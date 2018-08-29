Did Gold Find A Bottom?

On April 11, the price of gold hit a high of $1365.40 per ounce for the second time in 2018. In late January, gold reached the same peak. The double top in the gold market turned out to be a bearish omen, and the price fell for fourteen out of the next nineteen weeks reaching a low of $1161.40 on August 15, 14.9% below the mid-April high.

Gold took out all of its technical support levels as the price declined, and in May, it fell to a new low for 2018. In July, the price moved under another support level on the weekly chart at $1204, which was the July 2017 bottom, and at the lows on August 15, the yellow metal traded at its lowest price since the first week of 2017. The bearish price action in gold over past months marked the first time that the precious metal broke a pattern of higher lows that had been in place since December 2015. In hindsight, the double top at $1365.40 and break to a new low in 2018 below the $1300 level were signs that the price was going a lot lower.

Gold fell as the dollar index recovered, and the low came as the greenback index hit its high at 96.865. However, the dollar retreated to the 95 level last week which pushed the price of the yellow metal back over $1200 per ounce.

A bullish reversal last Friday

Gold hit its low on the active month December COMEX futures contract on August 16 at $1167.10 per ounce.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of the yellow metal bounced from the mid-August low as the dollar index turned south from its most recent high. The slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator, crossed to the upside in oversold territory indicating a short-term price reversal. Relative strength has risen to neutral territory and open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market has been gently rising with the price over recent sessions. Increasing open interest and price appreciation is typically a bullish sign in a futures market.

On Friday, August 24, the price of gold fell to a low that was 70 cents below the previous session and proceeded to close above the prior day’s day. The bullish reversal on the daily chart was another encouraging sign that the yellow metal may have found a significant bottom on August 16.

Trade and currency war are not bearish for gold

The current trade issues between the U.S. and China have weighed on the prices of many commodities over recent months, and gold has been no exception. At the same time, the Chinese have devalued their currency as a tool to combat the U.S. protectionist measures and bolster their domestic economy. A weaker yuan makes Chinese goods more attractive in global markets. While the dollar has had significant support from yield differentials between the U.S. currency and euro over past months, President Trump has been leaning on the Fed when it comes to further rate hikes. The administration has sought a weak dollar policy as a tool against China and other trading partners, as well as to increase the flow of profits into U.S. multinational companies. President Trump stated that an overly hawkish Fed was undermining all of the initiatives made over past months such as tax and regulatory reforms that have stimulated the U.S. economy and caused the stock market to rise to record highs. While the Fed is an apolitical body, the members of the FOMC expressed concern over the trade issues in the minute from their latest meeting. The members of the committee said that the trade war and a potential currency skirmish with China could have inflationary pressures on the U.S. economy. Inflation eats away at the value of money and is not a bearish factor for the price of the yellow metal.

The geopolitical landscape is a supportive factor

The geopolitical landscape continues to be a minefield of issues that support the price of gold as it is a metal that attracts buying during periods of fear and uncertainty. Most recently, the President asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to cancel his upcoming visit to North Korean because of a lack of progress on denuclearization. In the Middle East, the administration walked away from the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement and will slap severe sanctions on the theocracy in Teheran. While it may become challenging for Iran to continue to export their 2.7 million barrels per day of oil around the world, President Rouhani has said that if Iran cannot ship their oil, they will make sure that other producers in the Middle East will suffer the same fate. The Strait of Hormuz is a waterway that separates the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman. While Iran’s 2.7 million barrels move through the Strait each day, so do a total of 19 million barrels or 20% of the world’s supplies. Any military action by the Iranians that prevent the flow of oil through the critical seaway will cause increased volatility in the oil market and fear and uncertainty when it comes to peace in the region. Iranian military action could be a highly bullish factor for the gold market in the coming weeks and months as sanctions begin to bite the theocracy when it comes to revenue flows.

Meanwhile, political division in the United States is heating up with the mid-term elections coming in November. Last week, the conviction of the President’s former campaign chief Paul Manafort on eight felony counts and a plea by the President’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, to eight felony counts could have ramifications for the election. At the same time, prosecutors have granted immunity to several witnesses within the President’s circle including the chief financial officer of the Trump Corporation. A victory by the Democrats in the mid-term elections would increase the chances of impeachment hearings over the coming months leading to political uncertainty in the United States.

