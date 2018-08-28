SHU Portfolio: Large Opportunity In Destiny Media

The company announced up to a $2M share buyback program to help deal with some overhang from a large seller and should quell any investor fear about client relationships.

Finally a new web based player is commercially ready which greatly improves usability. We expect the company to be able to re-accelerate growth with the help of this.

The company has a market cap of just $8M with $2M in cash and generating almost $1M in free cash flow.

Here is our SHU Portfolio (Monday August 27 11am):

Destiny Media (OTCQB:DSNY) is one of the worst performer in our SHU portfolio, is it time to ditch the shares or should we perhaps double down? Let's first briefly re-introduce the company and consider reasons for the disappointing share price.

We've been writing about Destiny Media here for some time, basically because the company seemed an interesting combination of:

A strong position in an existing (but rather small) market, that of pre-release music with their product PlayMPE.

A shot at conquering a niche in a much larger, faster growing market, that of video streaming with their product Clipstream.

While we saw good progress in the video quality of the Clipstream demo videos, we explicitly argued in our last article that there was a considerable chance of failure.

But we also argued that even if Clipstream would fail, the company had PlayMPE as its "fall-back" product, generating cash flows. The company could devote more resources to foster its growth and cut a considerable amount of cost of resources and people which were devoted to developing Clipstream.

So we basically saw it almost as a heads, we win, tail, we can't lose situation. If the company would manage to develop Clipstream commercially, big wins were possible, even likely.

If Clipstream would be ditched, at the $0.19 cents or so we bought shares for the SHU portfolio, we didn't see much downside due to significant cost reductions, hence increase in profitability and growth.

Well, somewhat to our surprise (we admit), the company iced the development of Clipstream last year. We say somewhat to our surprise, because we had been tracking the improving quality of new iterations of its demo videos, and we thought they were getting pretty close to commercially viable quality.

We asked a lot of people who didn't know they used a different technology to have a look as well, and they all said that it worked for them, even on pretty old smartphones (where it tended to struggle due to limited CPU and memory).

Streaming with Clipstream (which is based on Javascript) does have disadvantages (it consumes considerably more computing power), but one can do stuff with it that could be interesting for markets like advertising, and probably a few other sectors.

Well, all that doesn't really matter anymore because in a sort of a boardroom coup, the CEO was ousted and a couple of months later Clipstream followed.

The market was actually quite jubilant at first, the shares went up 50% to nearly $0.30:

But you can also see that the enthusiasm didn't really last, and we're stuck with these shares in the SHU portfolio with the shares even reaching a low of 12 cents (although we have recovered a bit since), which is a market cap of just $6.2M. Here are some of the reasons, in our view:

There wasn't much in terms of reduced cost as a result of stopping the development of Clipstream.

While PlayMPE has been growing, this has been quite slow, slower than many (including us) hoped/expected.

However, we should not lose sight of the fact that company financials have steadily improved since the beginning of 2016 already:

DSNY Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

You see that growth as well as operational performance has been trending up for a couple of years. Indeed:

DSNY Operating Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

And the cash generation has been really good:

DSNY Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Just by the figures, the company is doing pretty well. Indeed (Q3CC):

Our cash position has increased by over $700,000 year-to-date to $2,051,000.

That really is quite a bit, given that the company now has a market cap of just $8M. Some readers might remember that one of the reasons we liked to speculate on Clipstream (apart from the insurance policy provided by PlayMPE) was the low market cap in relation to the enormity of the video streaming market.

Now we have the situation that almost a third of the market cap is cash, and this is increasing at a pretty rapid pace.

Share crash

So if the company financials are improving so much, why are the shares down so much? Here is management (Q3CC):

We have limited control over the supply, especially if there is a large shareholder in need of cash.

Here are two possibilities, in our view:

The ousting of the former CEO Steve Vestergaard wasn't on friendly terms and Steve is the largest shareholder and is now liquidating.

It is possible that when the company concentrated on developing Clipstream, they neglected their PlayMPE to some degree.

