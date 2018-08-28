Market Volatility Bulletin: Tons Of Roll Yield Makes Long-Vol A Play Of Conviction Here

I think there is scope for spot VIX to rise alongside equities, but we'll need some bad news in order to really see a boost.

Market Intro

CNBC: 2:58 EST

With less than an hour left in Tuesday trade, US investors (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) have failed to move the needle much for either the indexes or the underlying sectors. Real estate (XLRE) got a nice boost, but the sector makes up only a small portion of the overall index (about 2.5%).

Econoday

Click the link above to have a look at today's economic releases. Home price appreciation slowed, consumer confidence clocked in at 133, and inventories are building after acting as a drag on Q2 GDP growth. The revised GDP estimate comes out tomorrow morning.

Silver (SLV) and gold (GLD) have been dumping lately. Given that the dollar (UUP) has not even strengthened that much (compare this year to, for instance, 2014), one might hypothesize that these support is turning into resistance. 20-day average implied vol is on the rise for silver.

Thoughts on Volatility

I've never seen an event-risk graphic quite like this, and thought it was worthwhile to share with readers. My prediction is that what is most likely is that most of these events will not matter much, at least at the global level, for most risk assets (September 9th Swedish elections?).

I think that the investment community is underestimating the potential fall-out that may attend the Brexit divorce negotiations. There is plenty at stake in terms of global trade, and if Britain decides to really dig its heels in closer to the March 29th date because they don't feel like being punished for having selected "Yes", the EU may very well find that their actual negotiating position is far less strong than they've been letting on.

Don't read too much into this, but the combination that we saw yesterday has only been seen a couple times prior - and those were decidedly not good times to get invested in stocks! These kinds of studies are fun, and interesting. But there's a paucity of observations to be able to say anything that carries any statistical weight, and more problematically I cannot see how such a chart tells an important economic story.

Shorting vol with instruments such as SVXY (which was deleveraged - I imagine to its benefit) or ZIV was likely a much better way to "Sell Options" as the Twitter handle above indicates, than actually selling options for a variety of products (USTs for instance).

The graphic above shows there was actually plenty of risk and very little return on the ETPs above until around the 4th of July, when the S&P ramped up from about 2700.

Term Structure

Look at that Spot-F1 roll yield! This is where long-vol position takers (VXX, UVXY, TVIX) need to exercise caution. I'm not saying that vol cannot cook up here quite easily - I think it can. Indeed, we may be in the midst of experiencing a run that takes both vol and equities up simultaneously.

We'll need a spat of bad news, however, to get spot VIX over a level as unimpressive as, say, 14 over the next couple weeks. Coincident measures of US equity vol such as VXN or Russell VIX, both less stable due to composition, are not signaling much room for SPX to run on bullish momentum. I am very open to the idea of VIX trending higher alongside SPX as traders pace up to 3000.

Bear in mind that it actually took the S&P basically the whole summer of 2014 to get from 1900 to 2000. In percentage terms I understand the 100 point gap between 2900 and 3000 is slimmer. In fact, that summer witnessed a languishing stock market. A look at our current HVs demonstrate that this may be what's in store.

The overall global trend for risk assets over the past thirteen weeks or so, however, has been to settle down. Even emerging markets, where we've seen blow-outs in currencies and political heartburn, has a declining VIX on it. This is where I think that the short-vol position (SVXY, ZIV) has the advantage.

Call it complacency or whatever you like, but if you're long vol here (at least using VX contracts or ETPs), you're fighting the status quo. Sometimes that plays out brilliantly, but you've got to know when how to scale and when to bail!

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

In yesterday's MVB Darp responds to a comment that deals with the timing of when a president comes into an office. My take is that we as voters place too much credit or blame for the economy at the feet of the president, and Darp doesn't say so exactly but seems to be of the same mind. The nexus of politics and economics - and secondary financial markets - can be turbulent and complicated to say the least.

Politics aside, the global economy appears to be on reasonably solid ground. It took a great deal of public indebtedness over about a decade to get us here, and so this condition may be more fragile than at first meets the eye.

