VMware To Acquire CloudHealth Technologies For Cross-Platform Management

With the deal, VMW continues its previously announced strategy of adding capabilities for customers with increasingly complex, multi-cloud configurations.

CloudHealth has developed cloud management systems for enterprises operating within multiple cloud environments and vendors.

VMware has agreed to acquire CloudHealth Technologies for approximately $500 million.

Quick Take

VMware (VMW) has announced it will acquire CloudHealth Technologies for approximately $500 million (Reuters).

CloudHealth has developed a cross-platform cloud operations management system for organizations of all sizes.

VMW is acquiring CloudHealth as part of its ongoing process to provide enhanced capabilities for organizations using multiple cloud environments.

Target Company

Boston, Massachusetts-based CloudHealth was founded in 2012 to provide cloud management services for the enterprise to better manage performance, cost, and security of their public cloud systems.

The company was founded by Joe Kinsella, who has held the position of Chief Technology Officer and was previously VP Engineering at Sonian.

Below is a review video of CloudHealth’s 2017 activities:

(Source: CloudHealth Technologies)

CloudHealth’s primary module offerings include:

Cloud Visibility

Cost Management

Resource Utilization

Security Risks

Migration

Hybrid and Multi-Cloud

Scalability

Governance

Container Optimization

The firm has a robust set of partner programs for Cloud Providers, MSP Partners and Technology Alliances.

The company raised at least $85.7 million (Crunchbase) in several rounds of venture capital funding; investors included Kleiner Perkins, Caulfield & Byers, Scale Venture Partners, .406 Ventures, Meritech Capital Partners, Sapphire Ventures, and Sigma Prime Ventures.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 MarketsandMarkets research report, the cloud systems management software market is expected to grow from $3.9 billion in 2016 to $15.3 billion in 2021.

This represents a tremendous CAGR of 31.1% during the period.

The main drivers for this expected growth are expected to be the continued need for simplified integration of increasingly complex cloud environments as enterprises adopt public, private and hybrid cloud services from different vendors to avoid lock-in.

Additionally, as enterprises make the historic transition from on-premises systems to the cloud they are seeking greater visibility into their cloud environments to better optimize their IT operations.

Major competitive vendors that provide cloud systems management software include:

IBM (IBM)

Microsoft (MSFT)

HP Enterprise (HPE)

Cisco (CSCO)

BMC Software

Oracle (ORCL)

Red Hat (RHT)

CA Technologies

ServiceNow (NOW)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

VMW didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms or file an 8-K. Reuters reported the price as around $500 million.

Management said the deal ‘is not expected to have a material impact on fiscal 2019 guidance, which remains unchanged.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that VMW had $12.6 billion in cash and short-term investments and $10.0 billion in total liabilities excluding unearned revenue.

Free cash flow during the three months ended May 4, 2018, was $1.03 billion.

VMware is acquiring CloudHealth as part of a ‘multi-cloud’ strategy it began in 2017.

As VMware COO Raghu Raghuram stated in the deal announcement,

Multi-cloud usage while beneficial to business creates a unique set of operational problems. With the addition of CloudHealth Technologies we are delivering a consistent and actionable view into cost and resource management, security and performance for applications across multiple clouds. [Italics mine]

In the past 12 months, VMW’s stock price has been volatile but has risen 40% vs. the S&P 500 Index 13%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

However, since the firm’s recent earnings announcement and CloudHealth deal announcement, the stock has dropped approximately 5.2%.

The CloudHealth deal is a strategic move by VMware as it responds to market changes and the use by enterprises of multiple cloud environments from Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (googl) (GOOG).

VMware was already a cloud service provider partner of CloudHealth’s, so I presume that integration risk will be minimal.

The acquisition transaction is scheduled to close by November 2018. Investors in VMW will have to wait until several quarters after that to begin seeing results from the deal.

