Tesla: Why The Slow Demise Of The Models S And X Is A Bigger Problem Than Model 3's Production Ramp

Because of all the hype and focus on Model 3 production, there has been little analysis on the Street of how badly real competition for the Models S & X will impact Tesla's profits and this shouldn't be overlooked.

This should put a dent in Model S & X sales, which could harm Tesla's prospects to be profitable in the 2H and next year, as the the S & X have high gross margins of over 25%.

This is about to change as the new Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-Tron Quattro hit the US market over the next several months.

Tesla (TSLA) has never faced any true competition from rival EV makers as they either have a shorter driving range or don’t stand up to Tesla’s posh styling.

A Look at the Competition that's Coming for Tesla

The Jaguar I-Pace was launched in Europe in April and should arrive in the US in early September. The Audi e-Tron Quattro (only the code name for now) is scheduled to be unveiled in the US on September 17th in San Francisco. Taking a look at performance data and styling, both should pose a serious challenge to Tesla's Model S & X.

Model S sales have already started on a declining trend as it is badly in need of a full-model change after being launched 5 years ago. Most automakers conduct full-model changes every 4 to 5 years, but at an average cost of roughly $300m for such big overhauls, Tesla can hardly afford one at this time, given all the upcoming debt repayments and bills due to suppliers. A $300m full-model change for the Model S would be the equivalent of 22% of Tesla's R&D budget last year and 17% of its 2017 automotive gross profit.

Furthermore, it's no coincidence that Jaguar and Audi chose an SUV for their EV debuts: sedans are out of fashion in the US, where they used to make up half of all vehicles sold five years ago, but now comprise less than a third of US auto sales. Hence, the new electric SUVs from Jaguar and Audi posing a serious threat to both the Tesla Models S and Model X.

Table-1: Model X vs Rivals--Price and Performance Comparisons

Why Jaguar and Audi Could Really Harm Model S & X Sales

On table-1, I've compiled some of the key data that any auto buff or consumer interested in EVs would look for. Here are some key points regarding the comparisons:

Both Jaguar and Audi will have cheaper list prices Given the phasing out of Tesla's environmental tax credits in the US, the Audi e-Tron will be 10% cheaper than the Model X 100D through May 2019, while the Jaguar I-Pace will be 35% cheaper From October 2019, when Tesla's tax credits are fully phased out, the Audi e-Tron will be 14% cheaper than the Model X 100D, while the Jaguar becomes 38% cheaper Jaguar's I-Pace has roughly the same fast-charging time, while Audi's e-Tron is 10 minutes faster for an 80% charge than the Model X Both the Jaguar and Audi EVs have faster acceleration Both will have true luxury interiors that they're known for, rather than the underwhelming interiors of the Model S & X The one advantage Tesla may have for a while is its Supercharger infrastructure, but the VW Group is investing heavily in the US and Europe to close the gap with Tesla. In Europe, the infrastructure (Ionity) will actually be more powerful than Tesla's

A Look at Similar Model Sales versus the Model X

The Jaguar I-Pace is said to be in the same league as the Jaguar F-Pace luxury SUV, while Audi's e-Tron Quattro is considered to be in the same class as the Audi Q8. Both are driven by gasoline engines, so are cheaper than the Model X. Below is a chart from May 2016, after which the F-Pace went on sale, compared to the Model X and the Audi Q8's monthly unit sales. Note that the Audi Q8 sells more than the Model X, while the F-Pace sells less. However, since May 2016 (when the F-Pace went on sale in the US), it has sold on average 1,371 units per month, while the Q8 has sold 2,968/month. Combined, that's 4,330 units/month, which is 2.5x the Model X's average of 1,744/month. Naturally, the Jaguar I-Pace and the Audi e-Tron will have lower sales volumes due to the higher price relative to their gas-engine predecessors, but this should not stop them from luring away potential Models S & X buyers.

Chart-1: Model X Monthly US Sales vs Jaguar F-Pace and Audi Q8

The Profit Impact from Models S & X Decline

On their conference call for Q1, Tesla said that Model S & X gross margins were "north of 25%", while the Model 3 generated gross losses. On Q2's conference call, Model S & X gross margins "improved sequentially", while the Model 3 gross margin was "slightly positive".

Given the above guidance, my model shows that the Models S & X generated roughly 27% gross margins in Q1 and 28% in Q2, while the Model 3 went from a gross loss margin of -12% in Q1 to a positive gross margin of 6.8% in Q2, making a slight gross profit of $17m in the 1H. This means that the Models S & X were 109% of Tesla's automotive gross profit in Q1 and 90% of gross profit in Q2, or 98.6% of 1H automotive gross profits.

Table-2 helps paint the picture of how much of an impact the Model S & X have on Tesla's overall profits. In the 1H of 2017, there weren't any Model 3 production problems that the 1H of 2018 experienced. Tesla says that gross margins on the Models S & X are higher this year due to lower depreciation burden, better efficiencies, etc. Nevertheless, a -6% YoY decline in their unit sales during the 1H of 2018 appears to have led to a -17% drop in gross profit during that period (excluding the Model 3's $17m gross profit in 1H this year). The operating loss quadrupled most likely due to Model 3 issues not booked in automotive gross profit, such as higher Services/Others losses (repairing badly built Model 3s) and increased SG&A.

Table-2: Models S & X Unit Sales Decline Vs Their Gross Profit Decline

2019 Should be a Tougher Year for Tesla to be Profitable

While the above analysis deals with just two new EVs that will be formidable rivals for the Models S & X by year-end, 2019 should be even worse for Tesla in terms of competition. Aside from both the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi e-Tron Quattro ramping up to full capacity next year, there are around 27 other new EVs slated to hit the market in 2019, up from 5 in 2018.

In November last year, VW's CEO was quoted as saying that in 2019, the VW Group "should be launching a new EV every month, on average". This will most likely force Tesla to start offering steep incentives for its ageing Models S & X--a huge dent to profits. And while the average unit price of the new Model 3 is high at around $55,000+ this year, gross margins may deteriorate next year as more of the $35,000 version make up the mix. Some analysts, like Colin Langan at UBS--which recently conducted a Model 3 teardown analysis--estimate that the Model 3 priced at $35,000 will not generate gross profits. This seems like a double punch heading towards Tesla next year.

And it puts all the more pressure on Elon Musk to get the new Model Y out as quickly as possible, but here, the question is (A) whether Tesla has the funds to build its Gigafactory 3 in China (which should cost at least $3.5bn and as much as $5bn) or (B) whether there's enough time for Tesla to remain significant brand given the wall of new EVs set to hit the market over the next 4 years (look at Table-3's schedule for new EV launches through 2022).

Earlier this year, Toyota announced its $1.6bn new Alabama plant with 300,000 units of annual production capacity and it won't start operating until 2021, so 4 years from deal-signing to launch. Musk's Shanghai Gigafactory 3 plans call for 500,000 units in annual production capacity plus battery and motor manufacturing facilities. Even if Musk can find the capital to do this tomorrow, the Model Y won't be out until 2023 (how can Tesla build a larger plant than Toyota in under 4 years?), by which time there will have been around 120 new EVs launched from deep-pocketed rivals.

Table-3: Upcoming New EV Launches through 2022

