General Electric: A Fast-Paced Action Movie Without A Clear Plot (Yet)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) as you may have noticed is at a turning point. An orchestrated self-implosion with spin-offs, divestments and extended liquidity lines being the metaphorical meteorites. After the intergalactic forces have ebbed away, a new GE will emerge. Time will tell its fortunes. In this article, I will give my proverbial 2 cents on some of GE’s current issues (pensions, debt and liquidity), give some recommendations on future portfolio actions, put forward a new thought, and provide an indicative valuation of GE.

Executive Summary

GE’s pension deficit is significant and recently underlined by an announced $6.0bn cash contribution to its pension plans. More capital contributions are expected in the future as the nominal pension contributions in the future by GE are ~$65.5bn. The pension plans are particularly exposed to lower equity values that represent nearly 50% of the investment portfolio of the post-retirement benefit plans.

Recent asset sales are in progress to generate cash for deleveraging GE's gross debt of $115.6bn as per 2Q18. The maturity profile of the existing debt is not particularly worrying but more scrutiny from fixed income investors is likely especially with a rapidly shrinking GE Capital balance sheet and a leverage ratio of ~6.6x at 2Q18.

GE seems to be on track to meet its recently stated targets of asset sales, leverage ratios, and cash balances. The weakness in the GE Capital balance sheet is becoming more apparent when the remaining portfolios get sold off and the non-core insurance business gets its unwanted 15 minutes (or rather $ billions) of fame (maybe more).

In my calculations, GE’s fair value, based on a sum-of-the-parts (SotP) analysis, including the value components spun off to existing GE shareholders, is ~10% higher than the current share price. The SotP analysis assumes the current EBITDA level of the new GE (Aviation, Renewable Energy, Power) after adjusting for corporate costs (operating pension expenses mostly) and giving full credit to announced cost reductions with an annual run rate of ~$2.5bn.

With so many moving pieces in the GE portfolio there is little room for operating error, or any negative cue from a company perspective that could comprise, e.g. a further dividend cut, a write-off of goodwill in GE Power, further softness in equipment sales of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy, losses on asset sales, additional pension contributions, or capital injections to GE Capital (just to name a few). Safeguarding from macro headwinds or company specific items, GE upped its committed credit lines to ~$40bn on a gross basis during 2018 to provide liquidity when needed.

The broad-brush approach used in communication to investors is holding back the short-term recovery potential of the GE share price. The story of self-help presented by the GE team - selling assets and cutting costs at warp speed – could work, but in this process, GE lost its north star of excellence and winning.

With the market perceiving GE (unfortunately) as damaged goods the team could do well to explore discussions with investors that could take a minority stake in GE and provide (a combination of): capital, time, critical board members, externally raised executives with domain expertise, (hiring) new commercial teams with deep client focus. A supportive cornerstone investor would increase the probability of a successful turnaround and provide a bottom in the share price.

The new GE should consider putting GE Aviation and GECAS together to create a formidable vertical in global aviation. Financing expertise for GE Power and GE Renewable Energy should be retained or hired to be closer to customers in the energy sector. In parallel with the GE Healthcare and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) processes GE Capital should be dissolved by: (i) sale of the non-core EFS and industrial finance portfolios with an earn-out structure to expedite the divestments and (ii) reinsurance or sale of the re-insurance portfolio likely in conjunction with putting in (further) additional capital.

The GE stock travel is likely to travel upward, but the problem is timing. There are just more negative catalysts than I can see positive momentum. Even more since the price determination and realization of GE Healthcare and BHGE will only materialize in 12-18 months and 2-3 years respectively. A near-term dip or continued underperformance in the share price is likely.

There will be a few items I will provide a closer look on in this article: pensions, debt and liquidity, short-term cash flow and valuation. In the last section of valuation, I will endeavor to piece together the component parts of GE to get to a point estimate of GE’s equity value. In terms of definitions for this article, when I mention GE, I mean the whole company. GE Industrial is used for the sum of the industrial business units and non-GE Capital businesses, and GE Capital is the label for the financial services businesses. Now, let’s dive in.

