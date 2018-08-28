AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Is This 10.6%-Yielding REIT A Buy Right Now?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust covered its dividend payout with core earnings, on average. The REIT just raised its dividend 5.3 percent.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) is a high-yield, high-risk mortgage real estate investment trust that investors with a higher-than-average risk tolerance might want to take a closer look at. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has better-than-average leverage stats (i.e. less risk) and covered its dividend payout with core earnings, on average, in the last nine quarters. Importantly, the REIT just raised its dividend by more than five percent. Shares are priced at about accounting book value and throw off a 10.6 percent dividend.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - Portfolio Overview

AG Mortgage Investment Trust primarily invests in agency-quality residential mortgage-backed securities but also makes investments in other residential and commercial mortgage assets. That being said, though, agency residential mortgage-backed securities make up the majority of AG Mortgage Investment Trust's investment portfolio. At the end of Q2-2018, agency RMBS represented 61.5 percent of the mortgage REIT's investment portfolio (based on fair value).

Source: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Investor Presentation

AG Mortgage Investment Trust invests into mortgage assets on a levered basis. This means the company buys higher-yielding mortgage securities with low-cost debt. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, hence, makes a profit on the difference between its funding costs and the yield of its mortgage investments.

Here's an overview of the mortgage REIT's portfolio yields, funding costs and net interest margins over the last nine quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Since mortgage REITs are levered investment vehicles, investors need to pay close attention to their leverage ratios.

The good news is that AG Mortgage Investment Trust is considerably less levered than the average mortgage REIT in the sector.

Here's how AG Mortgage Investment Trust compares against other mortgage REITs in terms of leverage.

Source: Achilles Research

Dividend Stats And Recent Dividend Raise

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a rather thin margin of dividend safety. The mortgage REIT pulled in $0.503/share in core earnings, on average, in the last nine quarters which compares against an average dividend rate of $0.478/share. The mortgage REIT's core earnings payout ratio averaged 96.1 percent, meaning AG Mortgage Investment Trust has very little room for error as far as its dividend coverage is concerned.

Source: Achilles Research

Nonetheless, AG Mortgage Investment Trust raised its quarterly dividend payout from $0.475/share to $0.50/share in the second quarter, reflecting an increase of 5.3 percent.

Valuation

AG Mortgage Investment Trust's shares change hands for about accounting book value. I generally like to scoop up mortgage REITs at a discount to book value, preferably in excess of 10 percent. Therefore, I prefer to wait for a drop before I gobble up shares in this mortgage REIT.

MITT Price to Book Value data by YCharts

And here's how AG Mortgage Investment Trust compares against other mortgage REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

MITT Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a couple of things going for it as a high-yield income vehicle: The mortgage REIT has better-than-average leverage stats compared to its peers, and recently lifted its dividend by 5.3 percent. That said, though, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a thin margin of dividend safety, and shares can no longer be gobbled up for a discount to accounting book value. I'd wait for a drop towards the $17 price level before scooping up a couple of shares for my high-yield income portfolio.

