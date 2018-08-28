CV Sciences: Investors Should Watch These Risks

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Wallace Lee as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

This article is bearish on CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI), but I have no position and do not intend to establish one. My goal is simply to bring a little attention to a few issues that have been underappreciated by investors. Much of the news about CVSI is glowingly positive, but investors interested in peeling back a layer or two of the onion should know there is also plenty to be concerned about.

Overview

CV Sciences’ stock has had a phenomenal run over the past few months, rising from under $1 in May to close at $6.27 last week. The company’s P/E multiple is near 150, implying high expectations for growth ahead. An important part of the bull case is CVSI’s recent turn to profitability following a history of losses. But as you’ll read below, there is evidence that those profits are overstated by understating share-based expense. Bulls also focus on the growth potential of CVSI’s cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products as they gain wider recognition, but investors are overlooking significant regulatory risks that the company has not adequately addressed or even acknowledged. Some investors also see future earnings growth coming from CVSI’s newest business segment—CBD-based pharmaceuticals—but the company’s drug development timeline has been pushed back year after year with no explanation.

But before I get into those issues, let me start with a little history of the company’s troubled past, of which many current investors seem unaware.

The Origins of CV Sciences and Its Troubles With the SEC

The company that is now CV Sciences started out as a real estate services company called Foreclosure Solutions, Inc. (NYSEMKT:FSI), which went public in 2011. FSI didn’t really go anywhere and was out of money by the time cannabis businessman Michael Mona, Jr. showed up with his associates. Mona (who was until June 2018 the CEO of CVSI) and his friends bought Foreclosure Solutions, Inc. in 2012 for $375,000. They wasted no time turning it from a real estate company into a cannabis company by using FSI as a public-company shell to purchase a cannabis company called PhytoSPHERE for $35 million.

Wait, didn’t you just read that FSI was out of money? So how did a company with just $163 dollars in the bank just months earlier buy PhytoSPHERE for $35 million?

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had the same question. It turns out that the $35 million figure was more-or-less made up. According to an SEC antifraud lawsuit filed against Mona and CVSI in 2017, Mona knew that the company was paying significantly less than $35 million for PhytoSPHERE, but nonetheless structured the transaction to look like CVSI was paying that amount. (See para. 7 of the SEC's Complaint.) In other words, the SEC was saying that Mona knowingly misled CVSI investors. (See para. 55.) CVSI was thus able to place a $35 million asset on its balance sheet without putting up anywhere near that amount. This had the effect of falsely inflating CVSI’s balance sheet, making it appear to investors as if they owned $35 million in assets when those assets were worth much less. Money was made to appear out of nowhere.

Among the SEC’s evidence: just months after the transaction closed, CVSI wrote down the value of PhytoSPHERE’s assets to $8 million. (See paras. 48-49.) (In 2016, the company would go on to write the value down to $0.) Investors who thought they had a $35 million business suddenly found out it was worth nowhere near that.

In a settlement with the SEC, announced June 1, 2018, Mona agreed to a five-year bar from serving as a director or officer of a public company and paid a fine. Mona had to resign from his position as the CEO of CVSI. The company also had to pay a fine.

Mona Resigns and Gets Rehired

So Mona was a bad apple, but now he’s out as CEO. Everything’s fine, right? Nope. A week after Mona resigned, CVSI hired him back! Since Mona is now legally barred from serving as an officer of a public company, the company made up a new title for him: “Founder Emeritus.” Well, surely the company docked his pay for causing so much trouble? Wrong again. While Mona was paid $330,000 as CEO in 2017, his Founder Emeritus position entitles him to a salary of $400,000 in 2018, the same rate as the new CEO, even though Mona is supposedly no longer an officer of the company!

Maybe the board thought that Mona’s questionable actions in the PhytoSPHERE transaction were a one-off and that he deserved another chance? Well, you might say that Mona has nine lives. Mona’s resignation at the hands of the SEC was not his first brush with the law. In 2011, Mona was on trial in California for fraud. After the trial, the court said he “intentionally defrauded” the plaintiff by “misrepresent[ing] material facts and conceal[ing] other material facts.” Mona was ordered to pay $16,886,132.16 for damages caused by his fraud.

(Source: Far West Indus. v. Mona, et al., California Superior Court, Riverside County, No. RIC495966.)

According to a court filing made in July 2015, Mona spent the next few years trying to avoid paying the judgment against him. That same filing said that the amount Mona owed had grown to over $23,000,000 because of post-judgment interest.

