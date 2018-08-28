Steinhoff International Holdings Strategic Analysis: How Many Swallows Needed For Summer?

The 9th swallow is the trading performance of Steinhoff which will be further commented upon once the August 2018 quarterly trading update is released.

From a remark by Aristotle (384 BCE – 322 BCE): "One swallow does not a summer make, nor one fine day; similarly one day or brief time of happiness does not make a person entirely happy."

one swallow does not a summer make - Wiktionary

Photographer: SJ Oberholster

The Steinhoff share price has been mauled by the bears since December 2017 and the company similarly mauled by the press. Steinhoff the company is a victim not a wrongdoer. The perpetrators of the harm done to the company must still be brought to book but in the interim Steinhoff’s new management had to catch a company in free fall, stabilize it, protect jobs, manage liquidity, manage debt and manage the fallout from the accounting scandal. All of this had to take place in an extremely hostile environment where shareholders were baying for blood, the press pushing every negative narrative which they could come up with including calling for its liquidation almost on a daily basis, politicians getting on the bandwagon and all vultures circling. With great tenacity new management stepped up and addressed the problems. One by one the swallows arrived.

The first swallow was when the new management successfully managed the liquidity crises by selling liquid assets in market bite sized chunks, abandoning the “central treasury” for decentralized financial management, instituting comprehensive cash flow planning across the group and encouraging the operating units to arrange their own finance needs.

The group businesses stepped up and did exactly that. This process included stabilizing supply chains and suppliers’ credit lines.

Pepkor Holdings Ltd (Formerly STAR). “STAR announced that it has successfully completed the refinancing of Group’s shareholder funding amounting to c.ZAR16 billion …”

“USA. On 22 December 2017, the Mattress Firm business in the United States announced that it had succeeded in obtaining a new US$75 million asset backed financing for its business which includes the option to upsize the financing up to US$225 million, subject to certain conditions.”

“UK. On 4 January 2018, it was reported that the Pepkor Europe (which includes Poundland UK) and Steinhoff UK sub-groups had entered into a credit facility of up to £180 million to finance its working capital and operational requirements.”

“France. In relation to the Conforama sub-group, Conforama is currently exploring options for its own financing should such a requirement arise. Conforama also reached an agreement on 11 January 2018 to sell its 17% stake in Showroomprivé for approximately €79 million (subject to regulatory consent), a transaction which will raise further liquidity for the business.”

“Australia. The Australian business announced in its trading update on 28 December 2017 that it is an independent, profitable and financially strong business delivering positive cash flows with its own banking facilities and is not dependent on working capital support from the Company.”

“Imminent refinancing initiatives - Steinhoff Asia Pacific (NASDAQ:APAC). To facilitate the continuing growth of the APAC business, Steinhoff Asia Pacific Group Holdings Pty Ltd is currently negotiating the terms of a new multi-year secured AUD200,000,000 – 250,000,000 senior debt facility with local banks on normal commercial terms for the purposes of refinancing its existing working capital facilities (the “APAC Working Capital Refinancing”). In conjunction with the negotiations in relation to the APAC Working Capital Refinancing, the Group is also revisiting the terms and security package granted in respect of certain intra-group receivables owed by entities in the APAC cluster to entities in the SEAG cluster (together with the APAC Working Capital Refinancing, the “APAC Refinancing”). The APAC Refinancing may result in the release of certain guarantee claims held by its existing creditors against the Company and may include the grant of additional security over certain assets of the APAC business for the benefit of the refinancing parties.” (August 2018)

“Liquidity. The Company continues to actively monitor cash flows and manage other liabilities (including contingent claims, tax and bilateral facilities) as well as funding needs that may arise at the subsidiary level. Liquidity has been further strengthened by the recent sales processes contemplated as part of the broader rationalisation of the European business, which provides flexibility to support the operating businesses where appropriate. The South African business remains self-funding whilst the Pepkor Europe (including Poundland) business continues to benefit from strong levels of liquidity.” (August 2018)

The second swallow was to tackle the accounting issues head on. They appointed PwC with an open mandate to seek out all accounting mischief across the group. No attempt was made to cover up anything. The boil was lanced with only one aim, to clean up the mess. The result was that by the end of June 2018 Steinhoff could report restated interim results. Steinhoff International Holdings NV | Latest Results

The third swallow was to cut away excesses with haste. Indulgences, like the airplane, were sold off and vigorous cost evaluation instituted. This is an ongoing process and given that Steinhoff was managed indulgently before the crises, much wasteful expenditure can be removed through this process. It included taking decisive steps to clean up the Austrian business units where the deepest rot seemed to lie. The Kika/Leiner unit was sold off in June 2018.