At the same time, while the Fed is likely to increase the Fed Funds rate by twenty-five basis points at their September meeting, the coming month is typically a strong seasonal time for the gold market as the Indian wedding season will run from October through December. Demand for the yellow metal tends to increase in the world’s second most populous nation in September in preparation for the annual wedding season. Finally, Russia and China continue to add gold to their reserves. In the face of U.S. sanctions on Russia, the central bank has been selling U.S. Treasuries and buying gold. At the same time, the Chinese have been building reserves. The official sector continues to be a net buyer of the yellow metal which is not a bearish factor for the price of the yellow metal.

Higher rates are a response to inflationary pressures

The most recent producer price and consumer price index data continues to show a gradual rise in the rate of inflation. The Fed has told markets that inflation is now at their two percent target rate. A trade and currency war with China could exacerbate the growth of inflationary pressures. With President Trump breathing down the neck of Fed chairman Jerome Powell about rate hikes and their “symmetric” approach to battling inflation, it is possible that the central bank will fall behind the curve when it comes to battling the economic condition over the coming months. The “symmetric” approach means that the central bank is willing to allow the rate of inflation to climb above its target rate for a period to encourage a continuation of economic growth. However, inflation is a complicated beast to tame once it gets going, and trade issues, a buoyant U.S. economy, political pressure, and the potential for rising commodities prices over the coming months could cause a spike in inflationary pressures which would likely take the price of gold higher.

September 26 is the next big event for the gold market

On September 26 we will hear from the Federal Open Market Committee, and the expectations are for a third rate hike of twenty-five basis points for 2018. The devil will be in the details when it comes to the committee’s statement, and Chairman Powell’s press conference as the market will be looking for clues about a fourth hike at their December meeting. The Fed has increased rates each December since 2015, and each time gold has moved lower in anticipation of the move, However, given the current state of domestic and global economic and political events, the Fed may choose to see more data rather than increase the rate at the end of the year. A pause from their gradual program of rate hikes would likely be highly bullish for the price of gold.

The yellow metal has traded in a range from $1161.40 to $1365.40 so far in 2018. The midpoint of the range is at $1263.40 per ounce. A 50% retracement of the move from the April high to the August low would take the price of gold to that level. After the recent Fed rate hikes, the price of gold recovered in a sell the rumor and buy the fact response to tightening credit. Even if the Fed acts in both September and December, the Fed Funds rate will stand at 2.25-.250 percent by the end of 2018 which is a historically low level for short-term U.S. rates.

Additionally, the trajectory of the dollar to the upside over recent months has not been the result of U.S. rates alone. The widening gap between U.S. and European short-term rates has provided support for the U.S. versus the European currency. The ECB will end their quantitative easing program in 2018, and it is likely that short-term interest rates will begin to rise from negative forty basis points sometime in 2019. A move by the ECB to finally start tightening credit could cause a strengthening of the euro currency at the expense of the dollar. A drop in the U.S. dollar index would be a supportive factor for the price of gold.

The yellow metal is not out of the woods these days, and it has been only two weeks since it fell to its most recent bottom which was the lowest level since early 2017. At the same time, the gold mining ETF products GDX and GDXJ broke to the downside and to the lowest levels since 2016. It may be time to pick up some bargains in the gold mining arena as both the GDX and GDXJ are trading at attractive levels after the recent decline in the price of the yellow metal. To turbocharge results, NUGT and JNUG are the triple-leveraged long mining products that magnify moved in the price of gold. When it comes to the most highly leveraged position in the gold mining arena, JNUG could offer the best risk-reward at its current price level if the recovery in the price of the yellow metal continues.

Source: Barchart

JNUG is a short-term trading instrument with net assets of $873.03 million and average daily trading volume of almost 10 million shares. JNUG was trading at $8.61 per share on Tuesday, August 28 which is not far off the lowest level of the year which came on August 16 at $7.22. It would not take too much of a rally in the price of gold futures to get the price of JNUG back over the $10 per share level which is over 15% above the current price of the instrument.

Gold may have finally found a significant bottom on August 16, and there are lots of factors that could propel the price of the yellow metal to at least the 50% retracement level of $1263.40 on the nearby futures contract which is over $50 above the price at the end of last week. The gold market is overdue for a corrective bounce, and we have already seen the price rally by around $50 to the $1210 level once again on the nearby futures contract. The most recent action in the gold market could bring some buying back to the market over the coming days and weeks.