On the first item, this delivers an interesting picture. Steve Vestergaard has indeed been selling quite a few shares. This calendar year he sold 247,314 shares. This is a bit concerning, as he still has another 11M to go, should he want to get rid of all of that. We'll come to that in a minute.

PlayMPE

What we didn't realize at the time was that PlayMPE was being neglected to a certain degree. Their biggest client is Universal, but they also have business with two other big studios and a lot of independents.

But in the Q3CC we read something that produced some food for thought (Q3CC, our emphasis):

Removing the effect of foreign exchange fluctuations, U.S. revenues were flat, where consistent 5% growth in U.S. independent was offset by decline from one U.S. major customer. Revenue from our European customers was down 6.7% due to declines from certain of our major Scandinavian and Sweden labels.

Decline from major customers (even if overall revenue keeps on growing), we don't like the look of that. Indeed (Q3CC):

Our lack of appropriate investment in Play MPE had strained relationships with customers, hindered our ability to grow and threatened existing revenue and we have known about this for quite some time.

Threatened existing revenue, that could be a problem. Luckily enough, the company has realized this risk for quite some time and has been working at a major new release of PlayMPE.

Actually, they have been working on that for years and it has now finally been released in July (the V8 version, which is the web based version of the encoder/distributor). We have to quote at some length here (Q3CC, our emphasis):

With our focus on Play MPE last week, we released Version 8 of Play MPE we have been aware of this need for 7 years, but Play MPE is now web-based and is faster, much more intuitive and easy to use, is more powerful in the preparation of a release, is accessible by Mac users and now can be more easily translated. This is a vast improvement over a 10-year-old PC-based version of that was tricky to use. Only a week into this release and we already have traction in expanding the business through customers that are migrating over from existing software and using it more extensively or trial account setup in new territories and it appears that we will be recovering business lost earlier this year. In very simple terms, this release is a big deal.

And there are a few kickers (Q3CC, our emphasis):

Also with this new release, we will now be more able to easily upgrade or add services and improvements... A renewed investment in Play MPE has also dramatically improved our relationship with our largest customer.

Dramatically improved

Dramatically improved, we like the sound of that. If that's true, we think the shares are a steal here. If you don't believe us, you might want to have a look at that cash flow graph above again, and then factor in what rising revenues from their biggest customers would do to it.

As it is, the company generates almost $1M in free cash flow a year. If their fortunes turn and revenue growth increases, that could increase significantly as the PlayMPE process is almost entirely automated, generating very high gross margins.

Although initially that won't be the case as (Q3CC):

We are increasing spending on Play MPE business development and we are adding staff. We added one account representative last week and we plan to add more in the near future.

So they are confident now with the release of the web based codifier which was years in the making, and they're investing in accelerating revenue growth and taking a bigger share of the market.

We are pretty confident they can do this, the company has a habit of developing PlayMPE in close cooperation with their biggest customer (Universal), building it to their specifications.

Also, PlayMPE is integrated in their reporting and has state of the art security features (discussed in previous articles) so there are considerable switching cost.

There are also network effects with PlayMPE basically the standard with which pre-release music is send to radio stations, journalists and clients. With the much improved usability of the web based version we think that there is a chance for it to further cement its position.

And if you look at insider activity again, you'll notice that apart from former CEO Steve Vestergaard (who is still a board member), no other insider is actually selling, quite the contrary.

Director Hyon Myong Cho has been a rather active buyer in the open market recently, with multiple buys totaling 37,500 shares. Given the share price, that isn't a lot in dollar terms, but he's doing these share purchases rather frequently so perhaps he doesn't have more spare cash. In any case it's a positive sign.

Vestergaard

Former CEO (and founder) Steve Vestergaard has been selling much more than Cho is buying, there is no doubt about that and that has contributed to the share price decline. But we don't think he is selling because he has a dim view about the company's fortunes, more likely his motives are:

To pay legal cost (Verstergaard is fighting his firing).

