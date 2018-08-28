Tilray's Share Price Is Unsustainable

Source: Company website.

Since our previous article comparing Tilray (TLRY) to its competition shortly after its initial public offering, Tilray has quickly grown to one of the largest Canadian licensed producers of cannabis by market capitalization. They are headquartered in Nanaimo, B.C., Canada and prior to the legalization of cannabis the company operated as a premier producer of high-quality medical cannabis products. Given the share price increase, Tilray has experienced towards the end of August 2018, we want to revisit the company to temper investor expectations that the current $5 BB valuation is sustainable in the short term.

Investment Thesis

Our investment thesis is simple, Tilray rose nearly 22% on August 27, after news broke that they had received a supply agreement from Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation for recreational cannabis. We believe that this massive increase in share price is driven by an irrational excitement surrounding the supply agreement and the overall market for Canadian cannabis. More specifically, we believe that the overall impact that the deal and legalization will have on Tilray's earnings is not substantial enough to justify a 39.7% or $1.41 BB increase in the firm's market capitalization from close on August 26 to close on August 27. Therefore, we believe that by assuming a rational market one can expect the share price to experience a pullback as investors temper the irrational expectations surrounding the supply agreement and Canadian cannabis market.

Tilray is set to report Q2 2018 earnings on August 28, 2018, after market close and expectations of the company’s growth over the quarter have been heavily baked in over the past week. Tilray’s recreational cannabis revenue increases in this earnings period will be limited to results from beginning to fulfill supply agreements. In our opinion this will be limited, as their supply agreements for both Ontario and Nova Scotia were signed within the past week, leaving very little time to begin deliveries before earnings. With this, Tilray’s quarterly growth will be limited to the increases in their patient base, and cannabis sold to patients and through wholesale channels. Therefore, it is unlikely that Tilray can sustain their current $5 BB valuation with the limited QoQ growth from last quarter reported revenues of $7.8 MM.

Market Size of Nova Scotia and Assumptions

The market size of Nova Scotia is an important factor to take into consideration when evaluating the validity of such a large share price movement driven partially by a supply agreement with NVLC. The province has a population of 942,926 and according to StatsCan, Nova Scotia consumes 27.1 grams of cannabis per year per person. The assumptions made by StatsCan are generous, assuming that for every person that responded to their survey claiming to use cannabis on a weekly basis actually consumes cannabis 209 times per year. Assuming these generous assumptions are true means that the overall market for cannabis in Nova Scotia is approximately 25,553,294.6 grams or 25,553.29 kilograms. Assuming that in Nova Scotia a gram of cannabis is sold for C$7.50, which is towards the higher-end of the generally agreed upon base rates for Canada, the overall market size for Nova Scotia would be $C191.65 MM. Tilray is also 1 of 14 cannabis producers supplying Nova Scotia as part of the agreement. Currently, no figures have been released on the amount of cannabis Tilray is contracted to supply, leaving investors with little information to value the agreement with. Knowing that Tilray will be competing with 13 other producers to supply the C$200MM Nova Scotian market with an unknown volume of cannabis should leave all investors questioning the sustainability of a $1.41 BB increase in market cap, following the announcement of this news.

Quick Comparable Analysis

To further understand the irrationality behind Tilray’s current valuation we turned to a comparable company analysis of some Tilray’s closest peers. As seen in the charts below, Tilray has the 3rd largest market cap but generated the lowest in TTM revenues. Competitor Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) currently has a market cap 50% lower than Tilray’s but recognized revenues of $28.3MM over the last 12 months while Tilray only brought in $23.2MM. Aphria also sold their cannabis at a gross margin of 81%, leading the industry while Tilray lagged behind at just 54%. Source: CapitalIQ & Company Filings

Source: CapitalIQ & Company Filings

Breaking down Tilray’s trading multiples helps further the case against Tilray’s recent billion dollar gain in value. Much of Tilray’s value is built on anticipation of their completion of nearly 1 million square feet of additional worldwide production space, anticipated to be completed within the year. Though the most telling multiple we analyzed were the company’s Market Cap/TTM Revenues. Tilray once again leads the pack with an MC/Rev of 213.5x, with Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), Canopy (CGC) and Aphria falling in at 209.3x, 150.4x, and 94.3x respectively. Aurora achieved a large portion of their current valuation and higher than average MC/Rev through their acquisition spree, culminating in their merger with MedReleaf, who had a +$1BB market cap at the time of the merger. Arguments can be made either way as to whether or not this is a reasonable valuation for Aurora, but it cannot be argued that there were large material events to explain the sudden growth. Tilray does not share this position as their growth is not attributable to a variety of large industry-changing transactions. This should leave investors wondering if a market cap that is 213x annual revenues is sustainable for a highly speculative company operating in highly regulated waters with no certainty of future changes in their operating landscape. In our eyes, this is far from sustainable in short-term and leaves Tilray with absurdly high expectations for the coming quarters.

Conclusion

Overall, we believe that the valuation of Tilray for its current operations is being driven by irrational expectations of growth from the legalization of cannabis in Canada given their current production and excitement surrounding their newly announced supply agreements, specifically Nova Scotia. At a current market cap valuation of $5 BB, Tilray is nearing the Deloitte estimated overall value of the post-legalization Canadian cannabis market of $8.7 BB. For these reasons, we recommend an underweight/sell on Tilray at the current share price of $53.44 given the company’s recent announcements and operational state.

Note: This article is meant to focus on Tilray's recent growth. Arguments can be made against current valuations for any large cannabis company. This article looks solely at Tilray's recent catalysts and financial health in comparison to its competition.

