graphite have continued to rise, reaching an estimated 180kt in the first six months of 2018, a 9% increase on the same period the previous year. Exports (which include intermediate products such as spherical graphite) are rising to meet rapid growth in demand from the battery industry. Chinese exports have also been boosted since the scrapping of the 20% export tax on natural graphite in January 2017. Natural graphite exports subsequently increased to 344kt for the full year 2017, 44% above the 239kt figure for 2016."

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

On July 30 Syrah Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report period ending 30 June 2018." Highlights include:

"Balama Graphite Operation

Second quarter production of 21,200 tonnes, and first half 32,400 tonnes. Second quarter graphite recovery primarily impacted by inconsistent flotation and process control.

New COO’s review identified graphite recovery performance improvement actions focused on stable plant flows, increased plant utilisation, and governance of operating practices for improved process control.

Post review, 2018 production target revised to 135,000 to 145,000 tonnes from 160,000 tonnes and as a result C1 cash operating costs forecast US$430 to US$450 per tonne (previously US$400 per tonne) by the end of 2018.

Post quarter end, (to July 28th) average daily production has already increased by 39% versus second quarter.

2018 natural flake graphite demand expected to increase 10% YoY to 780kt, and balance expected to move to deficit by 2019/2020 as global electric vehicle penetration increases.

Battery Anode Material [BAM] Project site purchase scheduled to complete in August.

Cash on hand of US$56.7 million as at 30 June 2018, better than forecast, versus US$80.5 million as at 31 March 2018. Third quarter net cash outflow forecast US$17 million.

Targeting positive cash flows from operations at Balama from late 2018 (previously mid second half 2018). Timing of BAM major capital expenditure post site finalisation will be made in conjunction with the Balama cash flow profile."

On August 14 Syrah Resources announced: "Syrah fines circuit attrition cells operational. Syrah Resources Limited is pleased to announce the successful commissioning of the attrition cells for the fines graphite circuit which are now fully operational."

On August 16 Syrah Resources announced: "Syrah Resources: completes purchase of Battery Anode Material Site. Syrah Resources Limited is pleased to announce the purchase completion of its Battery Anode Material (BAM) plant site in Vidalia, Louisiana. During the due diligence period Syrah also finalised the major terms for electricity, natural gas and water utility agreements. The combination of the site and utility agreement terms provides a strong competitive base for the Company's BAM development."

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

On July 31 Bass Metals announced: "June 2018 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"The Company commenced the commercial ramp up of production from the recently refurbished Graphmada Large Flake Graphite Mine, in Madagascar.

The 100% owned, fully operational, Graphmada Mine is free of debt, with an offtake agreement in place, and is now producing premium graphite concentrates with the intention to make first sales in the September 2018 quarter.

Results from the ramp up of production has seen a significant improvement in operational performance above historic production metrics, with final concentrate grade exceeding 94% fixed carbon and recovery consistently above 75%.

The mine continues to operate with no lost time injuries reported and no significant injuries reported during the quarter.

Consistent with its stated strategy to materially grow the company’s resource inventory of both graphite and lithium, Bass finalized preliminary exploration at the Mahela prospect, located adjacent to Graphmada’s infrastructure.

In parallel, exploration continued at the highly prospective Millie’s Reward lithium project, with planning for a maiden drilling program well advanced.

The Company continued its planning for an expansion of production to 20,000 tonnes per annum (Stage 2), together with an ongoing assessment of potential production of expandable graphite products and technologies (Stage 3)."

On August 8 Bass Metals announced: "Bass Metals achieves significant milestone with nameplate production at the Graphmada Large Flake Graphite Mine."

On August 20 Bass Metals announced: "Bass achieves significant milestone with first graphite concentrate sales from record production at Graphmada Mine."

Bass metals operations in Madagascar

Source

Graphite developers

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals Limited is a diversified mining development and minerals exploration company dedicated to exploring for and developing mineral deposits in Mozambique. The company's core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

Magnis Resources [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF)

Magnis is an Australian-based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis will be responsible for the end-to-end supply chain in sourcing the raw materials including high quality graphite and associated technologies for these cells. Magnis has a world-class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project with high distribution toward natural flake graphite in the Super Jumbo, Jumbo and Large flake categories.

