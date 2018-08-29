Banking On The Sport Of The Future - Today's Editors' Picks

Statistics show that Soccer is becoming more and more popular across the world. Fortunately, for individual investors, there are a few ways to invest in its growth. In this week's Behind The Idea Podcast, SA Managing Editors Daniel Shvartsman and Mike Taylor discuss Manchester United Ltd with analyst Alex Kivali and journalist Katie Baker.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Jonathan Cooper, Tristan R. Brown, James Catlin, Luis Filipe Silva Moreira, New Deal Democrat, Aitezaz Khan, JD Henning, Individual Investing Ideas, and Ryan Rosecrans bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: MANU price

Comment of the day, by contributor EquityGuy

Nicholas, great article. I too am concerned about a recession, but quite candidly based on the economy and the stock market as it exists today, it doesn't look like there's a recession anywhere in sight. So, I think we are a long way off from recession, even if the yield curve does invert, as you stated in your article. Nonetheless, I've been positioning my portfolio with a greater degree of percentage in cash that I have in the past. Also, I have more defensive names, like Dominion and Duke and some pharmaceutical companies. If I were to sell any stock in my portfolio, it might be Intel since it has been one of my most lackluster stocks. Anyway, really good article on thanks for spurring some thought on this topic!

Image of the day: Manu

Fun Fact Of The Day:

Soccer (Football internationally) is played by 250 million players in over 200 countries, making it the world's most popular sport.

Thanks for reading. Please share your 'Editor's Pick' with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Jason