More Relief For Gold As Dollar Weakens

After endless weeks of waiting, the gold bulls finally have their moment to shine. After establishing a yearly low of $1,184 on Aug. 16, the gold price has now seen its best 7-day performance in over three months. In today’s comments, we’ll look at the evidence which favors the bulls consolidating their control of the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend.

Gold extended its gains from last week on Monday, rising 0.35% for the day as the U.S. dollar index (DXY) finally closed under its psychologically significant 50-day moving average. In doing so the dollar index also broke under the 95.00 chart support level, which many analysts and investors consider to have been critical for maintaining the dollar’s short-term upward trend. From a technical perspective, the most important consideration is that for the first time since greenback’s rally began in April, the dollar index is decisively below its 50-day MA. Since the 50-day MA is widely utilized by institutional and retail traders alike, the violation of this moving average could lead to additional weakness as traders scramble to swap dollars for commodities which benefit from dollar weakness, including gold.

Source: BigCharts

In previous commentaries, I emphasized that not only should the U.S. dollar index (DXY) break below the 95.00 level, but that the dollar/gold ratio should also confirm a reversal of the dollar’s recent strength. I wrote that the most visible way of showing that the dollar/gold relationship has reversed in gold’s favor would be a close under the 30-day moving average in the dollar/gold ratio. This was accomplished on Monday, as can be seen in the following graph. It’s also the first time since earlier this spring that the dollar/gold ratio has been below its 30-day trend line. This illustrates that for the first time in months, market conditions are gradually starting to favor holding gold over holding cash.

Source: WSJ

It’s not just the dollar/gold ratio which bodes well for gold’s immediate-term outlook, however. The Swiss franc currency index is also showing signs of strengthening after several weeks of bottoming. This is also an encouraging sign for gold since the franc is widely regarded as a safe haven asset. The franc also tends to move in line with the gold price when gold is rallying. When investor demand for both gold and the Swiss franc is synchronized, gold typically sees a stronger performance than would otherwise be the case.

Shown below is the dollar/Swiss franc ratio, which shows how much the franc has appreciated against the dollar in the last several days. The dollar/franc ratio recently broke under a 4-1/2 month uptrend line, which suggests investors are showing increased interest in the traditional safe havens. If this ratio continues rising in the coming days, it will increase the bullish short-term outlook for gold by extension.

Source: WSJ

Turning our attention the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold ETF, you can see the technical improvement since last week in the following graph. IAU has closed two consecutive days higher above its 15-day moving average as of Aug. 27. This technically constitutes a confirmed immediate-term bottom signal based on the rules of my trading discipline. A caveat is in order here. If the IAU price closes under the $11.56 level in the Aug. 28 trading session, the bottom signal will be invalidated. However, if it looks like IAU is going to close above $11.56 on Tuesday, speculators can do some buying in IAU. I recommend using a stop loss slightly below the $11.35 level, the nearest pivotal low from Aug. 23, as the initial stop-loss for long positions in IAU on an intraday basis.

Source: BigCharts

Although it’s not absolutely essential for confirming the latest bottom in the gold price, it would definitely increase the odds of a worthwhile rally if the silver price continues to improve. Shown here is the daily graph of the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), my favorite silver proxy. As previously mentioned, the best buy signals for gold have historically been accompanied by, or led by, rallies in the silver price. A 2-day higher close above the 15-day moving average for the silver ETF would therefore be the ideal sign for confirming the latest strength in the gold market. As of Aug. 27, SLV remains just slightly below its 15-day MA.

Source: BigCharts

Another caveat is in order here. While the short-term technical picture for gold is looking brighter than it has in quite some time, there remain some important obstacles standing in the way of a major reversal of gold’s bear market. I consider gold’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) bear market to still be intact until the gold price has absorbed much of the overhead supply which continues to overhang the market. Moreover, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) needs to show even more deterioration before gold is ready to commence a major turnaround. For now, I consider the latest gold rally to be strictly of immediate-term (1-4 week) significance, and I plan to treat it as such until the technical weight of evidence proves it to be otherwise. The gold market remains vulnerable to the dollar-related weakness and I recommend that traders treat this latest gold reversal as a temporary phenomenon for now. This means using only a small portion of your trading capital when buying gold and utilizing a conservative stop-loss strategy at all times.

On a strategic note, I plan on initiating a conservative long position in the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) today (Aug. 28) if it looks like the gold ETF is going to close above the $11.56 level (as mentioned above). Assuming this trade is initiated, I’ll be using a level just under the $11.35 level as the initial stop loss on an intraday basis. I’ll also update my trading position on the IAU in my upcoming gold market commentaries.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.