On August 2 Magnis Resources announced: "New York gigafactory progress." Highlights include:

"100% of the plant and equipment arrives at Huron Campus next week.

Re-assembly work to commence soon thereafter.

OEM’s significant contribution critical in the disassembly and reassembly of the plant.

Plant on track to commence battery manufacturing by mid-2019."

Magnis Chairman Frank Poullas added: “Huron is the first of three lithium-ion battery plants that Magnis’ and its partners are developing. Our focus now is to ensure we complete reassembly works efficiently in order to commence manufacturing by mid-2019, which is less than one year away. iM3NY is committed to this timeline and we have confidence that we can achieve it.” Note: iM3NY is Imperium3 New York, Incorporated (iM3NY).

On August 27 Magnis Resources announced: "Queensland Government approves $3.1M grant for Townsville Battery Plant Study. Magnis Resources Limited is pleased to announce that iM3 Townsville (“iM3 Townsville”), the recently established subsidiary of Imperium3 Pty Ltd, has formally received government approvals for the $3.1 million grant supporting the feasibility study into the establishment of a 15 GWh Lithium-ion Battery (LIB) manufacturing plant in Townsville, Queensland."

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga has significant advantages owing to its 100% owned graphite deposits in Sweden, proprietary process test facility in Germany and in-house graphene product technology.

On July 31 Talga Resources announced: "Quarterly activities review for the period ending 30 June 2018." Highlights include:

Product and Processing Development

"Successful conductive concrete tests using graphene.

Expanding innovations, technology and operations team and management.

Ongoing graphene product developments.

Wet commissioning of Phase 3 test plant in Germany commenced."

Commercial Development

"Market collaborations increase with 11 new companies entering graphene product engagements across target markets, including leading coatings, chemical, battery and polymer manufacturers and institutions.

Expanded pipeline of market opportunities as product development and supply programs underway with over 125 companies to date."

Corporate and Investor Relations

"Internal restructure of Swedish mineral assets to split cobalt and metal projects from graphene-graphite projects.

Balance sheet strengthened with $8.5 million placement.

Expanded project and management team.

Outreach programs across mining, investor and product technology.

Substantial proceeds received from share divestments, exercised options and grants during period totaling ~$1.4m.

Cash balance $11.9 million (30 June 2018) and after placement settlement in July ~$19.3 million."

On August 23 Talga Resources announced: "Talga and BillerudKorsnäs sign LOI over graphene packaging application. Australian advanced materials technology company, Talga Resources Ltd is pleased to advise it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with BillerudKorsnäs, a Swedish based multinational packaging company. Under the LOI, Talga and BillerudKorsnäs will jointly explore potential benefits of incorporating a Talga graphene (Talphene) product into a BillerudKorsnäs packaging application."

SRG Graphite [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y]

SRG Graphite Inc. is a Canadian-based resource company with the goal of creating shareholder value by becoming a leader in the production and delivery of low-cost, quick-to-market, quality graphite. SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

On August 3 SRG Graphite announced: "SRG Graphite files NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Report for Lola Graphite Deposit." Highlights include:

"Production of 50,200 tons of graphite concentrate per year over a 16-year mine life.

Capital costs of $105 million (“M”) including contingency of $15M.

Operational costs of $372/tonne (“t”) of concentrate and $130/t of transport.

Pre-tax NPV (8%) of $204M (post-tax NPV (8%) of $121M) at an average sales price of $1,328/t.

Project pre-tax IRR of 35% and post-tax IRR of 25%.

Finished grade of over 94% and up to 98% overall size fractions.

Strip ratio of 0.39."

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (TSXV:LEM) (OTCQB:LEMIF) is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials necessary in the global transition to a low-carbon energy future. Leading Edge Materials has a unique project portfolio in Scandinavia centered on critical specialty materials—including graphite, lithium, cobalt and rare earths. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandanavia .

On August 22 Leading Edge Materials announced: "Leading Edge Materials reports spheronising test results from Woxna Graphite Project, Sweden. Leading Edge Materials Corp. is pleased to provide the latest results from spheronisation test work undertaken on graphite from the Woxna graphite mine in Sweden. Woxna is a fully constructed mine, with all processing, waste management and infrastructure in place. During 2017, Woxna was granted an extension to its operating license until 2041."

