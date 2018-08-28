L Brands: Buy The Dip Or Sell The Guidance Cut?

The company is trading at its lowest levels in decades. Could there be a value opportunity hidden amongst all the bad news?

L Brands (NYSE: LB) is currently trading at its lowest levels in close to a decade, and with good reason. The company's earnings are declining, its guidance is getting cut and the dividend is looking very risky. The market's reaction has been harsh and swift, with the stock down more than 55% YoY. Although the drop has been disastrous to LB's shareholders, it does present something of a value opportunity for prospective investors. In this article I'll present the bear and bull case for LB and give my opinion about the company's likely future. Although LB's valuation is very tempting, the company is periously close to a dividend cut, which would prove disastrous to its stock price and its shareholders. As such, I can't recommend an investment in LB at this time.

LB's bear case rests on three key points:

A history of financial under-performance and guidance downgrades. Performance is rapidly deteriorating, and the latest quarter was no exception.

A high payout ratio, due to declining earnings. LB's dividend is not safe and could be cut in the next few quarters.

Underperformance relative to its peers. Retail is booming, LB has no excuse for its results.

As everyone knows, retailers have struggled for the past decade. The entrance of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and other online retailers into the industry has caused significant difficulties for many retailers, especially clothing companies like LB. The move to online shopping and home delivery has caused plummeting sales across the industry, with few companies remaining unscathed. Shifting consumer patterns have also negatively affected LB, with many younger customers being put off by Victoria's Secret image (Read more: These photos reveal why women are abandoning Victoria's Secret for American Eagle's Aerie underwear brand).

The above difficulties have caused serious financial difficulties for LB. The company's earnings have decreased by more than 20% during the last three years, even with tax reform acting as a recent tailwind:

Most of the decline in earnings can be explained by operating margins, which have plummeted by around a third in the last three years:

LB's latest quarter was no exception. Although sales were up 8%, and comparable sales up 3%, earnings plummeted 25% YoY. The decline is, once again, explained by declining operating margins, which now stand at 7.6%:

(Source: LB 2Q2018 Investor Presentation)

To make matters worse, the company just cut full-year guidance by 10%. The company is currently forecasting $2.45-$2.70 of EPS for 2018 which is 15%-25% lower than for 2017. LB's earnings have declined for years, the situation is getting worse every quarter and there seems to be no end in sight for the company's woes.

The worst part is I'm not sure that management really understands what is causing these results, or that the company has a plan to fix them. To understand why, we have to look at the company's margins. It’s obvious that declining margins are a significant issue for the company, sales have actually increased after all. Many analysts seem to agree, with a City analyst asking the following question during the latest earnings call:

The VS business is also about 1000 basis points from peak margin. How much of that is due to lower March - margins, deleverage on occupancy or maybe SG&A deleverage? (Source: LB 2Q2018 Earnings Call)

If you read the transcript you'll see the CEO couldn't answer the question! He mentioned some of the ways LB might rectify the situation, mostly by increasing sales, but wasn't able to say what is causing the company's declining margins. If the CEO can't even explain what is causing the company's underperformance can investors trust him to fix it?

In spite of the company's worsening fortunes its management seems to think its dividend is safe:

But importantly as we have more insight into holiday results we're comfortable with the dividend today (we) have the free cash flow to support it but it's obviously something that should be looked at periodically and we do. (Source: LB 2Q2018 Earnings Call)

I'm less sanguine about the company's dividend. The company has to make $2.40 in dividend payments per share this year but is only forecasting $2.45-$2.70 of EPS. This implies a dividend payout ratio of 87%-97%, an extremely high number. A significant dividend cut is a distinct possibility if the company's performance continues deteriorating, which it is.

LB's recent performance is in stark contrast with most of its peers. Although the sector has experienced many difficulties in the past few years, most have seen dramatic improvement during the past year:

TTM) data by YCharts

Even though the advent of online sales and Amazon's entry into the industry severely disrupted many retailers, most have been able to adapt, LB hasn't.

Taking into consideration LB's disastrous financial performance, underperformance relative to its peers, and fears concerning its dividend, its no surprise that the company's stock price has collapsed. The stock is down 66% in the past three years, underperforming relative to the broader market, +49%, and the retail industry, +13%.

The percentage figures actually underplay just how much LB has underperformed the broader market. You would have had five times as much money if you had invested in the S&P 500 index three years ago than if you had invested in LB, a significant difference.

LB's plummeting stock price has been a disaster for its shareholders but does present something of a value opportunity for contrarian investors. Although the company's financial performance has been overwhelmingly negative, the market's reaction seems to have been excessively harsh:

As the stock's price has plummeted much more than its earnings, the company's valuation is looking incredibly attractive. It PE/PS ratios are incredibly low, 8.8 and 0.60, and significantly below the company's long-term average. The company's valuation hasn't looked this attractive since the financial crisis:

TTM) data by YCharts

LB is also attractively valued relative to its peers. Its PE/PS ratios are around half of those of some of its competitors:

TTM) data by YCharts

Not only is the company's valuation cheap, but the company's plummeting earnings and stagnating revenue growth have been more than priced in by now. LB's forward PE ratio is also significantly below its peers's:

If the company returns to growth, a big if, investors could see significant upside. If LB were to trade at valuations comparable to its peers investors would see capital appreciation of 50%-60% and a dividend yield of 8.4%, significant gains.

LB's collapsing stock price presents investors with a strong value opportunity. LB is attractively priced relative to its peers and recent history, and its declining earnings have already been priced in. LB's overall business strategy just doesn't seem to be working, and its financial performance is rapidly worsening. A dividend cut is also a distint possiblity, so investors in LB still have significant downside. Even though investors might be hansomely rewarded if the company were to return to growth and a more reasonable valuation, I believe an investment in LB is simply too risky for investors. Due to this, I'm not going to recommend an investment in LB at this time.

