Pfizer's Tafamidis Will Be Standard Of Care For A Not-So-Rare Disease

Analysts already knew this. Perhaps they were not aware how large the addressable market for tafamidis could be?

However, patisiran and inotersen, both orphan drugs, are not indicated for the more common, senile TTR amyloid.

Tafamidis, a small molecule that is given by mouth, is considered less effective for hereditary amyloid polyneuropathy than the more complex, injectable patisiran and inotersen.

Tafamidis is the only drug known to improve survival in transthyretin-related (TTR) cardiac amyloidosis and is effective in both the hereditary type and much more common, acquired, "senile" type.

Drugs that are shown to improve survival quickly become standard of care.

Novel drugs that are shown to improve survival in patients with a lethal condition quickly become standard of care for that condition. The ATTR-ACT Study sponsored by Pfizer (PFE) and published in Monday's issue of NEJM includes survival curves for TTR (transthyretin-related) amyloid heart patients randomized to either tafamidis or placebo:

Source: New England Journal of Medicine

The reduction in mortality (29.5% vs. 42.9%) with tafamidis in patients with cardiac TTR amyloid is statistically and clinically significant. Safety profiles were similar.

Tafamidis, which stabilizes TTR rather than knocking down its gene, is already marketed for amyloid neuropathy outside of the US.

ATTR-ACT showed tafamidis to be as effective in senile cardiac amyloid (in which TTR is un-mutated) as it was in hereditary (mutant TTR) amyloid. That's important.

The competition: Alnylam's (ALNY) small interfering RNA therapeutic ONPATTRO patisiran and the Ionis's (IONS) antisense oligonucleotide TEGSEDI inotersen have been developed for the much less common hereditary TTR amyloid. Mortality was not an endpoint in the patisiran or inotersen pivotal trials.

Hereditary TTR amyloid is rare and estimated to affect only about 50,000 patients worldwide. Patisiran and inotersen were therefore designated orphan drugs.

Senile amyloid associated with un-mutated (wild-type) TTR is not rare. Authors of the NEJM publication cite prevalences of "13% among patients with heart failure with a preserved ejection fraction, 16% among patients undergoing transcatheter aortic-valve replacement for severe aortic stenosis, and 5% among patients with presumed hypertrophic cardiomyopathy."

The effect of tafamidis on mortality was delayed in ATTR-ACT, survival curves only separating at 18 months. Also, benefit was less pronounced in patients with more advanced disease, suggesting that treatment should be started as soon as the disease is recognized.

Knowing that non-hereditary amyloid is a much more common cause of diastolic heart failure than was previously recognized, and that treatment is available for this lethal condition, physicians will begin looking for it routinely. And treatment will likely be started as soon as the diagnosis is made. I think the analysts, enamored by the perceived superiority of the orphan pair of drugs in polyneuropathy, may not understand that.

Pfizer may have a blockbuster here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.