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006, and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

Ancuabe: Industry leading flake size distribution, purity and expandability.

Nicanda Hill: One of the world's largest flake graphite/vanadium deposits.

Nicanda West: Industry leading flake size distribution and purity.

On July 31 Triton minerals announced: "Quarterly activities report for period ending 30 June 2018." Highlights include:

"Ancuabe Graphite Project approved for development, early works underway:

Approved development of the Ancuabe Graphite Project, a new high-value graphite mine for the battery (electric vehicle, storage) and expandable graphite markets.

Binding offtake agreements signed with two major Chinese graphite producers, underpinning forecast revenue from Ancuabe.

Provisional Environmental License granted.

MCC selected as Engineering, Procurement and Construction (NYSE:EPC) contractor.

Expected 20-25% reduction in capital expenditure (compared to DFS 1 estimate).

Early works commenced including site clearing, construction of access roads and camp infrastructure.

Project finance negotiations underway, benefiting from concessionary EPC financing and reduced capital expenditure estimate."

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau owns the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On August 24 Nouveau Monde Graphite announced: "Nouveau Monde Graphite and the Municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints sign agreement in principle regarding the Matawinie Project. Mr. Réjean Gouin, Mayor of the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints and Mr. Eric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde Graphite, are pleased to announce the signature of an agreement in principle on the development of the Matawinie project. This agreement will enhance the collaboration between both parties, clearly defining the environmental and social impacts and taking into account the concerns and needs of the community of Saint-Michel-des-Saints in the development of the project."

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd is a graphite exploration company. The company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

On July 30 Volt Resources announced: "Positive stage 1 Feasibility Study for Bunyu Graphite Project, Tanzania." Highlights include:

"Key objective of Stage 1 development is to establish infrastructure and market position in support of the development of the significantly larger Stage 2 expansion project.

Stage 1 based on a mining and processing plant annual throughput rate of 400,000 tonnes of ore to produce on average 23,700tpa of graphite products positioning Volt as a meaningful participant in the global flake graphite market.

Stage 1 financial analysis delivers favourable NPV and IRR over a payback period of 4.4 years. Pre-tax NPV (10%) of US$18.6M. Pre-tax IRR 21.0%.

Total EBITDA of US$93.6M over seven-year Stage 1 project period–average annual EBITDA of US$13.1M.

Development schedule of 12 months to first ore production-project development approvals and Stage 1 funding initiatives are well advanced.

Stage 1 FS indicates average FOB operating cost of US$664 per tonne and start-up capital cost estimate of US$31.8M.

Stage 1 development incorporates a significant amount of infrastructure, utilities and mine development work that benefits the Stage 2 expansion.

DFS for Stage 2 is planned to proceed concurrent with Stage 1 project development.

Volt currently completing the final binding offtake agreements for substantially all of Stage 1 annual production."

On August 2 Volt Resources announced: "Volt signs second binding off-take agreement for Bunyu Graphite Project." Highlights include:

"Binding offtake agreement signed with major Chinese graphite company-Qingdao Tiangshengda Graphite-for 9,000 tonnes per annum of Bunyu Graphite Product over five years.

Nominal 10,000tpa of Stage 1 production now committed via binding off-take agreements when combined with the binding off-take agreement with US based graphene company Nano Graphene Inc.

Negotiations continuing for additional binding offtake for the Stage 1 development."

Next Source Materials [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company states: "The Molo Graphite Project is a Feasibility-Stage project and ranks as one of the largest-known and highest quality flake graphite deposits in the world and the only project with SuperFlake® graphite."

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On July 30 Renascor Resources announced: "Siviour permitting update. Key work programs finalised for Mining Lease application for Siviour Graphite Project in South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula. All specialist reports are at or near completion, with no significant impediments to the project’s development identified. Risk assessment, incorporating specialist findings, currently being finalised, with Siviour Mining Lease Application expected to be lodged later this quarter. Development of the Siviour Project remains on schedule, with Renascor fully funded to completion of Definitive Feasibility Study leading to a Decision to Mine."

