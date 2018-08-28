The Leading Overseas Investment Firm In China?

It comes after the release of the firm’s interim results, which were relatively strong.

As China opens its multi-trillion-dollar asset management industry to overseas managers, Value Partners is in a strong position to capitalize.

Value Partners launched its third hedge fund product in China – no overseas firm has launched more.

An interesting trend in Hong Kong manager Value Partners’ (OTCPK:VPGLF) earnings report is that China is increasingly the focal point. This shouldn’t be a surprise; the firm has been making a variety of moves into the market for years. To me, this represents a strong opportunity for Value Partners’ investors, including minority shareholder Affiliated Managers Group (AMG), something I wrote about in a report earlier this month.

China’s burgeoning hedge fund industry

The most obvious way the firm is entering the market is through the hedge fund industry. As discussed in other reports, China only allowed overseas managers to enter its hedge fund industry around two years ago. Since then, a handful have taken the plunge. To me, it’s the biggest opportunity for hedge funds globally: industry AUM has grown 182% in three and a half years, and that’s despite a market crash in 2015, persistent debt fears and trade tariffs.

Hedge fund industry AUM in China. Source: Asset management association of China.

What’s more is that it isn’t limited to traditional hedge funds; BlackRock (BLK) and Fidelity are in the market. As such, it’s a market that all overseas managers can, and should, be targeting. That is why Value Partners is suited to enter the market.

The progress Value Partners has made

Hong Kong manager Value Partners certainly isn’t new to China. In less than a year, it has already launched three hedge fund products to domestically-based Chinese investors – no overseas manager has launched more.

Fund Name Date launched Value Partners China New Era Select Fund 12th January 2018 Value Partners China Zhongbi Fund 18th July 2018 Value Partners China Fengtai Fund 7th August 2018

Value Partners’ hedge fund product launches in China. Source: Asset management association of China.

By pressing ahead and launching more products than peers, Value Partners is capitalizing on any first-mover advantage in the market. These are untested waters. You see, China’s hedge fund industry can effectively be summarized in the following way:

Vast majority: Chinese hedge funds offering Chinese asset exposure

Handful: Chinese hedge funds offering foreign asset exposure

More than regulators would like to admit: Shysters masquerading as hedge funds, which disappear with investor capital. A recent and prominent example is here.

The obvious part of the market that overseas managers should be targeting is the second point: funds offering foreign asset exposure. The problem is that, at the moment, overseas managers aren’t allowed to do so. In order to make sure that they have the brand presence, performance record and adequate client base, overseas managers have to first launch domestic asset products. Therefore, by launching three funds already, Value Partners is building up the necessary attributes that will allow it to succeed whenever Chinese regulators allow overseas managers launch hedge fund strategies offering overseas asset exposure.

Value Partners’ total AUM and AUM from Chinese-domiciled investors. Source: Value Partners investor relations.

It’s worth remembering that Value Partners is hardly a stranger to Chinese assets. A brief look at their funds in Hong Kong illustrate broad capabilities:

Increasing focus on high net wealth investor clients

Over the past few periods, Value Partners has been increasing its AUM towards high net wealth investors, now the second-highest client source after the firm’s traditional focus of retail investors. This links well with its move into China: specifically targeting high net wealth investors in the hedge fund industry. This is better than targeting domestic institutional investors, likely both incentivized to work with other domestic state-backed firms and unwilling to pay high fees.

The breakdown of Value Partners’ AUM source by client. Source: Value Partners’ investor relations.

As for the effect on the top and bottom line, it’s a strong strategy for the firm. The Chinese market has been relatively insulated from the global fee squeeze that hedge funds around the world are having to endure. What’s more is that the hedge fund industry in China – whose AUM mostly comes from individuals – likely represents the highest-fee-paying clients available to Value Partners.

Value Partners’ management fee growth and AUM growth quarter on quarter. Source: Value Partners investor relations.

Of course, it’s too early to tell whether the firm’s efforts of targeting the Chinese hedge fund industry are paying off, but it’s worth noting that, barring a sharp decline in AUM growth, management fee growth has traditionally been below AUM growth. This is indicative of a broad fee squeeze. This is what makes the Chinese hedge fund industry move by Value Partners important: should management fee growth remain above AUM growth over the coming few interim periods, it should be seen as a success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.