Is HD Supply A Good Fit For You?

We look for when may be an attractive point to enter the stock as well as any potential headwinds the company could face moving forward.

HD Supply (HDS) has seen its shares rise as it has been proving it is able to grow its business both organically and through acquisitions. The company continues to trade at an attractive valuation and offers investors an opportunity in a market with limited competition. As deleveraging continues, the company will be in a better position to face any downturn as well as take advantage of competitive weakness. While the company operates in a cyclical industry, it can certainly come out of the next recession ahead. This should stop any investor fears from buying shares while in the longest bull run in history.

Company Profile

Originally founded as Maintenance Warehouse in 1997 before changing its name in 2004 to what is now known as. HD Supply operates a distribution network through approximately 270 branches and 44 distribution centers, in the U.S. and Canada. The Company serves more then 500,000 customers, selling to customers which include contractors, maintenance professionals, industrial businesses, and government operations.

The company primarily operates in two segments, "Facilities Maintenance" and "Construction & Industrial". Facilities maintenance offers products that serve the maintenance, repair and operations, construction & industrial offers products used broadly across both the residential and non-residential construction market segments.

Since coming public in 2013 the stock price has performed quite well versus the broader market.

Shares have had their highs and lows, but since coming public at $18 shares have now appreciated by 150% to $45. Much of this can be attributed to management's outstanding job in turning the company around to a highly profitable and growth oriented organization.

As we can see the company paints a picture of the changes it has made since becoming public. What investors should be excited about now is the strong capital position and the ability for the company to purse its capital allocation alternatives.

Operating Performance

HD Supply has grown its revenue from existing divisions, while overall revenue has decreased since its IPO due to divestitures and asset sales. As the company has tried to operate more simply it has held on to its best performing divisions.

As we can see below the company on an adjusted basis has grown sales quite nicely.

The company has grown sales 32% from 2014. In the most recent first quarter the company continued this trend with sales growing to $1.4 billion f an increase of $173 million, or 14.2 percent, over Q1 2017. Organic sales growth accounted for 9.9 percent of this. A pretty impressive figure. This was despite the poor weather conditions putting a delay on the usual spring maintenance done around the various facilities it supports through its customer base. As investors should always take joy in, the company is not just increasing revenues at the cost of profitability and is so far withstanding any tariff issues. While this could change and we would expect to hear more in the next earnings report, the company has not updated or changed guidance from its last revision.

For the second quarter of 2018, sales are expected to be between $1,535 million and $1,595 million and adjusted EBITDA between $235 million and $245 million. With earnings per share somewhere in between $0.92 and $0.97. At the mid-point of the guidance, this would translate into approximately 16 percent growth on revenue and 15 percent growth in income. For 2018, Net sales are anticipated to be in the range of $5,820 million and $5,940 million EBITDA in the between $832 million and $862 million, and earnings of $3.11 to $3.27. This is greater growth then previous years and would continue to support the bull thesis that shares are undervalued considering earnings power, growth, and current valuation.

Any growth not classified organic if stemming from the company recently closing on its acquisition of A.H. Harris Construction Supplies for approximately $362M. This should help bolster its operating performance in the construction segment.

Valuation

As we can see below the company currently trades at an attractive multiple compared to peers operating in the same segment.

With the lowest forward P/E compared to peers, investors get a chance to purchase a quality player at an attractive price.

Compared to its own history the company is actually trading at many fundamentally attractive levels as well. As the company continues to repurchase shares, grow market share, expand operations, and acquire players in its space, it will outgrow these current values.

What is more interesting is that while the company is in a very cyclical industry, it has put itself into a financially strong foothold allowing it future flexibility.

The company has no significant debt due until 2021 and with a growing stream of free cash flow, should have no problem refinancing or repaying this debt when the time comes. The only debt we would like to see refinanced sooner is the unsecured 2024 debt. The rate is set to increase to 7% in April 2019.

The company should continue to improve its credit ratings and see further improvement in financing options along with this. Currently the company only has $147 million in cash on its balance sheet. This is not a lot to have compared to debt, but it will improve with its $400 million plus in cash flow expected this year. The company also still has $675 million in Net Operating Loss carry forwards it can use to lower tax obligations in the coming years.

Using a DCF calculator we find the following.

In the last 12 months the company earned $2.63 per share. This year earnings are slated to grow 21% at the mid point of guidance. For this reason I selected a more than fair growth rate of 10% annually for the next 4 years. All the company would have to do is grow earnings 20% in the next 3 years to actually meet this goal. This should be attainable based on historical trends from the company. We then selected a growth rate of 7% per share in earnings, this would not account for acquisitions but be pure organic growth. This gave us a fair value of over $78 a share, offering investors an attractive discount at current prices.

Going Forward

We believe the demand for HDS products should continue to be strong. The company has identified several avenues in which it is able to grow. Below the company even highlighted some industry facts which investors may not know.

Its facilities maintenance category is showing strong market fundamentals due to demand and building age.

The company also continues to focus on its construction category. Focusing on both residential and non-residential customers enables it to have a broader reach. It also allows it to be less tied to the performance of one or the other at any given time.

Identifying $30 billion in annual sales in the market it currently operates in. The company will continue to capture this share thorough a few of its outlined methods. This is a positive as the company has not reached full market potential in North America. This allows us to be more confident in growth in the coming years.

Conclusion

HD Supply and its management seem to have a clear understanding of the business they are in. With management proving it is focused on reducing debt, improving operating performance, and growing the business. Recently patient investors have begun to be rewarded as the company started returning capital with share repurchases. Presumably as the company continues to see a larger cash flow stream, stable earnings growth, and market opportunities, shareholders should continue to be rewarded. Right now investors are able to buy shares at a discount to fair value and should use any weakness in the share price as a buying opportunity. Investors should keep an eye on the construction market. If it were to weaken it may offer a better opportunity in share price due to the company being tied to the sector. Any move to pick up shares in this quality run company should pay off for a growth investor in the long run.

