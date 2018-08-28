Kimco Realty: 6.6%-Covered Yield, Strong Portfolio, And Balance Sheet, Reasonable Valuation

The real estate investment trust has a surprisingly strong lease portfolio and has only been marginally affected by store closures in the retail sector.

Kimco Realty Corp.'s (KIM) shares are a "Buy" at today's price point. The real estate investment trust has a diversified real estate portfolio, a strong balance sheet, and it covers its dividend rather easily with adjusted funds from operations. Importantly, Kimco Realty has not been as badly affected by store closures in the retail sectors as some investors might believe. Shares remain sensibly valued and offer income investors an entry yield of 6.6 percent.

Kimco Realty - Portfolio Snapshot

Kimco Realty is a shopping center REIT with a large, diversified property portfolio in the United States. More than 80 percent of the REIT's annual base rent comes from major metro markets across the United States. Major metro markets benefit from strong population growth and have robust economic fundamentals.

Source: Kimco Realty Investor Presentation

Commercial property REITs with significant retail exposure have not exactly been at the top of investors' shopping lists in the last couple of years. Companies like Sears Holdings (SHLD) or J.C. Penney (JCP) have aggressively reduced their store count in order to control costs and improve profitability. However, I think a "retail apocalypse" widely exaggerates the problem as there are plenty of retailers that actually expand their businesses.

As a matter of fact, more stores are being opened across the retail spectrum than are closed.

Source: Kimco Realty

More specifically, the impact of store closures in the retail sector has only had a very limited effect on Kimco Realty.

Source: Kimco Realty

As a matter of fact, Kimco Realty has rather good tenant diversification stats, which greatly reduces investment and dividend risk for shareholders. Only thirteen tenants account for more than 1.0 percent of the REIT's annualized base rent.

Source: Kimco Realty

In addition, Kimco Realty has actually seen a positive development in its business in the last couple of years. Occupancy rates have remained higher in the mid-90s percent range and rents have consistently increased over the last five years.

Here's an overview of Kimco Realty's core performance stats.

Source: Kimco Realty

Capitalization, Credit Metrics, And Debt Maturities

Kimco Realty maintains a diversified capital structure. More than half of the REIT's capitalization, 61 percent to be precise, consists of common and preferred equity.

Source: Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty has an investment-grade rated balance sheet with BBB+ ratings from Standard & Poor's and Fitch and a Baa1 credit rating from Moody's. At the same time, Kimco Realty has more than enough liquidity available to stem acquisitions, should the opportunity reveal itself.

Source: Kimco Realty

A look at Kimco Realty's debt maturity schedule reveals that the majority of the REIT's debt matures only after 2024. The real estate investment trust has no significant debt repayments to make until 2021.

Source: Kimco Realty

The Dividend Is Safe

Kimco Realty's dividend - in my estimation - has a very high margin of dividend safety and has more than enough room to grow. The commercial property REIT outearned its dividend payout in each of the last twelve quarters with a considerable margin: Average quarterly AFFO of $0.374/share compares against an average dividend payout of $0.265/share.

See for yourself.

Source: Achilles Research

And here's Kimco Realty's AFFO-payout ratio for each quarter in the last three years (average: 71 percent).

Source: Achilles Research

Kimco Realty regularly raises its dividend payout.

Here's Kimco Realty's 5-year dividend growth chart.

KIM Dividend data by YCharts

I expect Kimco Realty to lift its quarterly dividend later this year from $0.28/share to $0.29/share, potentially reflecting an increase of ~3.6 percent.

Guidance And Valuation

Kimco Realty has guided for its funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations to fall into a range of $1.43-1.46/share (previous guidance: $1.42-1.46/share) in 2018. Since the REIT's shares change hands for $17 as of writing this article, income investors wanting to access Kimco Realty's covered dividend pay just ~11.8x 2018e AFFO.

Your Takeaway

Kimco Realty has a high-quality lease portfolio with a high degree of tenant diversification and much less exposure to troubled retailers than one would think. The real estate investment trust further has a strong, investment-grade rated balance sheet and a high margin of dividend safety, both of which protect shareholders in the event of a market downturn or a U.S. recession. The dividend is growing slowly and shares are still reasonably valued. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