Pensions

GE has a variety of post-retirement benefit arrangements for current and former employees. The focus is on GE’s defined benefit (DB) plans as these are most relevant from an economic perspective. As part of a refresher course on the wonderful topic of DB plans, a few notes on the mechanics. A DB plan is a pension plan in which the employer promises a specified pension payment on retirement that is predetermined by a formula based on the employee’s salary, tenure of service and age. The risk is borne by the employer and the employer contribution varies based on calculations made by actuaries.

Actuaries make a projection of the pension benefit obligation (PBO) which is the expected discounted value of all net cash outflows to the current and former employees under the DB plan (basically a form of deferred compensation out of employment). The emerging cash outflows to members of the DB plan are primarily funded by a DB plan’s assets, a mix of equities and debt mostly. Further contribution by the employer could be determined by the actuaries if a minimum funding status of the DB plan, measured as the difference between the PBO and the DB plan assets, is breached.

So, the DB plans need to make investment returns that will be enough to cover the pension obligations which trigger a search for higher risk and higher yielding assets. At the same time, risk reduction is typically sought to avoid spikes in cost, volatility and employer contributions.

Two main assumptions are critical for the asset/liability measurement and calculating the pension expense in a DB plan: (i) the discount rate used for the PBO and (ii) the expected return on the assets. Other assumptions are also relevant, such as mortality (or when people die, the earlier the better for a DB plan), but these are left aside here.

The discount rate in the PBO in the case of GE is a weighted average of market-observed yields for high quality fixed income securities with maturities that correspond to the payment of benefits to the DB plan members. If the discount rate goes up then the PBO and subsequent year pension expense go down.

The expected rate of return on the DB plan’s assets is taken by looking at the asset allocation, historic rates of returns, volatility of returns, diversification impacts between asset classes etc.

There is a complicated accounting mechanic behind DB plans, which I will not fully cover nor proclaim to be an expert on. A few things to note nonetheless. The net funding position is on the employer’s books, not the PBO nor the fair value of the DB plan assets. If the actual asset returns or other experience on assumptions are different from the expected variables they are initially not recorded in the P&L but rather in other comprehensive income (OCI), a component of equity. This amount in OCI is subject to amortization through the P&L if it exceeds a certain threshold (10% of the greater of DB plan assets or PBO).

With this in the toolbox, let’s look at the GE situation for the period 2005 – 2017. It is good to have in the back of your mind that GE reduced its balance sheet (read: sold businesses mostly) from 2008 onwards with total assets reducing from $798bn in 2008 to $343bn as per 2Q18.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

The pension issue has really accelerated in the last decade or so with a positively funded position of ~$ 4.0bn in 2007 moving to a year end 2017 deficit of $(34.2)bn. In GE’s case, the $(34.2)bn underfunded position is in the liability section of the balance sheet in the line ‘non-current compensation and benefits’. GE’s business got much smaller, but its underfunded position got much larger.

The PBO is highly sensitive to the discount rate used. GE provides a sensitivity of the PBO value to a discount rate increase of 25bps, which, according to the 2017 10K (page 85), would lead to a reduction in the PBO of ~$2.4bn. Considering the interest rate environment, the discount rate is likely to stabilize or increase a bit which, all other things equal, would lead to a reduction of PBO.

The fair value of the plan assets has been mostly impacted by volatile asset returns which is unsurprising looking at the underlying asset portfolio. As per year-end 2017, the fair value of the DB plan assets relating to GE’s principal pension plans (the largest component in the post-retirement obligations), which are the GE Pension Plan and the GE Supplementary Pension Plan, are allocated as follows: equities (46%), debt securities and cash (34%), real estate (7%), private equity and other (13%). It also explains the intuitively high expected rate of return on the assets used to calculate pension expenses. In fact, the 2008 negative realized return severely impacted the pension funding status due to the high-risk asset mix from which the DB plans are still recovering to date.