To pay the bills (he's a board member of Brisio Innovations and a partner at Broughton and Broughton Investments, but we're not aware of other employment).

You might get a little down realizing that he's got another 11M shares to go which can depress the share price for quite some time, but we don't think things will be quite as bad:

Unless really forced, Vestergaard will not sell his shares willingly at such depressed values, and the fact that he has sold only a tiny fraction of his holdings so far (3%, thereabouts) indicates that. He also hasn't been selling for quite some time (his last sale was in early April) and not below $0.2.

If (as we think) the new web-based and version (that is finally accessible for Mac users as well) of the PlayMPE encoder/distributor remove the risk of clients walking, there is tremendous value here and others might very well step in and relieve Vestergaard of part of his shares at a more reasonable price in one arranged transaction.

Massive buyback

And then, just as we had already almost finished the article, this appeared (company PR):

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. (DSY.V) (DSNY) (the 'Company"), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based SaaS solution for promotional music marketing, today announced that the board of directors has authorized a program to repurchase up to 10 million shares of the Company's common stock at a maximum share purchase price of $0.20 per share through open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise in accordance with all applicable laws.

Up to 10M shares, that's nearly 20% of the outstanding shares! That's a potentially huge buyback. To us, this solves several problems at once:

It indicates that the "dramatically improved" relations with their biggest customer are not just words, we find it difficult to imagine the company would embark on such a massive buyback if there were problems with their biggest customers.

It could potentially take care of the share overhang from the former CEO.

It should put a floor under the share price of roughly $0.20. Basically there is a 10M share bid under 20 cent that can appear at any moment.

There is a remaining risk that Vestergaard wins his wrongful dismissal case. We have no clue about that apart from the fact that management is very confident about the case.

We have to say that if it's true that some customers were unhappy with previous PlayMPE versions and the company neglected PlayMPE to some extent in favor of developing Clipstream, this perhaps doesn't strengthen his case.

In a way it doesn't matter all that much for shareholders because if he wins, the company could face a one-off liability, but his share selling is likely to stop.

Clipstream

And then there still is Clipstream. Here is CEO Vandenberg:

While Clipstream is a very interesting idea and remain so quite frankly, we did not have a business plan for Clipstream and did not see an easy path to positive contributions to net income given the status of our technology, our staffing levels and our financial resources.

In a couple of years they might still get back to that but they need to solidify PlayMPE first. Revenues have been growing in PlayMPE, albeit slowly. If that accelerates and the new web-based version is a much easier sell, that could become interesting in its own right, given the amount of cash flow it already generates.

They could also sell the Clipstream technology to a better capitalized partner, or co-develop it. So it isn't gone and it could be either revived or sold.

Conclusion

Let us summarize why we're not worried about supposedly unhappy customers:

The new web-based version (V8) should take care of it, it's faster, much easier to use, open to Mac users (finally!). Problems that were known to exist for quite some time have been fixed.

After the completion of V8 the company is now hiring new sales people to pursue growth.

Insiders (at least one of them) is buying in the open market.

The early indications are that customers are very happy with it, per last CC.

PlayMPE has a strong market position due to state of the art security, deep integration with its main customer, and network effects.

The CEO would not have gone through with such a potentially massive buyback if the company was on shaky grounds with some of its larger customers.

And here is why we think the shares are a strong buy here:

The company has $2M in cash, a third of its market cap, and no debt.

Despite the problems with the PC based version of PlayMPE, revenues have kept on growing and the company is rapidly increasing operating margins and cash flow. It is generating almost $1M in cash flow a year. So it's not that the company was in any crisis, but the shares crashed nevertheless.

The V8 version solves known issues with previous (PC based) versions of PlayMPE and allows the company to pursue growth again, which is exactly what they're doing.

PlayMPE generates large gross margins as the process is almost entirely automated. Most of additional revenues go to the bottom line.

Yes, there is potentially a lot of overhang from the former CEO, but we think he's not willing to sell much (if any) below 20 cents and the company is willing to buy up to 10M shares below 20 cents.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSNY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.