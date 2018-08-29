Grand Currency Manipulation In The Dollar On The Horizon

When it comes to price variance in markets across all asset classes, the currency markets tend to display the lowest level of volatility. Currency moves to the up or downside in the primary foreign exchange instruments of the world like the dollar and euro typically occur over long periods. Since the dollar and euro are both reserve currencies, central banks, governments, and monetary authorities tend to hold the fiat currencies as an integral part of their foreign currency reserves.

There are two reasons why volatility in the dollar and the euro are lower than in other markets. First, the volume and positions in these two means of exchange are massive. Higher volume and open interest in markets tend to dampen volatility. Second, and perhaps more significantly, the U.S. and European central banks and treasury authorities tend to manage the ascent or descent of the foreign exchange instruments. The dollar and euro are reserve currencies because of their stability. Therefore, their position in the global financial system is a function of their low price variance.

There are many examples throughout recent history where central banks have either publicly, or surreptitiously, entered the foreign exchange markets to intervene or influence the direction of currency relationships. These days, with the fundamentals behind the dollar and against the euro, the potential for intervention and official sector manipulation is at a high.

A strong fundamental case of a higher greenback

The euro currency accounts for approximately 57% of the dollar index. After falling to a bottom at 88.15 in February 2018, the dollar index has been making higher lows and higher highs, reaching its most recent peak at 96.865 on August 15.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the bullish trajectory of the dollar index, and even though price momentum has crossed lower in overbought territory since the mid-August high, the index has not fallen to a level that threatens the pattern of higher lows and higher highs, yet.

When it comes to the path of least resistance of currency markets, the primary driver is often interest rate differentials. The dollar and the euro are the two most ubiquitous currency instruments in the world. Back in December 2015, the short-term yield on the euro was negative forty basis points, while the dollar’s yield was zero percent. Today, the euro yield remains the same while the yield on the dollar is at 1.75-2.00%. Therefore, the differential in short-term rates favors the dollar.

The most recent guidance from the U.S. Fed has been that they will act twice more before the end of 2018 pushing the Fed Funds rate to 2.25-2.50%. Meanwhile, the ECB’s guidance has been that rates will remain unchanged at the negative forty basis point level until sometime in 2019. Therefore, by the end of this year, the differential between the dollar and euro yields will widen by 50 basis points to the 2.65-2.90% level. Fundamentals favor the dollar and the widening of the rate differential continues to exacerbate the dollar’s advantage and attraction compared to the European currency.

Trade and currency war with China

On Monday, August 27, the U.S. and Mexico came to terms on a trade agreement, and my guess is that Canada will do the same over the coming weeks. While President Trump does not like the symbolism of NAFTA, it makes sense that the tripartite agreement with Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. form a new deal with a new name where terms level the playing field. With Mexico on board, the U.S. negotiators will be more likely to push Canada towards a compromise, as I am sure the U.S. has room to meet in the middle on many of the trade issues. For President Trump, any deal that improves the playing field for the U.S., even to the slightest extent, is a significant victory that he can take into the mid-term elections. The 90 days deadline to get a trade done comes after the mid-term elections, but my guess is that there is a new deal a lot sooner to give time and space for a victory lap.

China will be the most difficult when it comes to the trade issue. So far, the Chinese have retaliated proportionately to $50 billion in U.S. tariffs. On Monday, the Chinese said they are contemplating a 25% tariff on U.S. LNG shipments to the world’s most populous nation. China has also been devaluing their currency to make their goods more competitive in global markets. The potential for a trade and currency war has increased, but a deal with Mexico, Canada, and recent accommodations with the European Union will put the U.S. in a better negotiating position to deal with the Chinese. I continue to believe that a grand solution will come from an economic summit between Presidents Trump and Xi where both leaders can claim victory. It is likely that we will have to wait until late 2018 or early 2019 for that to occur. Meanwhile, the rhetoric could continue to increase as the U.S. and China continue to slap each other with protectionist measures. China is feeling the brunt of the economic bruising as their equity market has declined since the start of 2018, while the U.S. stock market continues to make new highs.

If you read between the lines of President Trump’s recent comments about Fed interest rate hikes, it is clear that he views the dollar as a potential or active tool in the trade war. A lower dollar will enhance the U.S. negotiating position when it comes to a final deal with China.

