Sierra Oncology: Our Take On This ~$2 Oncology Play

Today we look at a small cap biotech 'Busted IPO' that was in the news last week after signing a licensing deal with biotech giant Gilead Sciences (GILD). The stock sells south of $2.00 a share. A worthwhile 'lottery ticket' or an equity that should continue to be avoided? That is the question I have gotten from a couple of SA followers on this name over the past few days. We take an in-depth look in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Sierra Oncology (SRRA) is a Vancouver, Canada-based clinical-stage biotech that was founded in 2003 but did not come public until mid-2015. The company is focused on developing targeted therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company has a market capitalization of just over $125 million. The stock trades just below the $2.00 a share level. As can be seen in the graph below, the equity has seen better days.

The company does have an experienced management team.

Source: Company Investment Presentation

The Deal With Gilead:

On Wednesday, it was announced that Sierra would acquire the rights to momelotinib, a JAK 1/2 and ACRV1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two Phase 3 myelofibrosis studies, from Gilead Sciences. Sierra is laying out little upfront as the transaction calls for just a $3 million upfront payment. The agreement could also mean up to $195 million in milestones and mid-teen to high-twenties royalties on net sales to Gilead should the compound be successfully commercialized. Sierra will also assume all ongoing clinical trials after a transition period.

Before Wednesday's deal, here is how company's pipeline looked.

Pipeline & Technology Platform:

The company is focused on bringing therapies that target the DNA damage response network. DNA is constantly subjected to damage through a variety of factors. In response to this, cells developed a complex system of mechanisms called the DNA damage response network in order to repair damage and maintain genomic integrity. Genomic instability, accumulating genomic damage, is seen as a key hallmark of cancer. The idea is that by altering vital components of the network for the better, you can restore genomic stability.

This is where there targets Chk1 and Cdc7 come into play. The company’s lead drug candidate is SRA737. SRA737 acts as an inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1. Also, the company is advancing a drug candidate by the name of SRA-141, which is a small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7 kinase. The DDR network is rich with possibilities for attacking the intrinsic weaknesses in tumors. DDR-targeting therapeutics have seen clinical success before, so the company’s therapeutics would not be the first approved DDR-targeting drugs. That distinction goes to PARPi, which works to repair defects in a crucial DNA pathway within the DDR network.

Source: Company Investment Presentation

SRA737:

SRA737 is a potent, highly selective, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1. Chk1 is a vital regulator of cell cycle progression and the DDR replication stress response. The drug is currently being tested in two Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced cancer. SRA737-01, is a monotherapy study evaluating SRA737 in patients with tumors that have been identified to have genetic aberrations suspected to confer sensitivity to Chk1 inhibition via synthetic lethality. And, SRA737-02, a drug combination study evaluating SRA737 potentiated by low-dose gemcitabine.

This is what the company had to say about this program during the second quarter press release.

During the second quarter, we further refined our monotherapy study to focus on high grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC), supported by emerging data in the field that provides clinical validation for Chk1 inhibition in this indication. Accordingly, we are prioritizing the enrollment of approximately 65 genetically defined HGSOC patients into this trial, while continuing to enroll patients into the trial's other indications, although with lower priority," said Dr. Nick Glover, President and CEO of Sierra Oncology. "However, given that this amendment will require time to operationalize, we anticipate preliminary data from our monotherapy trial will be reported in the first half of 2019."

It's worth noting that Sierra signed a supply agreement with Janssen Research & Development to supply TESARO's niraparib, an orally administered PARP inhibitor, which facilitates the initiation of a combination trial of niraparib with SRA737 in patients with prostate cancer in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Source: Company Investment Presentation

SRA141:

SRA141 is a potent, selective, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Cell division cycle 7 kinase. The drug targets Cdc7, which is a serine-threonine kinase, which acts as a key regulator of both DNA replication and is involved in the DDR network. Over-expression of Cdc7 and its partner proteins are correlated with poor clinical outcomes. Hence, the need to inhibit Cdc7. The company is currently preparing an investigational new drug application, which should be submitted to the FDA by the second half of 2018.

Source: Company Investment Presentation

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

The company ended the second quarter of 2018 with approximately $125 million in cash on hand (approximately its current market capitalization) before the upcoming $3 million upfront payment to Gilead. Sierra Oncology's management stated it believed that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be enough to fund the current operating plans through approximately mid-2020.

The company receives sparse attention on Wall Street, and that is an understatement. The only analyst commentary I can find on this stock is a Buy reiteration two weeks ago from Jefferies.

Verdict:

The company does have several ‘shots on goal’, but it is years away from any potential commercialization and gets next to no analyst coverage. The deal with Gilead might get the company some more analyst exposure, but I don't think the drug giant would have sold an asset so cheaply if it thought it had much value. In addition, my batting average in investing in small biotech concerns based in Canada is significantly below the ‘Mendoza’ line. Therefore, we are passing on making any recommendations around this name at the current time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.