Gear Energy: Growth And Volatility

I provide my updated valuation based on the positive results, the expected volatility, and the Steppe acquisition.

The Steppe acquisition, at a reasonable price, will change the production profile of the company.

The company announced positive Q2 2018 results but volatility for the crude market is still expected.

With the Q2 2018 earnings, Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) confirmed the improved price environment. Thanks to some progress on the egress issues, the company reduced its debt while increasing its production, revenue, and cash flows.

Besides the positive results, the company announced an acquisition at a reasonable price.

With these developments, and taking into account the expected volatility in crude oil prices, I will consider buying shares at a price below C$0.67 (US$0.51).

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Increased cash flows and production

The last few monthly letters and my last article about Gear Energy mentioned expected better results for Q2 2018. Gear Energy confirmed with a Q2 2018 production growing by about 7.7% compared to Q1 2018.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Liquids production represented 89% of the total production. With the improved liquids prices highlighted in the table below, the company increased its funds from operations by 69% QoQ to C$13.7 million.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

The table below highlights the higher volume and prices. And despite higher hedge losses, the funds from operations increased.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Considering the 11% natural gas production and the low gas prices, the revenue from gas is negligible, as shown below.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

The Egress issue

These better results are due to the improved egress situation for the crude market:

Both pipeline projects are not expected to complete before next year. Thus, some egress issues are likely to persist for the next 18 months. As a consequence, the volatility for Canadian crude differentials will probably continue.

This volatility will provide some share price variation and can be the opportunity to buy shares at a cheap price.

The hedging situation

As shown in the table below, the hedging position of the company generated losses in Q2 due to the improved liquids prices.

Source: Q2 2018 financial statements

For the second half of 2018, with the hedges prices as presented on the graph below, losses from hedges are still expected at current WTI prices.

Source: presentation Q2 2018

The company has higher hedges for 2019 but only for 1,800 boe/d against a production above 7,000 boe/d. Thus, with the same liquid prices and the same production as during Q2 2018, the company will generate more funds from operations in 2019.

The Steppe acquisition

On July 23, 2018, the company announced the acquisition of Steppe Resources for approximately C$70.4 million. The transaction is expected to complete by the end of Q3 2018.

Steppe's assets consist of about 1,175boe/d light oil production and about 100 future drilling locations. The management expects many years of self-funded growth. And this acquisition will reduce the share of Gear's heavy oil production.

For 2019, the company plans to grow the Steppe production to 1,400 – 1,500 boe/d. The management forecasts 8% royalties and C$13/boe of operating costs, which is lower than the current costs for Gear.

Considering the production profile and the potential, the flowing barrel acquisition price at C$59,914/boe/d seems reasonable.

As shown on the graph below, about 38% of the 2019 Steppe production is hedged at a price below current WTI prices. And Gear does not exclude adding more hedges to protect cash flows in the context of increased debt due to this acquisition.

Source: presentation Q2 2018

The evolution of the net debt

Before the Steppe acquisition and during Q2 2018, the company reduced the net debt from C$45.3 million to C$39.0 million. This is due to the capex at a level below the funds from operations. As a result, the net debt stays at a low level, at about 0.7x the FFO.

With a C$50 million capital program, the company expects to fund the capex with cash flows only for 2018.

The company is financing the Steppe acquisition with 21.9 million shares and about 40.9 million of net debt.

During Q2 2018, the company increased the borrowing base of the credit facilities from $55 million to $75 million. With the acquisition, the management expects to increase again the credit facilities to $115 million.

If the Steppe acquisition takes place, Gear forecasts a Q4 2018 net debt at 0.9x FFO, which is still low.

Valuation

The Steppe acquisition is expected to happen at the end of Q3 2018. And the management did not provide any guidance for the 2019 production. Thus, I provide my valuation based on the FY 2018 guidance, without taking into account the acquisition.

The table below summarizes the Q2 2018 costs and the guidance for the FY 2018.

Source: author, based on company reports

I assume the same realized prices as Q2 2018 after hedging for FY 2018. The table below presents my purchase price with a 30% margin of safety.

If you chose to value the company with the same method, you can, of course, change my assumptions highlighted in yellow.

Considering the expected volatility of liquids prices, I apply a prudent 10x multiple to my estimation of profits.

The C$16.21/boe of PDP FD&A 2017 costs could also vary at the next reserve estimation next year due to the Steppe acquisition. And this will impact the netbacks.

The table below shows the market is considering a reasonable flowing barrel valuation.

As the acquisition is expected to close at the end of Q3, the management will probably provide an update on the guidance during Q3 earnings. This update will be the opportunity to revise the valuation.

Taking into account the Steppe acquisition and the information we have so far, I make the following assumptions:

Number of shares after acquisition: 217,113,000.

Net debt after acquisition: C$90 million.

Production 2019: 10,000 boe/d.

The table below shows a similar updated flowing barrel valuation at about C$35,000boe/d.

The table below presents my intrinsic valuation taking into account the acquisition. Please note that my estimated netback for 2019 can vary by a wide margin. The volatility of liquids prices, the updates on PDP FD&A costs, and the changes of the production costs will impact the netbacks.

In any case, the Steppe acquisition seems to be positive for the company. Thus, I will be interested in buying shares of the company if the price drops below C$0.67 (US$0.51), as calculated on my intrinsic valuation table above, before the acquisition. I will update my valuation with the Q3 results and when the acquisition closes.

Conclusion

The egress situation for the crude market is still important for Gear. With an improved situation, the company announced positive Q2 results. Yet, structural solutions for the crude oil are not expected to complete before 2019, and the management still forecasts some volatility on the crude market.

The Steppe acquisition, at a reasonable price, will balance the company production towards light oil.

Considering the current situation, I will be trying to take advantage of the volatility to buy shares at a price below C$0.67 (US$0.51)

