An Unexpected Leadership Transition Likely Won't Faze Roper

It’s hard to find much to pick at with Roper (ROP). Sure, the ROIC/CROCI could be a little higher, but this tech and software-driven multi-industrial has “out-Danaher’ed” Danaher (DHR) over the past 15 years with a 20% annualized return driven by well above-average revenue growth, operating margins, FCF growth, and FCF margins. What’s more, the company’s transition toward niche-based, asset-light, SaaS-driven recurring revenue puts the company in a sweet spot with respect to many of its more cyclical peers.

Roper investors got a negative surprise on Friday, though, as the company announced that Neil Hunn would be assuming the CEO position effective on September 1, with Brian Jellison stepping down. While this transition is coming about three years sooner than expected, Hunn has been groomed for this position for some time. Rising valuations and ample capital left to deploy will test Hunn early in his tenure, but my basic viewpoint today is that Jellison established a model that can continue to generate strong results without him.

An Unexpected Transition

Although Brian Jellison is not exactly young, he had said on multiple prior occasions that he intended to remain as CEO of Roper through the execution of a $7 billion/four-year M&A capital deployment plan and wanted to give the board two-year notice of his retirement. Sadly, what the company characterized as a medical diagnosis has accelerated that timeline and Neil Hunn will be taking over as CEO at the beginning of September.

I believe the company has been grooming Hunn for this transition, albeit on a slower anticipated timeline. After a 10-year career at nThrive (then known as MedAssets), a healthcare SaaS company, Hunn joined Roper as VP of the Medical segment and took on increasing responsibilities culminating in being named COO in February of this year and tasked with a realignment/resegmentation of the businesses. Hunn has been visible to the investment community for some time (including presenting at events) and as I said, this move was expected at a later date.

Jellison leaves an exceptional track record. Since becoming CEO in 2001, the company’s revenue has grown more than eight times and the market cap has increased 20-fold. Not surprisingly, that performance track record puts the company well ahead of mega-caps like Honeywell (HON) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW) over that time, as well as Danaher. Jellison also established a business model that prioritizes recurring revenue from asset-light businesses with high barriers to entry in niche products, and ideally with significant customization to customer specifications.

One of the true tests of a business model is whether it can be successfully operated by someone other than its creator. There was skepticism around Honeywell at the time of its CEO transition, but that skepticism has since faded and I believe Roper’s business model will prove enduring.

Ample Options

Helping this transition period is the fact that Roper has a lot of options on its plate. With the acquisition of PowerPlan earlier this year for a little over $1 billion, the company still has about 85% of its initial M&A budget left to spend, not to mention the capital generated by the sale of Gatan to Thermo Fisher (TMO).

Roper also has more flexibility when it comes to disposals. Management had previously said that they were disinclined to divest businesses because of low cost bases and the likelihood of significant leakage through taxes. With a lower tax rate in place, though, not to mention relatively high valuation multiples, Hunn may elect to take this opportunity for a more thorough review of the business to identify other potential sale candidates.

On the acquisition side, there are numerous potential directions for the company to go. Given the prior acquisitions of Deltek (project management software), Horizon and iTrade (supply chain management software), and Aderant (business management software), PowerPlan’s financial/compliance management software for asset-intensive industries makes sense, and there are still numerous niche business management SaaS companies out there (as Fortive (FTV) has demonstrated with some of its own M&A moves). So too with healthcare/med-tech software, and I wonder if Roper is going to make a bigger move into industrial software given the growing attention on that space/opportunity.

If there’s a “but” it’s that valuations have continued to rise. The higher premium paid for PowerPlan (over 7x revenue, over 15x EBITDA) can be explained in part by the higher margins, but I don’t think there’s much argument that overall M&A multiples, particularly in the SaaS space, have been moving higher. What’s more, companies like Honeywell and Fortive are increasingly looking at SaaS as an area in which they want to invest M&A capital as well. While there should be room enough for multiple players, the rising cost of M&A is a concern and potential threat for an M&A-driven business model, and particularly one with so much capital left to deploy.

The Opportunity

There was really nothing to fault in Roper’s second quarter beat-and-raise performance. Organic revenue accelerate to 9%, with Industrial Tech (up 18%) and Energy (up 12%) doing exceptionally well on record results for Neptune and double-digit growth in upstream oil & gas. RF Tech (up 7%) and Medical (up 6%) were hardly bad either. Gross margin improved slightly, pressured a bit by a mix shift toward more hardware, but Roper has little to worry about in terms of cost/price leverage or tariffs, and operating income grew 15%.

I continue to value Roper with the assumption of significant acquired revenue over the next three years, though my initial assumption of $1.5 billion in acquired revenue is looking ambitious now relative to recent deal multiples. I expect underlying long-term organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits, with some FCF margin leverage from here.

The Bottom Line

Valuation remains challenging, and the shares really didn’t sell off on this unexpected CEO transition – a byproduct, I believe, of the Street expecting Hunn to become CEO at some point and confidence in the reproducibility/sustainability of the business model. The 19x-plus forward EBITDA multiple is beyond what I believe the EBITDA growth rate or the underlying margins can really justify, but given the role that beating expectations plays in short-term valuation, I’m not really surprised. Were the shares to come down some or simply stall out for a time, I’d reconsider the name, but I’ll remain on the sidelines for now.