On July 31 Renascor Resources announced: "Quarterly report for the period ending 30 June 2018." Highlights include:

"First offtake agreement for Siviour Graphite Project concluded with Qingdao Chenyang Graphite.

Siviour Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] commenced. The Siviour DFS will build upon the conclusions of the recently completed Siviour Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS] and assess the commercial viability of producing graphite concentrates from Siviour through a staged development approach.

Following positive results from initial battery anode tests using Siviour graphite, downstream PFS commenced assessing the potential for value uplift through the production of spherical graphite using Siviour graphite concentrates.

Key work programs finalised for Mining Lease Application for Siviour Graphite Project, with application expected to be lodged in the current quarter.

$7.7 million capital raising completed to support development of Siviour Graphite Project. Renascor is now funded to completion of the Siviour DFS leading to a Decision to Mine, with approximately $8.2 million cash on hand as of 30 June 2018."

Kibaran Resources [ASX:KNL] (OTC:KBBRF)

Kibaran Resources Limited is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on unlocking the graphite potential of the mineral-rich landscapes of Tanzania, East Africa. The primary focus is on the 100%-owned Epanko Deposit – a key graphite target within the Epanko Graphite Project area, which has been identified to host large flake graphite with "expanded" properties. The Epanko Deposit has a JORC Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 12.8Mt at 10% TGC, for 1.28Mt of contained graphite.

On July 31 Kibaran Resources announced: "June 2018 quarterly report." Highlights include:

"Mining Commission launched by Minister of Minerals in Tanzania.

Epanko development program commenced and Letter of Intent signed with GR Engineering.

German piloting work confirms the positive results from the 2017 Downstream Processing Feasibility Study and supports a phased spherical. graphite commercialisation strategy for the lithium-ion battery market.

Preliminary funding support received from the German Government for pilot plant equipment.

EcoGraf™ registered as the trademark for the Company’s spherical graphite products.

Application of the new eco-friendly purification process to existing graphite feedstocks from Africa, South America, Europe, India and Asia."

On August 3 Kibaran Resources announced: "Major breakthrough to process third-party graphite using Kibaran’s proprietary EcoGraf technology. Strong results pave way to develop a diversified supply to the lithium-ion battery market. Kibaran’s proprietary EcoGraf non-hydrofluoric purification process successfully applied to natural flake graphite product samples sourced from producers in Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa to manufacture spherical battery grade graphite. Carbon purity of 99.95% delivered by EcoGraf from all samples. The results support the opportunity for Kibaran to establish a diversified battery graphite supply in addition to the development of its 60,000tpa Epanko Graphite Project and associated downstream processing in Tanzania. Demand among battery groups for ethically-produced raw materials is increasing and is expected to result in greater demand for eco-friendly products such as that produced using EcoGraf."

Zenyatta Ventures [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF)

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. (“Zenyatta”) is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Zenyatta is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”) – a rare, igneous related, hydrothermal graphite deposit with the potential to produce a natural, high-purity graphite that may compete in high-technology markets traditionally reserved for synthetic graphite.

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia, and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith source of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project.

On July 31 Sovereign Metals announced: "June 2018 quarterly report." Highlights include:

During the quarter the company progressed key PFS disciplines, including engineering, mining, processing, environmental and social activities.

Sovereign has substantially advanced the PFS with completion expected this quarter.

A resource upgrade at Malingunde was released in June 2018, providing the basis for a future low capex and low opex natural flake graphite operation. Saprolite + Saprock: 45.7Mt @ 7.2% TGC (4.0% cut-off, 81% Measured + Indicated). High Grade Component:14.5Mt @ 9.7% TGC (7.5% TGC cut-off, 88% Measured + Indicated).

Sovereign has demonstrated the ability to produce ultra-high purity levels of 99.9995 weight %C from its Malingunde natural crystalline flake graphite."