Rewind a few more years and you’ll find that in 1998, Mona developed a new casino in Las Vegas called the Boulder Strip but was denied a gaming license, according to the Las Vegas Sun. The Sun reported that Mona was unable to convince the Board of his good character because of his association with telemarketers tied to organized crime, questionable accounting practices, and a previous arrest. Mona was not able to open the casino and was forced into personal bankruptcy.

Given this history, CVSI investors must decide whether a tiger can change its stripes and how it reflects on CVSI to keep Mona on. Also, with Mona getting the same salary as the new CEO, who is actually calling the shots? Mona apparently still has enough influence at CVSI to get himself a nice paycheck. The question is what else does he have influence over?

Now that the reader has an idea of what kind of person CVSI’s CEO (now "Founder Emeritus") is, let’s take a closer look at the company today.

Poor Accounting Continues at CVSI

You’d assume that after the whole SEC ordeal, the company would pay a bit more attention to its accounting. I won’t bore you with all the accounting issues in the company’s recent filings, but here’s one that appears (relatively) straightforward.

From the company’s latest 10-Q filed August 1: “In June 2018, the Company issued 150,000 shares of [unregistered/restricted] common stock to IRTH Communications LLC, the Company’s investor relations consultant, for compensation related to professional services provided. The total value of the shares issued was $61,575, which represents the fair market value of the Company’s common stock as of the issuance date.” The company also tells us that “the fair value of restricted stock awards is equal to the closing price of the Company’s stock on the date of grant.”

150,000 shares valued at $61,575 comes out to $0.41 per share, so it should be easy to figure out which day in June the company issued those shares:

(CVSI stock price in June 2018.)

Hmm, maybe not so easy. The low for all of June 2018 was $1.39, but the company issued its shares for $0.41 each. That’s a 70% discount to the monthly low.

At the June price range (a low of $1.39 to a high of $2.78), 150,000 shares properly valued comes out to $208,500 at the bottom end and $417,000 at the high end. And as of Friday August 24th's price of $6.27, those 150,000 shares are worth almost $1,000,000!

Elsewhere in the 10-Q, the company says that the shares were provided entirely for services rendered during the second quarter:

(Source: 10-Q for Second Quarter 2018.)

Thus, if just this one stock grant were accounted for at the market price, the company’s reported quarterly profit of $3.19 million would have dropped by as much as 11%! (The difference between using the highest value in June [$417,000] and the company's reported value [$61,575] divided by net income [$3,185,910] is 11.2%.)

But this 150,000-share grant was only a drop in the bucket in the context of CVSI’s massively dilutive use of stock. The company has been issuing shares left and right. Over the past six years, the company’s share count has grown from just 7 million to 91 million! Has the company been accounting for other share grants at below-market prices?

(CVSI Share count. Source: Capital IQ.)

DEA and FDA Regulatory Risks

There are at least two federal agencies that regulate CBD—the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). I know that the legality of these products is a controversial area in the cannabis industry, but the point I’d like to make here is that there is certainly an appreciable risk that CVSI’s activities will result in DEA or FDA enforcement action. CVSI does not address the DEA risks at all in its SEC filings and it rather offhandedly dismisses the risks from the FDA.

These are risks that CVSI competitor Charlotte's Web (CSE:CWEB) forthrightly disclosed right up front in its recently-filed IPO registration statement. CWEB warns in a three-page bold-faced black box disclosure that "certain government agencies (such as the DEA and the FDA) . . . have challenged the scope of permissible commercial activity, including the Company’s operations." CWEB also discloses that DEA representatives "have stated they believe that producers of CBD-based products . . . produce and sell their products in violation of the U.S. Controlled Substances Act." If CVSI is not addressing these publicly-known risks, what else is it hiding?

I’ll start with the risk of DEA enforcement. We all know that the DEA classifies marijuana as a Schedule I drug—it’s illegal under federal law in all but the most limited circumstances. Even though CBD is derived from marijuana (hemp is marijuana for these purposes), the CBD industry claims to rely on a “loophole”—one that excludes from the legal definition of “marijuana” those products made from the stalks or seeds of the plant. But the DEA does not buy that argument. According to the DEA, “it is not practical to produce extracts that contain more than trace amounts of cannabinoids [including CBD] using only the parts of the cannabis plant that are excluded from the CSA definition of marijuana, such as oil from the seeds.”

