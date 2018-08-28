Brooks Automation: Becoming More Focused, Becoming More Attractive

I believe the market is reacting with a bit too much enthusiasm following the sale of the non-core assets, as I am attracted to the shares upon subsequent sell-offs.

I like the improved focus and greater reliance on Life Sciences, being a much more predictable growth play than the semiconductor sector.

Brooks Automation (BRKS) surfaced on my radar as the company announced a sizeable divestment. The company will see substantial proceeds for these assets, building up a net cash position to nearly $9 per share, as it will become a more focused and diversified operation.

I like the deal, but recognise that the market has priced in the benefits from the deal quite a bit; in fact, I would like to call it an overreaction. Despite the big jump in the shares, I have placed shares of Brooks on my watchlist as the improved positioning and strong balance sheet make them appealing to pick up in the low thirties upon subsequent sell-offs.

Selling Transaction

Brooks has reached an agreement to divest its semiconductor cyrogenic business to Edwards Vacuum LLC, a subsidiary of Atlas Copco, in a $675 million all-cash deal.

This semiconductor cryogenics business contains the CTI and Polycold product lines, providing a wide range of services for semiconductor, display and general vacuum industries. Brooks originally bought the business back in 2005 when it acquired Heli Technology, as the current sale involves the CTI pump business, Polycold chiller business, related services and a 50% stake in Ulvac. The company stresses that no products or IP from the Life Science segment or vacuum automation portfolio will be transferred in connection to the deal.

Based on the reported purchase price, Brooks fetches a 3.5 times sales multiple with revenues amounting to $195 million a year. The deal fits within the strategy of the company to focus more on Semiconductor Automation and growth of the Life Science businesses, as the company does not rule out that funds will be used for M&A action, most likely focused on building the Life Science segment.

A Significant Deal

Note that the fiscal year of Brooks ends on September 30, so we are close to ending the fiscal year of 2018. For the fiscal year of 2017, Brooks generated $693 million in sales on which it reported adjusted EBITDA of $131 million, GAAP earnings of $0.89 per share and adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share.

Earlier in August, the company reported its third-quarter results which are much more timely of course as both of its core operations have seen big tailwinds as of recent. Let's start with the balance sheet. The company holds $231 million in cash, investments and equivalents. This is offset by $196 million in debt, for a net cash position of roughly $35 million. In theory, this will jump to $710 million following the deal, for a net cash position of around $10 per share.

Unfortunately, net cash proceeds from the deal amount to just $560 million, for a $600 million net cash position after the deal closes, equal to about $8.50 per share.

The company has been doing quite well so far in 2018, with sales rising by 21% in the first three quarters of the year to $620 million. Combined with the guidance for the final quarter, that implies that full-year sales are seen at $830 million, or at $635 million following the divestiture.

The company guides for fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share, plus or minus four cents, with GAAP earnings seen around $0.25 per share. The company reported a $1.36 per share adjusted earnings number for the first nine months of the year, for a $1.75 per share annual adjusted earnings number. Stock-based compensation is pegged at around $0.25 per share, for a more realistic adjusted earnings number of $1.50 per share.

The 71 million outstanding shares are valued at roughly $1.9 billion (on an enterprise basis at $35 per share) following the latest divestitures, for a 3.0 times sales multiple for the business which remains. Given that valuation, the 3.5 times multiple obtained for the assets being solid looks decent, although the margin profile has not been broken out, yet this has been a slower growing business in recent times.

Market Likes The Move

Shares of Brooks jumped 18% at the moment of writing to levels just above $35 per share. The more than $5 per share increase in the valuation of the firm corresponds to a +$350 million increase in the value of the firm. That seems quite an overreaction given the $675 million price tag of the business, more or less implying that the market believed that the value of these assets was just half the price tag of the transaction.

Trading at $35, the equity valuation of the firm has jumped to $2.5 billion, or closer to $1.9 billion if we account for the pro-forma net cash holdings, valuing operating assets at around $27 per share. Assuming that margins are equal between the remaining core and the to be divested business, we can assume that 28% of sales and earnings will move out of the door. If that assumption is correct, realistic earnings power will drop from $1.50 per share to $1.08 per share, implying that operating assets are valued at 25 times realistic earnings.

That seems like a pretty fair valuation given the excellent growth profile of the business, the fact that the company is unleveraged, and that a solid position in Life Science and semiconductor makes sure that the organic growth profile remains very good. Furthermore, increased focus on Life Science increases the predictability of the business and multiple which might be attached to the company.

On My Watchlist

I like the more focused business of Brooks, its unleveraged balance sheet, a very compelling positioning of the business, as a 25 times earnings multiple seems fair in this respect.

Hence, I like the business of Brooks a lot and see the reason for a positive reaction in response to the divestment, yet I do believe that the big move in the share price is a bit of an overreaction. Again, the 17% move higher represents about 50% of the deal tag, which seems quite a high percentage, especially as net proceeds are seriously impacted by transaction costs and taxes.

The good thing about the deal is that Brooks is maintaining its higher value-added semiconductor activities, as the portion of the much more stable life science business will go up a lot. Consequently, overall growth should both become higher and much more stable.

Therefore, I see appeal at let's say 20 times unleveraged earnings at around $1.10 per share. Including $8.50 per share in net cash, this works out to a $30-31 targeted entry point. While I recognise that Brooks represents quality, certainly as it is making a continued shift to Life Sciences, reality is that the company still has a large semi reliance. Notably players and suppliers in this sector have seen a decent sell-off as of recent. This means that I am placing my bets with caution, taking into account the big response to the announced sale as well.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace Checkout to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.