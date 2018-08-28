Northland Power: Lack Of Price Escalation Is Its Major Weakness

Most of its power purchase agreements do not have price escalation in its contracts, and faces the risk of lower purchase price once its contract expires.

Investment Thesis

Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF) (TSX:NPI) has two major offshore wind projects in Germany and Taiwan that should increase its capacity by nearly 20% from today’s level. Its DeBu project in Germany should reach commercial operation date in late 2019 and its Hai Long 2 project in Taiwan should reach COD in 2024/2025. However there is a gap of 4~5 years in between. In addition, most of the company's current power purchase agreements do not have price escalation in its contracts. This means the company may have to renew the contracts with lower prices once they expire. Its shares are currently trading at a valuation below its peers.

Source: YCharts

Northland’s weak Q2 2018 earnings

Northland reported its Q2 2018 earnings with EBITDA of C$183 million. This was well below the consensus of C$211.3 million. Apparently, its below consensus result was due to lower wind resources in the North Sea. This has resulted in a decline of C$22 million at its Gemini offshore wind farm.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

We do not think investors should be concerned about it’s below average wind resources in the past quarter. However, we believe investors need to pay attention to the long-term cash flow generation of its future development projects as well as its current power purchase agreements. Let us first examine Northland’s near-term and long-term growth opportunities.

Northland’s near-term and long-term growth opportunities

The DeBu Project

Located in North Sea, Germany, the DeBu project is expected to generate about 269MW of capacity. Readers may notice that its capacity has increased slightly from its originally announced 252MW. This is because two additional wind turbines will be added under its pilot project, which will contribute about 17MW of capacity. Northland expects this project to reach commercial operation date by the end of 2019. Once completed, this project will increase its total capacity by about 10.4% from the current level of 2,458MW.

Source: June 2018 Investor Presentation

Northland’s DeBu project is expected to cost about C2.0 billion. While this amount is enormous and can be a concern, investors should be comforted to know that the project is financed primarily with non-recourse project debt and repayment tied to the terms of the project’s initial power purchase agreement post-completion.

Hai Long 2 Projects

Beside the DeBu project, Northland has recently been awarded a total 1,044 MW of offshore wind capacity in Taiwan (see table below). Awarded in April 2018, its Hai Long 2A project (300MW capacity) is expected to be accretive with a feed-in-tariff of about $200/MWh (based on the rate in 2018) with 20-years contract. This FIT is comparable to its offshore wind projects in Europe. The project will add about 8% to Northland’s total capacity. However, its Hai Long 2A project is not expected to connect to Taiwan’s electricity grid until 2024 whereas some of its competitors can have their capacity connected by 2021. Through June 2018 auction, the company also received permissions to develop two more wind farms (Hai Long 2B and Hai Long 3). However, the weighted average price of $80/MWh for Hai Long 2B and Hai Long 3 is well below the price of $200/MWh of Hai Long 2A. These projects won't connect to the electricity grid until 2025.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

However, there is a lack of development projects between 2020 and 2024

Besides lower than expected power generation in the North Sea, we believe the lack of development projects between 2020 and 2024 is another reason why Northland’s shares are showing signs of weakness lately. As we know, Northland’s DeBu project will reach COD at the end of 2019. However, there are currently no major projects that will reach COD between 2020 and 2024. Management hopes that the entry into the Asia market through its Hai Long 2 project in Taiwan will help it to find more growth opportunities in other Asian countries. However, offshore wind projects may take several years to develop as we have seen in the case of its Hai Long projects in Taiwan (3 wind farms awarded in H1 2018, but won’t reach COD until 2024 and 2025). Hence, we are concerned about its lack of growth opportunities between 2020 and 2024. We hope management will provide more detail about Northland’s future power projects.

We are also concerned about the lack of price escalations in its PPAs

While Northland has PPAs for most of its power generation facilities and a weighted average remaining contract of 12.6 years, once the PPA expires, it may be difficult to negotiate a new PPA with favourable revenue contract price. This is because many of its PPAs were signed with favourable government subsidy many years ago. However, the contract price has declined considerably in the past few years and is expected to reduce considerably in the future. For example, United Kingdom’s Hornsea Project has a contract price of about 63.48 Euro per MWh. As a comparison, Northland’s Nordsee One project has a contract price of 194 Euro per MWh and will expire in 10 years (see table below). We believe unless Northland can find more development projects, the company will run into the risk of having lower revenues in the future once their PPAs expire.

Source: Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

There are several risks we believe investors need to be aware of:

(1) Rising steel price may significantly push the construction cost for wind turbines and base. As can be seen from the chart below, steel price has been on the rise in the past year. If this trend continues, this will push its development cost higher.

Source: Trading Economics

(2) We are now in a rising interest rate environment, rising interest rate may increase interest expense for its future projects.

(3) Since most of Northland’s projects are located overseas, the income earned is subject to currency risk. Investors need to be aware of the risk especially when Canadian dollar strengthens.

Valuation

Northland’s EV to EBITDA ratio of 9.93x is one of the lowest among its peers (see chart below). Other companies such as Innergex (OTCPK:INGXF), and Brookfield Renewable (BEP), are trading at multiples of 17.81x and 19.18x respectively. We believe Northland’s lower valuation is due to its limited growth opportunities between 2020 and 2024. Both Innergex and Brookfield Renewable have richer development pipelines in the next few years.

Source: YCharts

Northland currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.10 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 5.3%. Management has indicated that it will consider more dividend increases in the future.

Investor Takeaway

Northland’s DeBu and Hai Long 2 projects should help it to continue to grow its EBITDA. However, there are no large projects that will reach COD between 2020 and 2024. The company also faces the risk of having lower contract rates once its other PPAs are expired. We believe investors may want to look into other opportunities. Both Innergex and Brookfield Renewables have rich development pipelines. Brookfield Renewables even has price escalation built into its PPAs.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.