The President believes that a lower dollar is patriotic

While President Trump would like nothing more than to have the stock market continue to surge into the mid-term elections in the United States, it is likely that the focus of the pressure he is exerting on the Fed over interest rates is geared towards the trade dispute with China. While the President and Chinese have been going tit-for-tat on protectionist issues, China’s devaluation of the yuan at as the U.S. dollar rises takes the trade dispute to another level. Rising interest rates in the U.S. because of short-term Fed rate hikes and the quantitative tightening program to rid the Fed’s balance sheet of years of government debt purchases has the impact of undoing not only corporate tax and regulatory reforms when it comes to economic growth, but it weakens the competitive nature of U.S. goods on global markets. Therefore, President Trump and his Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin believe that a lower dollar is patriotic these days as it bolsters the U.S.’s negotiating position with the Chinese. Therefore, the weak dollar policy has been a trade tool to level the playing field with China. I expect an increase in pressure on the Fed from the administration over the coming weeks as a victory with Mexico over trade will fortify the resolve to win with China. Another victory over trade with Canada will put the U.S, in a stronger position to deal with President Xi. Moreover, not only is there bipartisan support in the U.S. when it comes to “fairness and reciprocity” in trade and intellectual property issues, Europe is with the U.S. when it comes to dealing with China. Strength in numbers could be the only thing the Chinese understand and what will eventually drive them to do a deal.

A coordinated surprise from the ECB?

Intervention in the global currency markets has a short-term impact on foreign exchange rates, and it is likely that there is official sector selling in the dollar each time it makes a new high to slow the ascent of the U.S. currency. However, the real blow to the dollar that sends it lower could be in the hands of the European Central Bank over the coming weeks and months.

The ECB will conclude its QE program at the end of 2018. While Italy has been lobbying ECB President Mario Draghi to extend the program, and they told markets that short-term euro interest rates would not rise until sometime in 2019, the bombshell for China to combat a weakening yuan would be a surprise from the ECB that causes the euro to rally and the dollar to fall. Europe agrees with President Trump when it comes to China’s unfair trade practices. The World Trade Organization (WTO) rules are not appropriate in today’s world when it comes to China as it still treats the Asian nation as an emerging market. Today, China has the world’s second largest GDP, and it will soon be the leader. Therefore, China has become a mainstream economic power and the current trade environment that favors the Chinese have weighed not only on U.S. businesses but on Europe and other nations around the world as well.

It is possible that a surprise from the ECB in the form of tightening credit would improve both Europe’s and America’s positions when negotiating with the Chinese over the coming months.

The odds favor a long consolidation around current levels

I believe the dollar will not run away on the upside despite the current strong fundamentals when it comes to interest rate differentials. The trading pattern of the dollar suggests that a bigger hand is selling dollars on each new high, and the short-term intervention in currency markets could be only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to using the dollar as a tool against the Chinese.

President Trump is likely to step up his pressure on the U.S. Fed when they raise the Fed Funds rate at their September meeting. Additionally, it is likely that Treasury Secretary Mnuchin will be working closely with the ECB and leaders in the European Union to control the foreign exchange markets as a tool against the Chinese until parties reach an agreement on trade. While it would be hard to push the dollar down too far from its current level as the current gap between U.S. and euro currency rates is already over two percent, coordinated monetary policy and cooperation in the foreign exchange markets should keep a lid on the value of the dollar over the coming weeks and months.

It smells like there has been grand manipulation in the currency markets, and that it will only increase as trade negotiations with China continue.

Commodities prices took a hit as the dollar strengthened since the February 2018 low at 88.15 on the dollar index. The selling in commodities picked up steam over recent months as the summer season turned out to be a corrective period in many raw material markets. A period of consolidation in the dollar, and manipulation to send it lower so it can be a tool in the trade dispute is likely to cause a rebound in commodities prices.

Source: Barchart

The iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) is a diversified instrument that tracks the performance of a basket of commodities futures prices. GSG has declined from a high of $18.31 per share in May to lows of $16.49 in mid-August when the dollar hit its most recent high, a drop of 9.9%. With $1.43 billion in net assets and an average daily trading volume of over 425,000 shares, GSG is a liquid benchmark instrument when it comes to the commodities asset class. GSG had recovered to the $17.28 per share level on Tuesday, August 28 with the dollar index trading at under 94.50. For those who do not trade or invest directly in the commodities futures markets or via the many ETF/ETN products available for traditional equity portfolios, GSG could be an instrument that will move to the upside as the dollar consolidates or moves lower over the coming months. At the same time, an eventual trade deal with China should lift the potential for economic expansion around the world which would drive commodities prices higher. China is the world’s leading commodities consumer, and an end to fears over trade issues is likely to drive demand for raw materials and their prices a lot higher than current levels.