What is missing from the disclosures and obviously interesting considering the underfunded position is more detailed sensitivities. What is the sensitivity of plan assets to an increase in the discount rate by 25bps (I would expect the fair value of fixed income securities to go down which provides a better ‘net’ impact number), what is the sensitivity of the plan assets and PBO to a market shock with global equities down 15%, what is the sensitivity of the PBO to a decrease of the discount rate by 25bps etc.

The fair value of plan assets is also impacted by benefits paid to DB plan members which leads to a cash out from the plan assets (and also to a reduction in PBO). Benefits paid in 2005 were $3.5bn and slowly increasing to $5.4bn in 2017. GE provides an overview of estimated future benefits for its post-retirement obligations for the coming 10 years (pages 158 + 160 of the 2017 10K), which sum up to ~$54.6bn of (nominal) payments to the members of the various post-retirement plans. Together with the benefits paid historically, it is clear that this trend is up.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

The plan assets need to produce $54.6bn of cash distribution to pension members in the coming 10 years whilst maintaining an asset base that can cover the future PBO. This just looks challenging and with the asset mix it will only take a dip in equity markets for the pension deficit to accelerate. Remember that the pension deficit has been widening in a benign environment for equities over the last decade.

A break-down of the undiscounted cash flows per year of the total post-retirement plans that GE needs to service will be a helpful addition to the disclosure schedule. There should be more focus on having the assets match the liability profile of the future cash payments to members. There is an additional disclosure regarding GE’s contractual obligations in which reference to pensions is made (being the expected pension contributions by GE to the various post-retirement plans) but mixed with other accounts. On page 81 of the 2017 10K, there are ‘other liabilities’ that include GE expected funding requirements to its pension plans and liabilities for unrecognized tax benefits.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

The sum equals $71.0bn. Adjusted for the unrecognized tax benefits of $5.5bn on page 164 of the same 10K, then it seems that the total nominal value of the expected funding GE needs to provide to the DB pension plans amounts to a staggering $65.5bn, all things equal (meaning that if for example discount rates or other assumptions significantly change, the funding element will also shift).

This explains why the ~$6.0bn recently announced pension contributions by GE in 2018 really are an economic necessity, rather than a $1.5bn requirement to meet minimum pension requirements with the remainder $4.5bn being a voluntary top-up.

The pension expense has been rising steadily over the 2005-2017 period mostly because of actuarial amortization (smoothing through the P&L of actual experience that is worse than expected assumptions, such as the investment returns etc.). It was ~$2bn annually a decade ago and in 2017 is around double that, or $4.1bn in absolute expenses. GE in its reporting splits the pension costs in operating and non-operating costs on a non-GAAP basis. Assumedly, this is to show investors that the negative experience on the long-term assumptions it has set for the PBO and expected asset returns are non-recurring. Investors should look at the full pension costs here since the negative experience has been rather recurring lately.

The DB plans are a financial liability for GE to the DB plan members. The equity exposure and limited duration matching in the portfolio pose a significant risk for GE and potentially for DB plan members. It clearly is a debt-like item when (trying) to tie the knot on the valuation of GE. Look at it like this. If you were to buy a business from GE, surely you would either discount a full value of the underfunded position (and some) in the price setting, or would agree that GE retains the full exposure and contractually guarantees it will honour the existing commitments with top-ups in contributions when needed. Looking at most of the recent sales processes and the distribution of the pension deficit between GE Capital and GE Industrial, it looks the GE Capital units were easier to sell from a pension deficit complexity point of view (try to agree with a buyer the pricing haircut for a pension deficit!).

Debt and liquidity

As per 2Q18 has a gross debt balance of $115.6bn as per 2Q18. GE Industrial and GE Capital issued debt are $41.7bn and $76.4bn, respectively (with the balance being eliminations). Before shedding most financial services businesses, the overall debt was over $500bn at year end 2008. In 2015, senior unsecured notes and commercial paper were assumed by GE Industrial upon its merger with GE Capital. GE Industrial assumed the obligations under all of GE Capital’s outstanding and other financial obligations. This resulted in an intercompany receivable and payable between GE Industrial and GE Capital.

