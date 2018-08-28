Amazon: Valuation Update After Quarterly Results

Very soon we will see Amazon’s stock price reaching the level of $2000.

Judging from the analysis of the technical parameters, the current price level of Amazon looks overstated, although not critically overstated.

I will traditionally start with the technical parameters of the stock price dynamics.

As it is typical for most public companies, the dynamics of Amazon’s (AMZN) stock over a long period of time is quite qualitatively described by the exponential trend that acts as a specific average:

An exponential trend always looks like a straight line on the graphs with log y-axis.

In this context, it should be noted that the actual stock price of Amazon is currently showing the record deviation from its trend. Technically, it is showing that the company is overvalued:

But, something similar was already observed in the history of Amazon in the period from 2011 to 2012. Therefore, it should be noted that Amazon is able to overtake its natural trend for a long period of time:

The return analysis generally confirms the conclusions of the first part of the article. Starting from 2018, the annual total price return of Amazon has not fallen below 60%. At the same time, it has not significantly exceeded the upper border of the standard deviation. As we can see, in the context of the return analysis, Amazon’s stock looks overrated, although not critically overrated.

Further, let's talk about the multiples.

It is really difficult to evaluate Amazon through the standard multiples because it looks overvalued on almost all of them. This has been the case for at least three years now.

Amazon stands out from the other companies for its growth rate, or rather the acceleration of its growth rate. Therefore, comparing Amazon’s multiples with those of other companies, it would be logical to adjust them for their growth rates. And, in my opinion, it would be more efficient to perform such adjustments not for the actual growth rates but rather on for expected ones. Therefore, I believe that the Price/Sales to Growth (Forward) multiple is one of the most appropriate ones to evaluate Amazon.

Comparing Amazon through this multiple with the FAAAMG companies we find that Amazon is one of the most undervalued companies on this list:

If we consider the evaluation history of Amazon’s potential analyzed through this multiple, we’ll see that the company has been substantially undervalued for at least 6 months now. However, it is worth noting that after the announcement of the Q3 results, this underestimation has slightly decreased, although it still remains significant:

Speaking of multiples, it is always interesting to consider their dependence on the company's growth rate. If there is a qualitative interdependence between a multiple and a company’s financial performance, on the basis of which this multiple is calculated, then you can determine the current growth driver of a company’s capitalization.

In the case of Amazon, I analyzed many interdependencies and found three worthy of your attention.

Firstly, it is the relationship between the EV/Revenue multiple and the annual revenue growth of Amazon. As you can see from the graph below, over the last five years there has been a very high-quality, almost linear relationship between these indicators:

This suggests that Amazon’s growth rate has a significant effect on the company’s capitalization expressed by the EV/REVENUE multiple. And within this interdependence the current level of Amazon’s capitalization cannot be considered overvalued.

Secondly, over the past seven years, Amazon has also been demonstrating the strong interdependence between the ROIC and the EV/IC multiple. The company does not look overvalued within this interdependence either:

And, finally, there is a strong correlation between the ROE and the P/BV multiple. This correlation indicates the balanced state of Amazon’s capitalization:

Judging from the analysis of the technical parameters, the current price level of Amazon looks overstated. It's a fact. However, Amazon can stay in this position for long without falling into correction. The revenue growth rate of Amazon is a key growth driver of its capitalization, and the result of the last quarter has fully justified the current price level of the company's stock. And if we base the analysis on the projected growth rate of the company’s revenue, then Amazon may even be considered undervalued. For some psychological reason, investors love round numbers. And I think that very soon we will see Amazon’s stock price reaching the level of $2000.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.