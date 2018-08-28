Total SA - A Thorough Look At The Company Balance Sheet

Total revenues came in at $46.102 billion, up 33.7% from $34.482 billion generated in the year-ago quarter, and up 6.5% sequentially.

A new record quarterly output, high-oil prices, and cost savings resulted in an impressive $3.72 billion net profit for the company.

Investment Thesis

Total S.A. (TOT) is one of the most active oil super-majors -"integrated" with operations involving the integration of most aspects of the value-oil chain, from exploration to marketing and of course retail.

To illustrate this basic concept that fundamentally differentiates a "big oil" from an exploration and production company, I broke down the company's revenues for the first six months of 2018 into four segments seen in the graph below:

With a market capitalization $169 billion, Total S.A is considered at the same level as the other six "big oils" such as ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), BP plc (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B), Equinor (Ex-Statoil) (EQNR) and Eni (E).

Therefore, Total S.A should be among the first oil stocks held as a long-term oil investment in your portfolio. Total S.A belongs to the "dividend aristocrats," with more than 25 years of consecutive dividend increases.

Note: Dividend yield is now 4.56%

However, I firmly believe that it is always vital to trade a part of your long-term position and to profit plainly from the inherent instability of the market and high-volatility of the oil and gas prices. This strategy often creates the silver lining between investing and success.

Patrick de La Chevardière, the CFO, said in the conference call:

[W]e are continuing to deliver industry-leading production growth. Looking at this in more detail, Maersk is fully onboard now and we have Kashagan, Kashagan and Kashagan continuing to ramp up. The start-up of Ichthys, Kaombo, Tempa and Egina will show growth in the second half and these are good cash equities new barrel. And next year, growth will be driven by ramp ups of these projects and the next wave of major start-ups into Edradour-Glenlivet and [indiscernible]. So the momentum is strong and it is welcome with prices.

Total S.A. Balance Sheet and Production in 2Q'2018: The Raw Numbers

TOTAL S.A. 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues (minus Excise Taxes) in $ Billion 36.96 39.27 34.90 32.29 27.52 31.71 31.82 36.87 36.09 34.48 37.08 41.44 43.29 46.10 Net Income in $ Billion 2.66 2.97 1.08 -1.63 1.61 2.09 1.95 0.55 2.85 2.04 2.72 1.02 2.64 3.72 EBITDA $ Billion 8.18 7.95 5.28 4.97 4.58 6.08 5.80 6.03 8.46 5.77 7.39 7.71 7.68 9.71 Profit margin % 7.2% 7.6% 3.1% 0 5.8% 6.6% 6.1% 1.5% 7.9% 5.9% 7.3% 2.5% 6.1% 8.1% EPS diluted in $/share 1.16 1.29 0.45 -0.73 0.67 0.50 0.79 0.19 1.13 0.79 1.06 0.37 0.99 1.38 Cash from operations in $ Billion 4.39 4.73 5.99 4.84 1.88 1.13 4.74 7.02 4.70 4.64 4.36 8.62 2.08 6.25 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 7.96 5.99 5.27 5.92 4.15 0.25 4.12 5.74 2.68 3.32 3.10 4.66 5.67 3.51 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion -3.57 -1.26 0.72 -1.08 -2.27 0.876 0.62 1.28 2.02 1.32 1.26 3.95 -3.58 2.73 Total Cah $ Billion 27.52 29.76 29.31 29.46 24.01 24.67 26.56 29.14 31.50 32.34 31.16 36.58 32.38 30.08 Long term Debt in $ Billion 55.43 56.48 56.17 56.95 54.00 55.46 57.83 56.99 55.60 54.62 51.43 52.44 55.17 54.02 Dividend per share in $ 0.69 0.67 0.69 0.66 0.67 0.68 0.69 0.66 0.65 0.69 0.74 0.73 0.76 0.73 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 2.30 2.30 2.40 2.33 2.40 2.43 2.47 2.43 2.52 2.58 2.57 2.76 2.64 2.70 Oil Production K boe/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2395 2299 2342 2352 2479 2424 2443 2462 2569 2500 2581 2613 2703 2717 Global liquid price ($/boe) 26.4 33.0 32.4 35.6 37.9 35.5 38.2 43.3 47.3 54.3

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Balance sheet and Production discussion.

