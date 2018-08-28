Playing Defense With British American Tobacco

Tobacco stocks have traditionally held up well during bear markets, and I think British American Tobacco is a good defensive play for those who wish to be fully invested.

Introduction

I've written over 30 bearish articles on individual stocks in 2018 so far. There is a danger when one is constantly writing about the dangers the market faces over the next few years that one can effectively be putting on psychological blinders that slowly turn one into a perma-bear. There are at least two of Charlie Munger's famous tendencies from his "Psychology of Human Misjudgement" that can creep into one's psyche when writing so much bearish material. Both of these tendencies rank in the top-five on Charlie's list, which can be found in his book Poor Charlie's Almanack 3rd addition. The most important of two is probably "Inconsistency-Avoidance Tendency", which is the tendency to stay on whatever path we are currently on. As Charlie puts it on page 460:

The brain of man conserves programming space by being reluctant to change, which is a form of inconsistency avoidance.

It's fairly easy to see, then, how writing dozens of bearish articles could make one almost always lean toward the bearish angle of every possible investment. The second human tendency at work here is "Doubt-Avoidance Tendency". As Charlie puts it on page 459:

The brain of man is programmed with a tendency to quickly remove doubt by reaching some decision.

This tendency makes it very difficult to remain neutral about the market or individual stocks in it. I think one of the more difficult things for a stock writer such as myself to do in the comment sections of articles is answer questions with "I don't know." or, "That question is too hard for me to know the answer to.", especially once I get into the habit of answering lots of questions.

One of the ways I attempt to counter these psychological tendencies is to always try to offer up some defensive alternative for investors who read my bearish articles, that way my brain has to work both in a bearish mindset and in a more bullish mindset. Another way I try to counteract these negative tendencies is to always be looking for some sort of defensive stock to invest in, even if it is only relatively defensive compared to the S&P 500. So far, I've written about 8 of those types of stocks this year, or, about one per month. Finding defensive alternatives in the ETF world, and finding a few relatively defensive individual stocks, goes a long way to counteract the strong psychological tendencies that might make me see only the bearish side of things everywhere I look.

With that said, I recently bought some shares of British American Tobacco (BTI) as a defensive investment. This article will explain the reasoning why.

Traditional Defensiveness

Before we get started here with some historical analysis, it's important to point out that British American Tobacco closed an important deal involving the takeover of Reynolds American for ~49.4 billion dollars July 2017, and that previously Reynolds American had purchased Lorillard in 2014 for ~27.4 billion dollars. I had purchased Lorillard stock a year or two before the Reynolds offer, but sold after the buyout offer, booking a pretty quick 100%+ gain. While I don't have historical data for Lorillard or Reynolds American, they were both traditional tobacco companies, with similar histories of other tobacco companies that started in the late 19th century, and expanded their businesses over the next century-and-a-half, surviving depressions, world wars, and government regulations alike. In that sense, BTI didn't alter their fundamental business a whole lot with the purchase of Reynolds American in 2017, so I think it is appropriate to use historical data to at least gauge the defensiveness of the stock during downturns even if BTI is now three large tobacco companies rolled into one.

By reputation, tobacco companies have been considered fairly defensive investments. A great number of their customers are habitual cigarette smokers who have difficulty quitting smoking even when they want to. Economic times have to get pretty hard for their earnings to be seriously impaired by a downturn. The actual history of the past two recessions is mixed though.

The table below shows the approximate year the last two downturns started, how long BTI stock took to bottom, how long the entire downturn lasted before the stock fully recovered, and how deep the drawdown was from peak to trough. While it's important to keep in mind that companies change over time, I've found that past price cyclicality, when placed in the proper context, can be a good guide for what to expect in the future. At the very least, it lets investors know what sort of downside is possible for a stock.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1998 2.5 years 4 years 65% 2008 1 year 3 years 42%

So, from peak to trough, BTI fell a little further than the S&P 500 during the 2001 recession, but quite a bit less during the 2008 recession. While I don't have data for BTI going back beyond the mid-1990s, Altria (MO) fell almost the exact same amount as BTI during these recessions and going back two more decades with MO we see very similar 40%ish declines during bear markets, so I think that's a good guideline to use for our expectations during the next bear market.

I generally consider a recovery time of fewer than 5 years to be very good and BTI had averaged about 3.5 years during one recession that was a completely lost decade for the wider market and another one that was quite deep. It seems that tobacco companies would likely offer an advantage of falling less or recovering faster during the next downturn, British American Tobacco included.