On August 14 Sovereign Metals announced: "High grade Rutile recovered from Malingunde graphite tailings. Sovereign Metals Limited is pleased to report the discovery and successful metallurgical separation of high grade rutile (TiO2) from within the soft, saprolite-hosted graphite deposit at Malingunde in Malawi. Initial “proof of concept” metallurgical testwork conducted on tailings from bulk graphite flotation tests indicate that; all TiO2 mineral species are rutile or leucoxene market specification rutile-leucoxene concentrates with TiO2 content ranging from 78% to 90% can be easily produced by a simple, industry-standard flowsheet."

Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals is focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such as lithium and graphite and also has a 100% interest in Lomiko Technologies Inc., an investor in technology and manufacturer of electronic products.

Mustang Resources [ASX:MUS]

Mustang Resources is a Mozambique-focused emerging mining company. The company is currently fast-tracking the development of their two highly prospective projects: the Montepuez Ruby Project and the Caula Graphite and Vanadium Project. The two projects are located next to each other, in the Cabo Delgado Province of Northern Mozambique. The Caula Graphite & Vanadium project Mozambique. A high grade graphite deposits (13% TGC @ 6% cut-off) with >50% large to super jumbo flakes. The company also has vanadium associated up to 1.02% V2O5 (125m @ 0.42% V2O5).

On July 31 Mustang Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ending 30 June 2018." Highlights include:

Caula Vanadium-Graphite Project, Mozambique

"Assay results return grades of up to 1.9% vanadium and 28.9% Total Graphitic Carbon (NYSEMKT:TGC).

Graphite assay results returned during the Quarter include: 48m @ 17.68% TGC including 13m @ 21.5% TGC [MODD018]; 45m@ 13.91% TGC including 7m @ 19.17% TGC [MODD019].

Metallurgical testwork confirms exceptional quality graphite with a cumulative proportion of large to super jumbo flakes (>180m), which increased from 44% to 60% for the combined Oxide zone, while the Fresh zone increased from 55% to 68%.

The development of a modified and improved flowsheet design, which allows for integrated vanadium and graphite extraction, producing high concentrate grades of more than 97% TGC.

Work conducted during the Quarter further demonstrate Caula’s potential to become a low-cost supplier of both vanadium and graphite."

Subsequent to Quarter End

"Mustang entered into an Agreement to merge its ruby interests with Fura Gems Inc. for the consideration amount of AU $10 million in Fura shares.

Under the Agreement, Fura committed to invest AU$25 million in further exploration and resource definition, subject to exploration success, on its expanded Montepuez Project over 3 years.

Caula Inferred Graphite Resource upgraded to Measured Mineral Resource of 21.9Mt at 13.4% TGC (8%cut-off) for a total of 2,933,100 tonnes of contained Graphite."

On August 8 Mustang Resources announced: "Caula Vanadium-Graphite Project–Feasibility Study drilling underway. The Feasibility Study drilling program on the Caula Vanadium-Graphite Project in Northern Mozambique is well advanced with 3,025m of diamond drilling and 1,050m of reverse-circulation drilling planned for completion in Q3. Caula also hosts, within the same deposit, a JORC (Measured) graphite deposit of 21.9Mt @ 13.4%TGC (8% cut-off) for 2,933,100 tonnes of contained graphite with high grade inter sections of up to 29% TGC. The scoping study is underway and scheduled for completion in September 2018, expected to be followed by resource upgrades and Feasibility Studies in Q4-2018 and Q1-2019."

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern Graphite Corporation is an Ottawa-based Canadian mine development company. Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, and close to major roads and infrastructure. The company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

Westwater Resources (WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc., is an explorer and developer of mineral resources that are materials essential to clean energy production. Formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc., Westwater is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

On August 9 Westwater Resources announced: "Westwater Resources reports second quarter 2018 operating results. Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our continued work to diversify our operating assets into battery materials has now resulted in the acquisition of Alabama Graphite Corp., giving us a first mover advantage in a key component of electrical storage devices. Our business plan published last month is to fast track the development of battery grade graphite production capacity in Alabama and continue to explore for lithium in the American West. “Overall, we have taken an opportunistic approach towards acquiring and developing our portfolio of products—graphite, lithium, and uranium, all of which are on the Critical Minerals List, which was submitted to the US Department of Commerce for action in May 2018."

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite is currently exploring and developing graphite mines in historic resource jurisdictions in Sri Lanka. It holds a land package constituting 121 km² grids containing historic vein graphite deposits.

