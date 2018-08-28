Amarin: Buy This ~$3 Small Cap?

Sales of its primary product are ramping up nicely and may be approved for additional indications in the foreseeable future.

Today, we take a look at an Irish based small cap concern called Amarin Corporation whose stock is selling right at $3 a share.

We're fascinated by the words - but where we meet is in the silence behind them.” ― Ram Dass

In today's analysis, we take a look at a small cap stock trading under $3.00 per share. The stock looks undervalued in light of some recent events and analyst calls. The option premiums on this equity also set up a potentially large return using a Buy-Write option strategy which also limits downside risk. We take a look at this new name on our 'radar' in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Amarin Corporation (AMRN) is an Ireland based concern with a current market capitalization of approximately $800 million despite the stock's current trading levels. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States.

Product Portfolio & Pipeline:

The company's lead product is Vascepa. This is a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule. It is commonly used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company recognized $52.5 million worth of net product revenues from Vascepa in the second quarter, up approximately 17% from the same period a year ago.

In addition, in the second quarter, the company announced a settlement agreement with Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) that 'resolves Amarin’s previously reported Vascepa patent litigation as it relates to Teva’s abbreviated new drug application seeking FDA approval of generic forms of Vascepa capsules'. The company also got marketing approval to roll out Vascepa in the United Arab Emirates.

Top-line data from a Phase 3 trial called REDUCE-IT should be out before the end of the third quarter. This study is aimed at using Vascepa at individuals with High Triglycerides With Mixed Dyslipidemia and would increase Vascepa's potential customer base substantially if successful. Vascepa's current market is limited given one approved indication for very high triglycerides.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analyst coverage has been sparse on this name until recently. Today, Amarin got an Overweight rating and $10 price target from Cantor Fitzgerald. Here is the commentary from that analyst's call who cites valuation driving his view.

"We reiterate our OW rating and think the peak sales potential of Vascepa is underappreciated. Therefore, we think upward earnings revisions to levels not reflected in consensus should drive AMRN shares higher. Valuation Summary We continue to use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $10.”

Just over three weeks ago, H.C. Wainwright also reissued their Buy rating with a similar $10 price target. The company ended the first half of 2018 with just over $100 million in cash on the balance sheet. Amarin burned a little more than $20 million a quarter in the first half of 2018, but expenses will be reduced substantially upon completion of the REDUCE-IT study.

Verdict:

This not my space at all. However, the company does have an important upcoming potential catalyst, has some analyst support and is seeing good sales growth. If all goes well, the company should see a boost to sales and reduction in expenses upon a successful outcome of its ongoing trial. A small stake within a well-diversified portfolio seems warranted, but I would prefer to do via the option strategy outlined below.

Option Strategy:

An alternative way to accumulate an initial stake or add to existing holdings in AMRN is via a Buy-Write order. Using the March $3 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $1.70 to $1.80 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up potentially an excellent return for its seven-month hold period.

When the final result is expected to be a compromise, it is often prudent to start from an extreme position.” ― John Maynard Keynes, The Economic Consequences of the Peace

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha, just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.