BTI data by YCharts

The chart above begins in January 1997 and ends in October of 2003. What I find really interesting about this is the non-market-correlation that took place. After nearly five years, the performance of BTI versus the market is almost equal but BTI stock price fell far before the market peaked in 2001. In fact, BTI was bottoming at almost the same time the market was peaking. Finding this sort of stock in an expensive market for a long-only investor is really fantastic. It allows us to sell overvalued stocks near the peak of the market and buy truly undervalued ones, and that opportunity is rarely available like it was during the so-called dot-com bubble.

It gets even better when one takes into account dividends and total returns:

BTI Total Return Price data by YCharts

This is the same chart with the same dates except this time dividends were accounted for. In this case, the returns of the two investments didn't significantly deviate until mid-1998 and BTI had fully caught back up to the market by mid-2001. If one had rotated out of SPY and into BTI at almost any time from 1999 to 2001 they would have done quite well. Currently, BTI's dividend yield is about 5%, which should provide for a similar dynamic in the case of a multiyear downturn.

BTI Total Return Price data by YCharts

The above chart is from January 2008 through January 2012. In this case, unlike in 2000 when BTI fell a couple years before SPY, BTI's stock experienced the same downward timing as the S&P 500, but BTI's stock price held up quite a bit better during the decline and recovered much faster. A solid spread of around 20% existed during much of 2009-2011 and opened up to 50% by the beginning of 2012.

All of this makes me think that we have good reason to expect that BTI will be a reasonably good defensive investment during the next downturn.

Steady Earnings and Valuation

The second thing I look for in a defensive stock investment beyond historical price movements is steady earnings. Stocks that have really big earnings declines during recessions tend to also have really big price declines. Below is a F.A.S.T. Graph for BTI where we can see both its earnings trend the past couple of decades and also its historic P/E ratio.

While there are a couple lumps here and there earnings wise, there aren't any huge dips and there aren't any years that produced negative earnings. While the dividend sometimes ticks down a bit when earnings do, and while it received a cut after the Reynolds acquisition, BTI has always been able to pay a good dividend. Additionally, today's current P/E 13.7 is pretty much in-line with BTI's normal P/E of 14. So, putting all this together, it looks like we have reasonably steady earnings at a fair price.

Divergence

I've found that when a large-cap stock like British American Tobacco has a major divergence from its previous performance relative to the S&P 500, that can be a good sign the stock may be a good relative performer during a downturn. Even if both stocks end up falling the same amount during a downturn, if you can buy the one that has already fallen quite a bit, you can potentially avoid a big chunk of that decline.

BTI Total Return Price data by YCharts

Above is a chart covering the seven years from January 2011 until January 2018. As you can see, while there is quite a bit more volatility in BTI stock compared to the index, the two investments generally revert to the mean if given enough time. Now let's look at a chart that begins in January of 2018 where the chart above leaves off.

BTI Total Return Price data by YCharts

During just this calendar year, a 30% spread has opened up between BTI and SPY. That's a fairly major divergence and BTI is actually down around 33% if we measure from its peak. This divergence is almost certainly due to BTI's digestion of Reynolds American.

Quite often I've noticed that acquiring companies go through what I call an "acquisition cycle". Here is how I describe it in my February article on Owens & Minor (OMI) and Hawkins (HAWK) who were both going through the same cycle.

Essentially, what happens with acquisitions cycles is businesses buy other companies in order to help with growth or reduce competition. Typically, in order to buy the new company, the purchaser pays a premium price, and also quite often, the purchaser promises too much too soon for current shareholders in terms of the future growth and synergies the purchase will achieve. Quite often, within 2-3 years after the purchase, shareholders grow disenchanted with the raised debt levels of the purchaser, and also get annoyed that management's promised 'synergies' haven't materialized as expected, and the stock proceeds to slide steadily downwards. Eventually, this negative sentiment can get over-done, though, and this can create buying opportunities, especially if the synergies eventually do arrive.

The main thesis of the article was that even though both OMI and Hawkins were going through an acquisition cycle, Hawkins carried far less risk and was a better investment than OMI. Here is how they have done since then.

HWKN Total Return Price data by YCharts

There can be outperformance to be had if one can correctly identify this sort of cycle. The difficulty is in figuring out whether the sell-off is justified or not. Some, if not most, acquisitions aren't necessarily good for shareholders, but what I've found is that often the biggest mistake regarding acquisitions is not the acquisition itself, but rather the price that was paid for it. And in cases where a company overpays, investors usually just have to be patient and the purchase will pay off over time. Investors are not generally that patient, however, so they can sometimes give up on a stock at just the wrong time and send the price lower.