1 - Revenues

TOTAL S.A. reported second-quarter 2018 earnings diluted of $1.38 per share. Total revenues came in at $46.102 billion, up 33.7% from $34.482 billion generated in the year-ago quarter, and up 6.5% sequentially.

These solid results were due to solid operational performance, regularly decreasing production costs, improvement in the realized prices of commodities and new projects ramp-ups, which heightened production.

Global liquid price in 2Q'18 was $54.3 per Boe.

2 - 2018 Guidance

Total's upstream production is expected to increase by 7% in 2018, based on the global forecast to grow 5% per year on average between 2016 and 2020.

3 - Free Cash Flow Total's Free Cash Flow is $4.36 billion ("TTM,") and the company is paying about $7.87 billion in dividend annually. TOT is not passing the FCF test.

Note: Dividend is translated in US$. However, TOT increased the dividend by 3.2% this quarter. Furthermore, TOT indicated a share buyback programme on February for $5 billion and bought 10 million shares this quarter.

The company said in the conference call:

We bought back 19 million shares in the second quarter ranging the Total to 28 million shares for the first half. The 28 million shares include 18 million shares to eliminate dilution from scrip. We bought back an additional 10 million shares for about $600 million as part of the $5 billion buyback announced in February. So in addition to increasing the incurring dividend by 3.2%, we are delivering on our commitment to share real price upside with our share order to the buyback. This result demonstrated that we are taking advantage of the favorable environment.

4 - Net Debt

Total Cash as of June 30, 2018, was approximately $30.08 billion compared with $32.34 billion the same quarter a year ago. Total net debt is now $23.773 billion with a net debt to Ebitda ("TTM") ratio of 0.74, which is impressive.

Total SA has also continued to fortify its balance sheet, ending the second quarter with a net debt to capital ratio of 16.5%, slightly lower than a year ago at 16.6%.

5 - Production Upstream Total hydrocarbon production during the fourth quarter averaged 2,717K Boep/d, up 8.7% year over year. Production increased by 8.7% from a year ago, due to the acquisition of Maersk Oil and the ramp-up of new projects, such as Yamal LNG, Moho Nord, and Fort Hills.

Reminder: On August 21, 2017, Total acquired Maersk Oil for $7.45 billion in a share and debt transaction. The deal closed on March 8, 2018.

Liquids production averaged 1,582K Bop/d, or an increase of 21.9% from the year-ago period. Gas production during the quarter was 6.176M Cf/d, down 5% year over year.

The company boosted its production growth target to 7% in 2018 from 6% previously, expecting a lift from the start-up of its Kaombo North project in Angola, Egina in Nigeria, Australia’s Ichthys LNG and Tempa Rossa in Italy. The company maintained its 2018 CapEx target of $16 billion to $17 billion.

6 - Recent acquisition

On July 6, 2018, Total S.A. completed the acquisition of 73% of Direct Energie

Patrick de La Chevardière, the CFO, said in the conference call:

In July, we closed the acquisition of 73% of Direct Energie. We have Total representative on the board and the offer period to acquire the remaining shares has been launched. We are committed to growing along the gas electricity chain and this acquisition is a big step toward achieving critical mass in our two largest markets for electricity distribution France and Belgium.

Commentary

The bottom line is that Total S.A. is a very well managed oil supermajor which pays an attractive dividend. However, France's withholding rate on dividends paid to U.S. ADR holders is 30%.

Investors can file for a foreign tax credit when they do their taxes every year. That said, this only covers up to 15% of foreign withholding, and only if the ADRs are held in a taxable account. If your shares are in a tax-deferred account like an IRA then that money is gone forever.

Total S.A. capacity to simultaneously cut costs, improve production, make key acquisitions, and reduce the company's debt is quite remarkable.

The company is on its way to show another stellar year 2018, assuming oil prices are trading well above $60 per barrel. Maersk Oil will be adding to production as well as ramp-ups at Yamal and Fort Hills, and Qatar oil fields.

TOT is forming a typical ascending channel pattern. The ascending channel pattern is often viewed as bullish. The line resistance is about $66 (I recommend to take some profit off the table. At least 25%) and the line support is about $59.50 (at which point it could be reasonable to add).

Overall, I find the oil sector overbought now, and I recommend a long-term hold.

The short-term game is to wait for the re-test of $59 (support) and see if the support holds. If the support is crossed (decisive breakout), then the next support is $54 (buy).