Cash and equivalents per 2Q18 are $27.7bn, GE Industrial has $13.8bn and GE Capital $13.9bn. This results in an overall net debt position of $87.9bn for GE. We’ll need to break this down a bit as a financial service business usually has a higher leverage.

Considering the turn-around of GE and accelerated asset sales it is important to understand when debt payments and associated cash interest payments are due. In a turn-around the businesses and people are in flux, instability drives outliers in performance and cash in the short term.

From the 2017 10K disclosures (page 81 regarding contractual obligations and page 151 regarding liquidity). In the 2018-2020, let’s call it the turnaround period, more than $50bn of the gross debt becomes due. The long-term debt maturity schedule clearly shows that the debt repayments are largely for GE Capital issued debt. The debt related to GE Industrial does not need to be refinanced in the near term and conforms to my expectation that the deleveraging needs to happen mostly in GE Capital, with support from asset sales in the industrial businesses.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

Looking at GE’s interest cost there is a different geography in the P&L as to whether it pertains to GE Industrial or GE Capital. This is an example of the bifurcation in the GE financial statements. The segment profit as disclosed by GE excludes and includes the interest charges for GE Industrial and GE Capital respectively.

Overall interest expenses in 2017 were $4.9bn with $3.1bn in GE Capital (including the interest related to the assumed debt by GE Industrial mentioned above) and $2.8bn in GE Industrial (the sum adjusted for intercompany eliminations). Overall GE interest cost went up by ~70% in a 5-year period due to a mix of factors: more longer-term funding, lower interest rates, lower credit ratings. Since GE Capital, as per company guidance, will not upstream or pay a dividend to GE Industrial (mostly due to the insurance related capital contributions), the asset sale program in GE Capital of $25bn will lead to deleveraging the GE Capital balance sheet without any impact to the free cash flow of GE Industrial. I have taken a point estimate of $2.8bn in GE Industrial’s annual interest cost for my analysis.

With the focus on getting the balance sheet in a better shape, reducing debt and more cash basically, it is interesting to see GE has recently expanded its (gross) committed credit lines with banks in 1H18 by >$20bn.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

One reason for this financial flexibility is to have a back-up in case the restructuring efforts don’t go according to plan or to maintain the dividend by borrowing more. It seems counterintuitive to pay for non-used credit lines unless you expect the probability of using these is material.

GE set the following targets relating to deleveraging its balance sheet, which are taken from the recent 1Q18/2Q18 earnings presentations, and Company Update presentation in June 2018.

GE Industrial: $25bn net debt reduction (according to rating agency calculation)

GE Industrial: cash on balance sheet >$15bn year end 2018

GE Industrial: target net debt/EBITDA ratio <2.5x in 2020

GE Capital: debt/equity ratio < 4.0x by 2020

GE Capital: reduce assets by $25bn (by 2020)

The GE Capital balance sheet reduction is largely underway. The leverage ratio (debt/equity ratio) as per 2Q18 stands at ~6.6x with the $25bn targeted asset reduction is likely going to come from the EFS and Industrial Finance portfolios. Assuming that the earning assets will be sold without a book gain or loss, and all cash proceeds are used to pay down debt, the leverage ratio is going to come out at ~4.4x in 2020, all things equal. It may be that GE is assuming a book gain on these portfolios which would seem like a stretch. All in all, there will be a material reduction in debt and the leverage ratio.

A ‘commercial’ look on the balance sheet from GE Capital is enclosed below.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

What is missing from the GE Capital puzzle then is what will be left after this round of asset sales. As you can observe, the earning assets of GE Capital will have been materially reduced and will consist of GECAS and a small piece of EFS and Industrial Finance. In line with peers, taking AerCap (NYSE: AER) as the main peer, GECAS will carry ~3.0x leverage, so ~$30bn of debt. The remaining ~$10bn of earning assets in EFS and Industrial Finance at 4.0x target leverage will be able to support ~$8bn of debt. This leaves ~$14bn (~$52bn pro forma minus $30bn minus $8bn) of debt without a match to the asset side of the balance sheet which is clearly a risk.

