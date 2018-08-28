Zynga: The Patient Investor's Best Friend

The recent changes in management structure and business momentum amplify the attractiveness of ZNGA's inexpensive valuations.

Although the quality of Zynga's financials has changed drastically since 2012, the company has been unable to change market perception.

This led to a massive fall in Zynga's market cap, from which the company has been unable to recover.

In the formative years of social networking, Zynga and Facebook had partnered to leverage a symbiotic relationship.

Zynga (ZNGA) has been under Facebook's (FB) shadow from the word "go". This has led to market sentiment overwhelming ZNGA's performance, resulting in consistent investor disappointment. However, the recent changes in management approach and improving operational metrics promise light at the end of the tunnel for the patient investor.

What FB giveth, FB taketh!

ZNGA was founded in 2007 by Mr. Mark Pincus, a founding investor in FB. Not only did the presence of Mr. Pincus help ZNGA secure a preferred partner status with FB but also made FB the main source of ZNGA's revenues. FB also derived nearly one-fifth of its revenue from ZNGA (at the time of FB's IPO in 2012) but also had a much larger and faster-growing user base.

FB's disastrous IPO became the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back. In late 2012, FB decided to call off the agreement granting a preferred status to ZNGA. ZNGA's revenue concentration risk warning came true and the markets punished the stock, which was already reeling from FB's fall.

Even as of date, ZNGA has not been able to shake off the perception of its dependence on FB.

Mr. Pincus' control of ZNGA's board was one of the key reasons for this relationship in stock prices.

Perception vs. reality

Part of the reason was also the steep fall in MAUs and the lack of vision around how MAUs could recover to FB association levels.

However, over the last 7 years, ZNGA's dependence on FB has continued to decline.

The recovery in MAUs and declining revenue dependence on FB make the market's perception of ZNGA as tied to FB at the hip far removed from reality.

Winds of change

In order to change the market perception, the ZNGA management attempted many things. This included multiple workforce restructurings and hiring highly paid managers. While none of them has impacted the stock price, things are likely to change. In May 2018, Mr. Pincus gave up control of ZNGA's board. This increase in accountability is likely to enhance management execution and pay, paying the way for furthering growth momentum in the business.

Business

Mobile revenues now account for nearly 90% of the business. It is notable that pricing is likely to suffer on account of an increasing focus on Asia.

While the last two quarters have seen a bit of decline on a q/q basis, this has been on the back of the fall in older mobile games. ZNGA plans to offset the declines through the consolidation of its acquisitions, with Gram at the center. Additionally, the recent deal with Disney (NYSE:DIS) to build mobile games for the 'Star Wars' franchise is likely to help sustain business momentum in 2020 and beyond.

Financials

The fallout with FB had caused ZNGA's MAUs to decline to over 75% from 288 mn in 2012 to 64 mn in 2016.

However, the business now seems to be picking up. If execution stays on course, ZNGA should more than make up for lost ground over the next few years. This would translate into solid revenue growth.

Further, the benefits of operating leverage in the business should allow for much of this revenue growth to translate into cash flows. The summary of assumptions for the business model is as follows:

CAGR (2017-24E) Bear Base Bull MAU growth 18.9% 23.9% 28.9% ARPU growth -10.8% -5.9% -0.9% Revenue growth 6.0% 16.7% 27.8% Average (2017-24E) Bear Base Bull Gross margin 68.9% 72.7% 76.7% R&D margin 23.5% 22.4% 21.2% S&M margin 25.4% 25.2% 24.9% G&A margin 10.2% 9.9% 9.5% Op income margin 9.8% 15.3% 21.2% FCF margin 9.2% 14.4% 19.6%

MAU, ARPU, and revenue growth

Asia: Asia has billions of mobile devices, and a focus to expand in Asia is likely to give MAU growth a fillip. However, the intense competition also is likely to temper ARPUs.

Star Wars: While the benefits from this franchise are not likely to be immediate, in the medium term, this iconic franchise can meaningfully contribute to the overall revenue growth.

Gram Games: In addition to Merge Dragons, Gram Games' other IP is also likely to add to growth.

Chat as a gaming platform: ZNGA continues to experiment (along with FB) on the possibilities of leveraging chat as an additional platform for user acquisition and monetization. While there appears to be palpable excitement around the possibilities for this new distribution channel, the management tone also has a hint of caution due to the nascent stage of development and ZNGA's history with FB.

VR, AR: These are additional areas which can give a nice little nudge to the revenues.

Margins

While denominating costs in the currency of revenue (especially for the Asian expansion) is likely to keep gross margins in a stable territory, competition may lead to relatively higher SGA expenses.

As acquisitions bring new labels under the ZNGA umbrella, R&D as a % of revenue should tread lower.

The newly established parity in shareholder rights should limit the excesses of the past, making the possibility of the bear case quite low.

Valuation

While the stock trades at relatively inexpensive valuations as compared to its peers, it has been a frustrating investment for most. The stock has never recovered meaningfully to its pre-FB split era.

Company P/S ZYNGA 3.0x EA 6.9x ATVI 6.9x

A P/S parity would simply imply a 130% upside! Additionally, a DCF would imply a base case price of $8.3.

Scenario Value/share ($) Bear 2.9 Base 8.3 Bull 22.7 Average 11.3

The major risks to the thesis would include:

Further and bigger run-ins with FB: In 2Q18, certain changes made by FB led to some short-term friction. While FB is not the most important partner for ZNGA, issues with the elephant in the room are avoidable!

Continuity of execution: Other than the last two years, the company has seen some fairly rapid changes in management. At the current juncture, with momentum returning to business, any changes at the top would be nothing short of disastrous for the long-term prospects of the company.

Timely completion of projects: ZNGA is running many initiatives and if the company squanders any more of its opportunities, the uphill task of regaining investor confidence would get magnified manifold.

ZNGA has made news mostly for the wrong reasons. The shuffling of executives, layoffs, and acquisition of smaller plays have not been able to enthuse the markets. However, of late, the stars seem to be aligning in favour of a ZNGA revival. While the potential of the stock is well known, this turnaround could test an investor's patience. Thus, it would only make sense to buy ZNGA for very long-term investors.