In other words, you can legally extract CBD from the stalks and seeds of the marijuana/hemp plant, but the DEA says you can’t get CBD in usable quantities out of those stalks and seeds. Nowhere have I seen an explanation from CVSI of how it supposedly does something that the DEA says can’t be done.

Some investors believe that the recent FDA approval of GW Pharma’s (GWPH) Epidiolex drug, which uses CBD, means that the DEA will have to move CBD from Schedule I to Schedule II–IV. The precedent says otherwise. In the past, the DEA moved an FDA-approved THC drug (Marinol) from Schedule I to Schedule II while keeping THC on Schedule I. (51 F.R. 17476.) The DEA could take the same action here.

Then there is the risk of FDA enforcement. CVSI sells CBD products as dietary supplements. Under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act (FD&C) § 201, a substance is not a dietary supplement if it is an approved drug. Now that Epidiolex has been approved, CBD cannot be sold as a dietary supplement unless it was grandfathered in (as the FDA says, "there is an exception [to the rule] . . . if the substance was 'marketed as' a dietary supplement or as a conventional food before the drug was approved or before the new drug investigations were authorized"). In the case of CBD/Epidiolex, this would mean before 2013. The FDA says it has reviewed the evidence and concluded that CBD is not grandfathered in and thus is not a dietary supplement ("FDA is not aware of any evidence that would call into question its current conclusions that THC and CBD products are excluded from the dietary supplement definition under sections 201-FF-3-B-I and II of the FD&C Act.")

The CBD industry, including CVSI, have argued against the FDA’s conclusion, but the FDA has thus far not changed its mind. The FDA’s webpage on the issue, which was last updated on June 25, 2018, says: “our continuing review of information that has been submitted thus far has not called our conclusions into question.”

While the DEA and FDA have made their positions clear, those positions have not yet been tested in court. Thus, I believe that reasonable observers could come to different conclusions on the legality of CBD. However, the fact that CVSI has not publicly acknowledged the risk of DEA enforcement or the FDA's rejection of industry submissions on CBD is alarming. Because there’s a chance the DEA and FDA are right, there is a tangible risk to the very core of CVSI’s business, a risk that does not seem priced in to CVSI’s current multiples.

Even if the DEA and FDA do not take enforcement action, the chance they might do so harms the potential for CBD’s addressable market and thus CVSI’s potential earnings growth. Trade publications have reported that big retailers are scared enough of being prosecuted as drug dealers that they choose not to carry CBD. Will it be possible to achieve the growth that investors expect if large retailers are afraid to carry CBD?

The New Drug Always Right Around the Corner

Now I’d like to touch briefly on CVSI’s pharmaceuticals business, which thus far has not generated any revenue, but which could be immensely profitable if it receives approval for a CBD-based smoking cessation drug which the company says is under development. CVSI has left investors in the dark as to when that might actually happen. The company keeps pushing back its drug-development timeline without explaining to investors what is causing the delays.

In 2016, CVSI acquired CanX in its move into CBD-based drug development. In touting its acquisition of CanX, CVSI announced its plan to begin human studies in 2017 and claimed that its drug was already “undergoing review by the FDA for fast-track approval.” In September 2017, with the year almost over, CVSI announced that clinical trials would now have to wait until 2018 and the company confirmed that it had not yet submitted an IND for review (what was the FDA supposedly reviewing in 2016?).

(Source: Shareholder presentation filed September 13, 2017.)

2018 is now halfway over. Have clinical trials started? No, but don’t worry says CVSI, they’re coming in 2019.

(Source: Shareholder presentation filed August 7, 2018.)

CVSI has not explained these delays on its earnings calls or provided any assurance that there won't be further slippage in the timeline. In fact, the company has claimed multiple times on earnings calls that it is making “steady progress” without even acknowledging the delays. Is the company sweeping bigger problems under the rug? Why hasn’t the company offered an explanation?

Market Cap Does Not Equate to Safety

One final note. I have seen investors comment that CVSI should be a “safe” investment because it is a $500 million company. I hope that, after reading this article, those investors see that there are serious risks in CVSI. Those investors may be surprised to learn that CVSI was once a $2 BILLION company! In 2014, the stock price went up to over $150—almost touching a $2B valuation—before dropping to pennies. The market cap or share price of a company is no guarantee of its safety.

(CVSI price and market cap. Source: Capital IQ.)

Please let me know what you think of this article, good or bad. If enough readers are interested, I may follow up with more analysis.