I'm not going to pretend to know what the proper price for Reynolds was, but as a general rule, I give more deference to the acquiring company if they are acquiring a company that basically does the exact same thing they do. It's when they start trying to branch out into new areas beyond what they have traditionally done I get cautious on buying the stock after a sell-off.

Also keep in mind that my description of acquisition cycles is mostly just to offer an explanation for the price divergence with the S&P 500. While a recovery from this cycle might offer some upside for BTI going forward, my main focus here is to try to get defensive in case of a bear market, and we've seen a pretty huge price divergence between BTI and SPY, at least some of which, is likely unjustified.

In addition to this, I think it's important to keep in mind the pattern we saw from 1998 to 2003, where BTI started falling 2 1/2 years before SPY, but bottomed just as the rest of the market was topping. If this pattern were to repeat, even if BTI eventually fell 65% off its peak, it's nearly halfway there already, while SPY is making new all-time highs. I think it's highly unlikely BTI falls more than the wider market during the next downturn if it falls from current prices.

Risk/Reward

I think the main reward for BTI owners here is the high likelihood that in the case of a bear market the stock would likely outperform the S&P 500 by around 20%. Whether that outperformance would come at the beginning, the middle, or end of the downturn is hard to predict. I think the risks to the stock are threefold: political risk, debt risk, and consumer risk.

Tobacco companies have long been punching bags for politicians looking for an easy target and money grab. While some of this may be well deserved from tobacco company's past behavior, a good portion of it seems like bureaucrats and interest groups just need something to do. Banning something like menthol from cigarettes would fall into the latter category in my opinion. And while it's tempting to punish the stock of a company based on the number of menthol cigarettes they sell, I think that sort of selling would be short-sighted because it's doubtful menthol smokers would quit smoking altogether. They would just be forced to smoke non-menthol cigarettes. And the same could be said for e-cig flavors etc. So I think most major political risk is baked into the stock prices already for tobacco companies, or they are exaggerated headline risks that probably shouldn't bother medium or long-term investors a whole lot.

In terms of debt risk, I usually use long-term debt-to-equity ratios to give me some idea if the current debt is likely to affect a potential rebound of a stock from happening the same way it has in the past. This data for BTI is unclear, at least partially because of its big acquisition, and since I'm not a debt expert I can't really pass a good judgment on what the effect of BTI's debt situation on its future is. In these situations, I refer to S&P's credit rating, which is BBB+. And I think that's reasonably good. The main thing I want to make sure of is that there aren't any big debt issues that explain the divergence of the stock price from its normal trend.

The last risk is from the consumer. The number of smokers has been declining over the years, but newer trends like e-cigs and vaping offer alternative products that could grow in unpredictable ways, especially considering the worldwide reach that British American Tobacco has. I'm not going to pretend to know what the long-term future holds. The main thing that is important to me is that the trend of declining consumers for tobacco companies isn't certain to go to near-zero over time. There is a real possibility that a long-term growth narrative for BTI could emerge with these new products. Also, when one reads BTI's annual report it becomes very clear that they are aware of these issues and are addressing them through their development and promotion of new products.

All of the progress we have made to date gives us confidence to set clear ambitions for our future. By the end of 2018 our objective is to generate over £1 billion revenue from NGPs and by 2022 to have increased that figure fivefold to £5 billion. Taken together with the growing revenue from our oral tobacco business, we fully expect that by 2030 a very significant percentage of Group revenue will be generated by our suite of potentially reduced-risk products.

There is another risk, and it's not one associated with the business, but it is relevant to stock-holders. That risk is one of ethical-avoidance by potential shareholders. It might be that there are increasing numbers of investors who don't want to invest in stocks of companies that produce social harm. I don't have specific numbers on what percentage of investors might refuse to invest in a tobacco company, but I'm sure they do exist, and I suspect that their numbers are slightly growing over time. That could potentially suppress the stock price relative to the wider market.

The company is addressing this issue directly by focusing on it's next-generation products which tend to have a less negative association among millennial and Gen-Z users/investors. But I think the most immediate and straightforward antidote for such a situation is that BTI pays a reasonably high dividend. I view the dividend as a sort of insurance policy against long-term stock price suppression. Collecting a 5% plus dividend over 5 years, even if the price remains suppressed, will produce a reasonable return as long as the business continues to do well.

Conclusion

If one is holding highly cyclical stocks or stocks that they feel have run too far too fast, British American Tobacco is a solid defensive choice. It offers a reasonable chance for upside from mean reversion, pays a fairly high dividend, and has a history of either falling less than the wider market during recessions or recovering faster. I currently have ~ 2% portfolio position and would be willing to double the position if the price were to take a deeper dive down to $30 per share ahead of a market decline like it did in 1999.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI, HWKN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.