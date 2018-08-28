Pernix Therapeutics Is In Real Trouble Here

With multiple companies already considering the development of generic options, Pernix Therapeutics is in serious trouble.

Pernix Therapeutics (PTX) took a tumble in the market on Monday, August 27, 2018 when news broke surrounding a verdict in a patent case. In a press release, the company said that the United States District Court for the District of Delaware had come to a conclusion in patent litigation against Alvogen Malta Operations, Ltd. The court ruled that while Alvogen did infringe on two of the company's patents the case was invalid. These patents were key points of protection for the company's flagship product, Zohydro ER with BeadTek (hydrocodone bitartrate).

The litigation came about as a result of Alvogen's submission of an Abbreviated New Drug Application to the FDA surrounding a generic version of Zohydro ER. With the ruling provided by the court, Alvogen may now move forward with regard to their goal of obtaining approval for a generic Zohydro competitor.

To make matters worse, there is at least one company other than Alvogen that is interested in developing a generic competitor to Zohydro. The bottom line is that Monday's ruling only opens the flood gates to these types of risks.

Although the stock saw a drop of just under 12% on Monday, I'm expecting for these declines to be nothing less than the beginning as the market simply hasn't had time to price in the damning consequences of the ruling.

Zohydro Is A Key Asset For Pernix Therapeutics

Pernix Therapeutics currently has three FDA approved products on the market. These include Zohydro ER, Treximet AG and Silenor. At the moment, there are generic forms of both Treximet AG and Silenor available in the United States. So, at the moment, the only treatment the company offers that has no generic options is Zohydro ER.

Breaking into the company's finances only goes to show just how important Zohydro ER is for the company. In Q2, 2018, the company's revenue took a hit due to generic options hitting the market for Treximet. However, revenue could have come in far lower than the $21.1 million reported should Zohydro not have seen 28% YoY growth.

During the second quarter, Zohydro ER sales came in at $8.257 million. To put that into perspective, between both brand name sales and authorized generic sales, the company only generated $4.594 million from Treximet and $6.355 million from Silenor. As a percentage of total revenue, Zohydro ER represents more than a third (39.13%) of the company's top-line.

How Much Of A Threat Is Generic Zohydro ER Competition?

To put the danger of generic competition into perspective, all you need to do is take a look at the company's revenue loss due to generic Treximet competitors. In the second quarter of 2017, Treximet generated revenue in the amount of $16.84 million. In the second quarter of 2018, with generic competition, the company's brand name sales fell to $1.559 million. Sure, it brought in an additional $3.035 million in authorized generic sales, but that won't matter with Zohydro. The way things are looking Alvogen won't be paying any royalties under Pernix patents.

Looking at the revenue generated shows that in Q2, 2018, the company only generated 9.26% of the revenue it did in Q3, 2018 when it comes to Treximet. Generic competition led to a more than 90% decline in brand name sales!

Should this be the case for Zohydro ER, instead of sales continuing to climb at 30% YoY, we could see a more than 90% drop. This would bring revenue on the product from $8.257 million to under a million per quarter!

If generic versions of Zohydro ER lead to the same massive declines in sales Pernix experienced with Treximet when generic options hit the market, revenue could fall by approximately $7.25 million per quarter. That means that generic competition from Zohydro could lead to a whopping 34% year over year decline in overall revenue!

Alvogen Isn't Going To Be The Only Competitor

Considering the fact that Alvogen has an Abbreviated New Drug Application in with the FDA, it is likely to have the first approved generic competitor to Zohydro ER. That doesn't mean that it will be the only one.

In fact, in January, Pernix announced that it had reached a settlement with Actavis, allowing the company to produce a generic version of Zohydro starting in the year 2029. However, the agreement had certain stipulations that would allow Actavis to pursue a generic earlier.

Considering the ruling in the Alvogen case, I believe that Actavis will be moving forward with a generic Zohydro far earlier than expected. Although the company didn't provide what the stipulations surrounding the early launch of a generic would be, I'm sure at least some of it had something to do with the approval and commercial launch of another generic option.

The Market Has Not Fully Priced The Risks

Monday was a bad day for Pernix Therapeutics and its investors with the stock falling 11.85%. With 34% of the company's top-line now at risk due to the ruling in the patent case, I believe that the company has quite a bit of room left to fall. Although the company does deserve some credit for silenor growth, I believe that a fair valuation considering the risk to Zohydro is more like $1.00. So, in my view, the stock has another 16% or so left to fall.

The Takeaway

If there's one thing to takeaway from this article, it's that Pernix Therapeutics' declines probably aren't over yet. The ruling handed down by the United States District Court was an invitation for generic competition to take Zohydro ER sales down at the knees. Once this happens, the company will no longer have any brand-name-only treatments on the market and its revenue will likely suffer. So, in my view, there's plenty of room left for Pernix Therapeutics to fall!

