Baidu: Priced Like Google's Prey, Or The Same Growth Story At A Lower Price?

Baidu is perceived, in the west, as the Chinese Google. So far, it has been a success story.

China wants to be at the forefront of technology. They are putting a lot of hope in their tech companies and they are giving incentives to more startups each year. Chinese policymakers already know the recipe for a growing tech ecosystem. They are allowing free private enterprise initiative, while regulating without putting a huge bureaucratic burden on corporations. Additionally, all the infrastructure built during the last decades is now available for entrepreneurs to explore and leverage.

Baidu (BIDU) is one of those companies. Founded by an ex-Silicone Valley engineer, the company is perceived, in the west, as the Chinese Google. However, that description is not entirely correct. While the western world desperately needed someone to index the information on the web, the Chinese market needed content to show users. Therefore, it shouldn't surprise you that, back in the day, someone proposed that Baidu's CEO, Robin Li, should focus his energy on developing a translating software for Chinese users to access English content.

Robin Li rejected the idea, and went on to build a search engine and content creating tools. More than to index information, Baidu is about matchmaking, while also fomenting content creation. Now, that the focus is on the quality of the matchmaking, Baidu is betting heavily on AI.

So, why is Baidu going down the hill?

There are two main explanations:

Firstly, the Chinese stock market is going through a though time. The trade war coupled with China's debt crackdown, both happening simultaneously, are scaring lots of investors. These two catalysts are, obviously, negative to the economy in the short term and investors are fleeing the market. It is my conviction that inexperienced investors are making matters worse.

Secondly, there are rumors that Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) might come back to China and eat Baidu's lunch. Investors fear that the only reason why Baidu flourished during the last couple of years was because they were protected by the government.

Are those developments enough to bring Baidu down?

After weighing all the available information, I am led to believe that Baidu's fortunes are not about to turn. Let me explain it.

Firstly, Baidu's main presence is in mainland China. The trade war will hardly have a direct impact on Baidu's operations. The exception might come from trade talks or indirect effects on the economy. Talks might lead to concessions on intellectual property and tech transfer, in which case it would have some direct impact on Baidu. On the other hand, a trade war could have a cooling effect on the Chinese economy and result in less ad spending. Both these developments are negative, but not life threatening. For instance, the growing Chinese internet market would partially offset less spending per customer stemming from a cooling economy. And, don't forget that the Chinese economy is highly digital.

Graph 1 - China's digital economy

(Source: McKinsey)

Secondly, Google is not Baidu's killer. Before Google announced that it was retiring from the Chinese market, Baidu was already the market leader. And, there is a good reason for that. Being a Chinese company, Baidu understands better the Chinese market than a Global company like Google. There are lots of specificities to the Chinese market. The language is very tricky, the same words might have different meanings depending on context, and there isn't nearly as much content in Mandarin as there is in English. That means that creating content is still one of Baidu's preoccupations. Google has never seemed to nail these points quite right in the Chinese marketplace.

What does the current downturn mean for investors?

When a stock goes down, any portfolio manager has two choices: sell, or buy more. You sell when you think that there is something fundamentally wrong with the company, you buy more when the problems are smoke, not fire. To illustrate, imagine a sell-off on an earnings beat accompanied by an outlook below expectations. Sometimes, this is a buying opportunity. Now, imagine a debt bloated company losing market share to a bold newcomer. Usually, this means: run!

In this case, the uncertainties of a trade war and the anxiety provoked by a behemoth like Google entering Baidu's own turf, are scary enough to send the shares deep in the red. However, the fact that most of Baidu's business happens in China and the fact that Baidu comprehends this market better than any foreigner, mean that we may be witnessing an overreaction.

However, investors are assuming that the negatives will more than outweigh the positives. To illustrate this point, just look at both companies snapshot in the tables below. There, we can see that Baidu's analysts have generous expectations for profits for this year (64.5%) and the next (15.25%). Analysts expect much less from Google this year (7.4%), but next year it will be much better (21.07%). However, for the next 5 years, analysts are not so much optimist regarding Baidu's future. They are expecting the company to grow its profits at a yearly rate of 2.75%, which compares with Google, 18.09%.

Obviously, these estimates should always be taken with a grain of salt. But, in this case, it helps to understand the premium at which Google trades in relation to Baidu.

Table 1 - Baidu's Snapshot

(Source: FinViz.com)

Table 2 - Google's Snapshot

(Source: FinViz.com)

On another note, both companies are tremendously lucrative and both have solid, low debt balance sheets. Although, analysts diverge in their long-term expectations, the truth is that, looking at the available information, we cannot realistically say that Baidu has its survival threatened. And, at an 18.8 forward P/E, Baidu cannot even be considered priced like a structural growth story.

Takeaways - Blue Pill, or Red Pill?

The difference in profit multiples between Google and Baidu give way to two possible scenarios. In the first one, Baidu is priced as Google's prey. If this scenario was to materialize, I would even argue that Baidu should be priced lower, and therefore, investors should just step aside and avoid this potential storm bringer.

In the second one, due to political turmoil and investors' anxiety, we are given the opportunity to get the same growth story at a lower price. Even if both scenarios have the same probability, it seems like the upside is greater on the long side. The worst that can happen is Baidu getting knocked to a low no-growth multiple. In the best case, the company keeps growing its profits, and later, it gets rewarded with a higher multiple.

Blue pill, or the red pill? That's your call.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.