The GE Industrial debt reduction will largely come from the spin-off and partial sale of GE Healthcare, including debt and pension liabilities transfer, and paying down commercial paper.

GE has built in sufficient buffer in committed funding to service contractually due principal amounts of debt and interest charges. Rather than a debt reduction GE seems prepared to increase debt to support cash outflows (e.g. pension contributions, dividends etc.) if needed. With the ongoing asset sales I believe the GE’s debt reduction will be achieved and in GE Capital it will become apparent that there is excess debt without supporting earning assets.

Valuation and Historic Cash Flows

Before going into the valuation of GE, there are some interesting trends in GE’s cash flow numbers. In the table below is a summary of the yearly cash flows from 2005 – 2017, they have been taken in the year recorded and are not the retroactively adjusted figures following a portfolio change (there have been many retroactive adjustments to see like-for-like movements from business put up for sale).

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

For full disclosure the IPO proceeds of Synchrony Financial have been re-allocated to the M&A cash inflows rather than leaving it in cash flows from financing proceeds. Likewise, the line item ‘Purchased of subsidiary shares from noncontrolling interests’ is added to the M&A cash outflows.

Really, since 2015, there has been much more pressure on the cash flows from operating activities mostly due to the divestments in GE Capital. Looking at the negative earnings, in 2015, a large P&L charge was taken in conjunction with the GE Capital exit plan (GE announced in April 2015 to reduce the size of its financial services businesses through the sale of most of its assets in the following 24 months). In 2017, there were various goodwill write-offs and increased losses due to the insurance reserve deficiency, together with lower GE Power earnings mostly.

Interestingly, you can see in the cash flows combinations above that the cash flows from the divestments have been largely used to reduce debt as well as significant amounts for share buy-backs and dividend payments. Specifically, a $21.2bn of cash used in 2016 to buy back shares that with hindsight was a poor capital allocation decision. My view is that the current focus on cash and debt reduction is partly driven by too much redistributions of capital to shareholders. Debt holders and pension members, and their respective claims on GE’s assets and cash flows are not going away easily, even with a series of asset sales to shore up cash.

A little recap. A pension deficit of $34.2bn. Net debt of $89.2bn with a large divestment program underway to pay this off. Additional liquidity of (net) $40.4bn.

In the remainder of this section, I will provide a rough valuation guide to GE using a walk from enterprise value (EV) to equity value by: (i) establishing a normalized EBITDA for the new GE, (ii) picking appropriate EV/EBITDA multiples, and (iii) adjusting the EV for pro forma debt and cash, to arrive at an equity value.

Let’s look at the future GE as recently announced. It looks as follows from the Company Update Presentation in June 2018. This portfolio of businesses is the starting point for the analysis.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

GE recently announced significant run rate cost reductions of ~$2.0bn to be realized in 2018, $1.1bn of which was implemented in 1H18. Then another $0.5bn reduction in corporate costs was announced.

The normalized EBITDA for GE Industrial is derived by adjusting the LTM EBITDA as per 2Q18 for each business line that will be retained as follows: (a) adding the announced cost savings into the EBITDA by allocating this mostly to GE Power for the $2.0bn reduction program, (b) adding the announced $0.5bn reduction in corporate costs and subtracting unallocated corporate costs (mostly consisting of operating pension costs) by allocating this based on the pro rata revenue contribution of the retained GE Industrial businesses.

The realized cost savings of $1.1bn are extrapolated to get the annual impact into the EBITDA since the LTM numbers include the 2H17 period. The non-operating pension costs are taken as a debt-like item in the EV to equity walk using the after tax pension deficit since pension contributions by the employer are typically tax deductible.