The fourth swallow was to initiate talks with creditors for a debt standstill or scheme of arrangement after paying down all South African debt. This was an extremely important step and it was managed well and successfully concluded. Management bought a three year debt servicing respite for Steinhoff which removed the sword of liquidation from Steinhoff’s throat. The creditor support was exceptional. “As of 17 August 2018, 92.12% of the financial creditors of SEAG, 90.87% of the financial creditors of SUSHI and 97.17% of the financial creditors of SFH have acceded to the LUA.”

The fifth swallow was to address asset valuations across the group, once again not shying away from a conservative approach towards asset valuation. Here they probably went too far by eliminating property valuations subject to inter group transactions. “CBRE valued the properties on the basis of “Fair Value” (as defined in IFRS 13) and assuming vacant possession which disregarded internal leases to Company related entities and considered only leases between an external third-party tenant and the relevant Hemisphere Group entity.”

The sixth swallow was to subject the Hemisphere property portfolio to its own scheme of arrangement with creditors with the aim of liquidating in an orderly fashion the property portfolio. The objective being to ensure stability in the property portfolio, eliminate the property debt and releasing excess capital tied up in fixed property. “The Company is pleased to announce that the Hemisphere LUA has been agreed and entered into by approximately 90% in value of the Hemisphere Lenders, …”

The seventh swallow is the performance of the Steinhoff bonds. The 1,875% Steinhoff Europe AG (2025) - XS1650590349 - Börse Berlin was trading at around 90% of par just before the Dec 2017 crash in the share price. It then dropped to a low of around 44% of par by late December 2017 and have since recovered to trade comfortably around 78% of par. Note that based on the 90% of par trading level before the crash, the bond has recovered to 87% of its previous value. The current bond price level is a refection of a yield adjustment to compensate bondholders for the altered Steinhoff risk profile and credit rating rather than an expectation of not honoring the bonds. It is not expected that the bonds would appreciate much more in the short term unless there is an adjustment in Steinhoff's credit rating. Watch that space for a potential credit upgrade particularly after the release of audited financial statements.

The eight swallow is the restructured management which now also includes a restructuring officer and representation by creditors, a welcome layer of additional outside oversight. New leaders such as Heather Son (joined November 2015) and Louis du Preez (joined June 2017) gained prominence but the new management team has performed admirably given their baptism of fire. CFO Ben La Grange moved to consultant and has recently been suspended together with ex director Stephan Grobler (treasury) in the first overt move by Steinhoff to address wrongdoers. Justice is important but my personal preference is for management to remain focused on dealing with the restoration of Steinhoff to health rather than to get side tracked by witch hunts. Terms of Service Violation (La Grange & Grobler).

Steinhoff also appointed Richard Heis as Chief Restructuring Officer.

”Steinhoff – CRO Appointment. Further to Company's announcement on 4 January 2018, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Heis as Chief Restructuring Officer for the Group.

Richard was previously Global Head of restructuring at KPMG (based in London) and has some 25 years’ experience of restructuring complex and international groups.”

Steinhoff in August 2018 nominated Paul Copley for appointed to the Supervisory Board further strengthening the new management team.

“STEINHOFF – NOMINATION TO THE STEINHOFF SUPERVISORY BOARD

Steinhoff announces today that its Supervisory Board has nominated Paul Copley for appointment to the Supervisory Board for a period from Steinhoff’s next general meeting of shareholders until the close of the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in 2022.

Upon approval by the general meeting, Paul Copley will serve as an independent supervisory director. Until his appointment, he will, however, be entitled to attend meetings of the Supervisory Board and its committees in an advisory capacity.