On August 24 Ceylon Graphite announced: "Ceylon signs three new land agreements on assay results showing 96.13% pure graphite carbon content."

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF)

Eagle Graphite owns one of only two natural flake graphite production facilities in North America. The project, known as the Black Crystal graphite quarry, is located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, and 70 kilometers north of the state of Washington, USA.

On August 15 Eagle Graphite announced: "US tariffs on Chinese graphite will be the first domino. Tariffs will only accelerate the inevitable scramble for supply."

Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF)

Focus Graphite Inc. owns the Lac Knife high purity natural flake graphite property located on the Quebec-Labrador border.

On August 3 a 4-traders report stated: "Gary Economo, CEO of Focus Graphite states: "With Neodymium being a highly sought after rare earth element being used in the permanent magnet motors of electric vehicles such as Tesla's Model 3 Long Range, we are excited by this report on the Kwyjibo project. Not only is it a validation of our commitment to being a key player in supplying the critical rare earth elements used to power the technologies of the future; but it also demonstrates our commitment to building the key partnerships that will make our goal a reality."

Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF)

The Property is located on the Seward Peninsula in Western Alaska, along the north flank of the Kigluaik Mountains about 55 kilometers (37 miles) north of the City of Nome. It is approximately 35 kilometers (22 miles) from seasonal roads and 5 kilometers (3 miles) inland from inter tidal waters at Windy Cove (Imuruk Basin). The company claims to have “America’s highest grade and largest known, large flake graphite deposit.”

On August 7 Graphite One Resources Inc. announced: "Graphite One commences 2018 field program. Work to form part of the Company’s Pre-Feasibility Study Program commencing following the closing of $4 million capital raises."

NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite) [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF)

NovoCarbon is a clean technology minerals processing company supplying customers with innovative, high quality value-added carbon products.

On August 1 NovoCarbon Corp. announced: "Great Lakes Graphite fulfills initial purchase order from graphene manufacturer. Great Lakes Graphite Inc., doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, today announces the receipt and fulfillment of an initial purchase order from a graphene manufacturer located in the United States. The purchase order specified fifty pounds each of two high purity, micronized flake graphite products. The customer has requested confidentiality for competitive reasons."

Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT]

Walkabout Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal activities include exploration and development of resources and energy assets located in Australia, Botswana and Tanzania. It operates through the following segments: Graphite, Coal, Lithium, Copper, and Corporate. The Graphite segment includes assets and all related expenses to the tenements in Tanzania.

DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF)

DNI Metals, Inc. is an exploration and evaluation stage company which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds base and precious metals, specialty metals, rare earth elements, diamond, graphite and uranium mineral properties in Alberta, Utah and Ontario.

Graphite processors/traders

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF), BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], Bass Metals [ASX:BSM], Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCQB:ECORF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTCPK:GRXXF).

Conclusion

Graphite spot prices were flat in August, while the graphite miners were very active.

My highlights for the month were:

"The graphite electrode market is expected to sustain its growth momentum in the current year (2018-19) as the demand-supply gap is expected to widen."

Graphite: China’s H1 exports of natural graphite up 9% on previous year.

Syrah Resources H1 2018 production was 32,400t. 2018 production target revised down to 135,000 to 145,000 tonnes from 160,000 tonnes.

Bass Metals commences the commercial ramp up of production from the recently refurbished Graphmada Large Flake Graphite Mine, in Madagascar.

Magnis Resources making good progress on their New York Gigafactory in partnership with Imperium3 New York, Incorporated (iM3NY).

in partnership with Imperium3 New York, Incorporated (iM3NY). SRG Graphite Lola Graphite PEA results in a post-tax NPV8% of $121M, post-tax IRR of 25%.

Triton Resources Quarterly Report - Binding offtake agreements signed with two major Chinese graphite producers, underpinning forecast revenue from Ancuabe.

Volt Resources FS result for the Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania - Pre-tax NPV10% of US$18.6M. Pre-tax IRR 21.0%. And signs a binding off-take agreement.

Renascor Resources Quarterly Report - First offtake agreement for Siviour Graphite Project concluded with Qingdao Chenyang Graphite.