Amounts in $m LTM EBITDA 2Q18 EBITDA Adjustments Normalized EBITDA GE Power 2,879 743 3,622 GE Renewable Energy 805 82 877 GE Aviation 7,455 (426) 7,029 GE 11,139 399 11,538

The adjustments as outlined above look as follows:

Amounts in $m Cost savings Corporate allocations EBITDA Adjustments GE Power 1,233 (85%) (489) (47%) 743 GE Renewable Energy 218 (15%) (135) (13%) 82 GE Aviation 0 (0%) (426) (41%) (426)

In the enclosed table below, a selection of peers in GE Industrial’s segments for Aviation, Renewable Energy and Power. Highlighted in green is the EV/EBITDA multiple used to multiple the EBITDA to arrive at EV. For GE Power a discount to the peer group looks warranted as this segment is perceived with the highest risk of underperformance.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

The resulting EV starting point to derive equity value is then $132.6bn based on full value for the run rate of cost savings, adjusted for operating pension costs.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

In the EV to equity walk there are a few debt like items added to the balance of debt in GE Industrial (see the table for the referenced value):

(I) BHGE cash and debt to be excluded as a future cash in is included in the net cash position,

(II) the PBO is included on a net basis assuming a tax rate of 21%,

(III) estimated restructuring cash out of 1.5x the full run rate of cost savings of $2.5m is included,

(IV) remaining Alstom earn-out payment, and

(V) a reduction of the debt due to the transfer of liabilities to GE Healthcare upon the spin-off.

In terms of cash the following items are taken into account for GE Industrial:

(VI) implied cash value of sale of BHGE shares using the GE 62.5% ownership in the BHGE market value,

(VII) value to GE of the GE Transportation transaction with Westinghouse Airbrake Technologies, or WabTec (NYSE: WAB),

(VIII) cash proceeds from 20% sale of GE Healthcare at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 14.7x in line with Siemens Healthineers with the EV adjusted for the $18bn transferred debt and pension liabilities, and

(IX) $7.5bn of estimated proceeds of remaining sale processes that still need to be closed or signed.

In addition to these adjustments, there are two components of future value to existing GE shareholders:

(X) post-closing of the GE Healthcare spin-off existing GE shareholders will own 80% of GE Healthcare equity value, and

(XI) post-closing of the GE Transportation existing GE shareholders will own 9.9% of WabTec at market value.

The total equity value then comes out at $142.2bn for GE Industrial.

Then adding the components in for GE Capital:

(XII) the insurance equity value is harshly viewed by taking the future negative capital contributions and adding a 50% additional capital charge as there is an expectation that GE will offload this portfolio through a sale or reinsurance structure; this excludes any present value of future capital releases upon full run-off the liabilities that have been ignored due to the unlikelihood of GE keeping this portfolio for a long period,

(XIII) GECAS valued in line with peer AerCap (NYSE: AER) at ~1.0x P/B, using a comparable leverage ratio of 3.0x on the earning assets of GECAS,

(XIV) no equity value attached to the remaining non-core financing receivables as all proceeds are expected to be used to repay debt in GE Capital, and

(XV) a negative value of $(13.2)bn for excess debt for which there are no earnings assets.

The overall equity value for GE is then $122.6bn. There are many moving parts so this is an estimate at best and hopefully ballpark right. It represents a ~10% uplift from the current market value of GE.

Conclusion

Longer term, I see the value in GE materializing above the current market value. However, triangulating some of the data points it is likely that new items will be uncovered in the near term that may trigger a share price reaction that is negative.

Meanwhile I hope that GE is talking to potential cornerstone investors as a last resort to find a bottom in the share price decline, and not solely rely on its process of cutting costs and selling assets. An outside investor is not a necessity at this point yet from a cash perspective but will provide confidence to a long-term turnaround and create a bottom in the share price. With leadership that has been largely there over the last decade and other GE specific factors (some of which are detailed in the article) the probability of a headwind is material. A new negative will be impacting the share price due to the low level of confidence in GE generally at this moment.

I like GE as an additional buy if the stock goes in the single digits when long-term value is more deviated from current market value. GE is susceptible to further to economic slowdown, as any other business, but more so due to its weak position now in a complicated turnaround on multiple fronts.