Paul is a former partner at PwC. He is a UK chartered accountant and licensed insolvency practitioner. From 2008 until mid-2014, he worked full-time on Lehman Brothers UK-based broker-dealer, Lehman Brothers International (Europe), becoming one of the court-appointed administrators in the process.

Paul left PwC in March 2016 to join Kaupthing as CEO and board member. Kaupthing is the restructured successor of the Icelandic Bank.”

Management board changes and governance.

“Following the resignation of Dr Christo Wiese, as announced on 15 December 2017, herewith an update on the management and governance structure of Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Steinhoff). The Supervisory Board has appointed Ms. Heather Sonn as acting Chair of the company. She is also a member of the independent committee of the Supervisory Board charged with providing stable leadership and oversight to Steinhoff during this period. The other members of the independent committee are Dr. Johan van Zyl, who chairs the independent committee and Dr. Steve Booysen, who also chairs the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board.

Steinhoff is structured according to the Dutch governance convention of a Supervisory Board of non-executive directors and a Management Board, comprising executive directors. The Supervisory Board of Steinhoff confirms that the Management Board of Steinhoff continues to exercise the executive function of the group.

The management board has been strengthened by the appointment of an acting Chief Executive officer (CEO) and deputy CEO and by the appointment of two additional members; Daniel Maree van der Merwe, formerly Chief Operating Officer, is appointed acting Chief Executive Officer of the group; Alexandre Nodale, CEO of Conforama is appointed as Deputy CEO of the group and will bring additional financial oversight and European retail experience to the board (Alexandre will remain CEO of Conforama). In addition Louis du Preez, an experienced attorney, specialising in corporate and commercial matters is appointed as Commercial Director.

The Management Board thus comprises Daniel Maree van der Merwe, (Acting Chief Executive Officer), Alexandre Nodale (Deputy CEO), Andries Benjamin la Grange (Chief Financial Officer), and Louis du Preez, (Commercial Director).” 19 December 2017

“Management changes. Further to the Company’s announcement of 19 December 2017 confirming the strengthening of the Management Board through the designation of Danie van der Merwe as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the nominations of Alexandre Nodale as Deputy CEO and Louis Du Preez as Commercial Director, …” 4 January 2018

“UPDATE ON GOVERNANCE Following recent changes to the governance regime, the current board members of SEAG are: (I) supervisory board – Louis du Preez (chairman), Richard Heis (deputy chairman) and Philip Dieperink; and (II) management board – Theodore de Klerk and David Frauman. The board members of SFH are: Louis du Preez and David Frauman. In addition, as per the announcement by the Company on 15 August 2018, Paul Copley has been nominated as an appointee to the supervisory board of the Company with the appointment expected to take effect at the next general meeting.

The governance working group (the “GWG”) described under the terms of the LUA has also now been constituted and comprises of The Baupost Group, L.L.C., Centerbridge Partners, L.P., Davidson Kempner European Partners, LLP, KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC, Silver Point Capital, L.P. and York Capital Management LLC. The GWG is also consulting with the Company Nominations Committee (as defined in the LUA) with a view to finalizing the membership of the litigation committee referred to under the terms of the LUA which shall comprise of a representative from the management board of the Company (Louis du Preez) together with two representatives from the Company’s supervisory board (including deputy chair, Peter Wakkie) and the new appointee to the board of Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited (“SIHPL”) (once confirmed).” 17 August 2018

The ninth swallow will be acceptable trading results. The interim results reported reasonable trading conditions see my article Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. Strategic Analysis. The next trading update is scheduled for release on 31 August 2018 and will include the effects of asset sales to support liquidity as well as probably update the PwC investigation progress. I will write about the 9th swallow once the quarterly trading update has been published.

Looking back to the December 2017 crises which hit Steinhoff and the subsequent activity to first stabilize the company and thereafter building a sound restructured business framework I am positively inspired by the process so far. Management has followed the golden rule of looking after the company as their first obligation and now the share price can start looking after itself. How many swallows would we need to conclude that the Steinhoff winter is over and summer is on its way?

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNHFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.