Scientific Beta Factor Report: Q2 2018

The Global X research team updated the Scientific Beta Factor Report for Q2 2018, analyzing the performance and characteristics of factors in the US and international markets. The full Q2 Factor Report can be read here.
United States: Factors Fall Flat in Q2
Despite strong performance in Q1, factor exposures failed to outperform the S&P 500 in Q2 2018. All four factors (Value, Size, Momentum, and Low Volatility) delivered positive performance for the quarter, yet they each underperformed the S&P 500 by average of 122 basis points (bps). Over the past one-year period, Momentum has been the only factor to outperform the S&P 500, doing so by 75 bps.
One of the key drivers for factor underperformance in Q2 was a collective underweight to the Information Technology (Tech) sector, which dominates the S&P 500. The Global X Scientific Beta US ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIU) is 11% underweight to the Tech sector relative to the S&P 500 because factors like Value and Size tend to have less exposure to this sector. In addition, the fund’s weighting scheme is designed to be more diversified than top-heavy market cap weighted indexes. A few very large companies in the Tech sector, however, have been the major drivers of returns for the S&P 500 this year.
Value index represented by the Scientific Beta United States Value Diversified Multi-Strategy Index. Momentum represented by the Scientific Beta United States High-Momentum Diversified Multi-Strategy Index. Size Index represented by the Scientific Beta United States Mid-Cap Diversified Multi-Strategy Index. Low Volatility represented by the Scientific Beta United States Low-Volatility Diversified Multi-Strategy Index.
International: Factors Worked in Europe
In the international markets, factor performance was more mixed this quarter. Europe continued to enjoy success, with three of the four factors outperforming their broad market benchmark, the STOXX Europe 600 Index. In the Asia ex-Japan and Japan regions, factor performance was more challenged, with all factors in Asia ex-Japan underperforming and in Japan three of the four factors underperformed their relevant broad market benchmarks.
In Europe, all four factors except Value outperformed the STOXX Europe 600 Index. Low Volatility outperformed by 156 bps, Momentum outperformed by 92 bps, Size outperformed by 82 bps, while Value was the lone underperformer by 234 bps.
In Asia ex-Japan, all four factors underperformed the benchmark MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index. Size had the largest underperformance at 481 bps, Value underperformed by 376 bps, Low Volatility underperformed by 331 bps, and Momentum underperformed by 238 bps.
In Japan, all factors except Low Volatility underperformed the MSCI Japan Index. Low Volatility outperformed by 139 bps, while Momentum underperformed by 195 bps, Value underperformed by 69 bps, and Size underperformed by 27 bps.
FOOTNOTES
Definitions
SciBeta United States Low-Volatility Diversified Multi-Strategy Index: The SciBeta United States Low-Volatility Diversified Multi-Strategy Index represents the performance of large and medium capitalisation companies from the United States universe that exhibit Low Volatility characteristics while ensuring a high degree of diversification.
SciBeta United States Mid-Cap Diversified Multi-Strategy Index: The SciBeta United States Mid-Cap Diversified Multi-Strategy Index represents the performance of large and medium capitalisation companies from the United States universe that exhibit Mid-Cap characteristics while ensuring a high degree of diversification.
SciBeta United States Value Diversified Multi-Strategy Index: The SciBeta United States Value Diversified Multi-Strategy Index represents the performance of large and medium capitalisation companies from the United States universe that exhibit Value characteristics while ensuring a high degree of diversification.
SciBeta United States High-Momentum Diversified Multi-Strategy Index: The SciBeta United States High-Momentum Diversified Multi-Strategy Index represents the performance of large and medium capitalisation companies from the United States universe that exhibit High Momentum characteristics while ensuring a high degree of diversification.
Scientific Beta United States Diversified Multi-Strategy Index: This index represents the performance of large and medium capitalisation companies from the United States universe and is weighted in a manner to ensure a high degree of diversification when compared to a market capitalization weighted benchmark.
S&P 500 Index: The S&P 500 is an index of 500 stocks chosen by factors such as market size, liquidity and industry grouping. The Index is designed to be a leading indicator of U.S. equities and is meant to reflect the risk/return characteristics of the large-cap universe
Stoxx Europe 600 Index: The STOXX Europe 600 Index is derived from the STOXX Europe Total Market Index (TMI) and is a subset of the STOXX Global 1800 Index. With a fixed number of 600 components, the STOXX Europe 600 Index represents large, mid and small capitalization companies across 18 countries of the European region: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
MSCI Pacific ex Japan Index: The MSCI Pacific ex Japan Index captures large and mid cap representation across 4 of 5 Developed Markets (NYSE:DM) countries in the Pacific region (excluding Japan). With 150 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country
MSCI Japan Index: The MSCI Japan Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the Japanese market. With 318 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Japan.
Index returns are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent actual Fund performance. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees, expenses or sales charges. One cannot invest directly in an index.
