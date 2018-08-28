Phillips 66: A Forgotten Catalyst

Refining is likely to become a long-term advantage for PSX - which is the biggest importer of advantaged Canadian crude.

Investors have become so used to management's focus on growing its chemicals and midstream segments they may have forgotten the best.

During the past few years, Phillips 66 (PSX) has invested heavily in multiple large-scale chemicals and pipeline projects in order to expand overall margins and reduce the company's reliance on the cyclical refining business. As a result, PSX estimated that it has increased normalized (mid-cycle) EBITDA by $1.5 billion during the past couple of years:

Source: August Investor Update

And, as indicated by the slide above, as the company transitions from a period of heavy investment to one of cash generation, the significant amount of share buybacks (notably the 35 million shares bought back from Berkshire Hathaway for $3.3 billion) means the company's increased cash generation will be spread over fewer (and more valuable) shares.

Resurgence of Refining Segment

Yet on the path of growing its midstream and chemicals businesses, a funny thing happened in Q2: The resurgence of Phillips 66's strong domestic refining business:

Source: Q2 EPS Report

As can be seen, the primary reason PSX beat Wall Street estimates by a whopping $0.61/share was the $910 million in net income from its refining segment. That equates to 68% of total net income - that despite the strong showing in the chemicals and M&S segments. Overall, PSX earned a strong $2.84/share in net income for the quarter while generating $2.4 billion in CFO.

And refining is likely to be a longer term and very positive catalyst for PSX given that the strong results were underpinned by PSX's large slate of heavily discounted Canadian crude feedstock. As I have mentioned in previous articles on PSX, the company is (by far) the largest importer of Canadian crude feedstock:

Source: August Investor Update

And, as we all know, Western Canadian oil sands producers are suffering from a severe lack of exit capacity that once again has them ramping up costly rail transport operations. But so far that has done little to affect price because companies continue to grow production - primarily driven by Suncor's (SU) 200,000 bpd Fort Hills project:

Source: Suncor Q2 Presentation (available here)

As can be seen in the slide above, Q2 production at Fort Hills was much stronger than expectations and Suncor is now guiding for the project to come very close to nameplate capacity (~200,000 bpd) in Q4, or 105,000 bpd net to Suncor.

As a result of the combination of growing production and a lack of adequate takeaway capacity, the price of WCS is trading at a massive $24+/bbl discount to WTI now and through the end of this year:

Source: CME

And note that the CME futures show WCS to continue trading at a substantial $20-plus/bbl discount to WTI through the end of 2019. This is a major positive catalyst for the largest importer of Canadian crude: PSX.

So this is very positive development. Listen to what CEO Greg Garland had to say about WCS on the Q2 conference call:

We had the Syncrude outage this summer, which supported WCS temporarily. But ... now that project is starting to come back on we expect additional volumes in August and September. Fort Hills is continuing with its impressive (sprint) towards 200,000 barrels a day potentially higher. As we look at maintenance activity, pad two has well above average refinery maintenance planned for the fall, and some of that is going to reduce the demand for WCS as well. So we see a seasonal opening of WCS discounts this fall. We expect the discount to be set by rail, assuming there is sufficient rail capacity, which would be the equivalent of kind of a WTI minus 20. If rail is not sufficient, it could be wider. When you look at the Canadian exports by rail, we did see a new high in April, 190,000 barrels a day, but that’s only about – only slightly higher than the average of 130,000 barrels a day last year. So we’re getting a little bit more rail, but not substantially more. So we expect WCS discounts to be attractive for at least the next 18 months and potentially longer.

Note that Garland's expectations for WCS discount to be "attractive" for "at least the next 18 months and potentially longer" matches the CME futures WSC strip referenced earlier.

Cash Generation "Problem"

So the big question on the Q2 conference call was what to do with all the cash that will be generated? As discussed, the company wants to build up its cash to a more comfortable level ($2-3 billion) after draining it to buy back $3.3 billion in shares from Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). There also was talk of paying down a bit more debt. But as can be seen from the $1.3 billion in net income in Q2 alone, while generating $2.4 billion in CFO during the quarter, it won't take long for PSX to increase its cash on hand and reduce debt. So then what? Obviously more buybacks and dividend increases. As Garland said on the conference call, "what a great problem to have." He expands on the subject by giving the 10,000-foot view summarizing PSX's cash generation and allocation numbers:

I think the portfolio is going to generate $5 billion to $6 billion of cash. We’ve got $1 billion of sustaining capital. We want to fund kind of another $1 billion to $2 billion of growth, so call it, $2 billion to $3 billion of capital. So that takes care of that. We’ve got $1.5 billion dividend today and that leaves room for another $1 billion to $2 billion of share repurchases and that kind of all balanced within our means.

Note that the company had only 464 million shares outstanding at the end of Q2. So "$1 to $2 billion", call it $1.5 billion of cash, amounts to an incremental ~$3/share annually. Considering the current quarterly dividend of $0.80 ($3.20 on an annual basis) equates to a roughly $1.5 billion commitment, the outlook for both dividend growth and share buybacks is obviously excellent. I say this because if, for example, all the excess capital were allocated to growing the dividend only, the dividend could roughly double.

Summary and Conclusion

While Phillips 66's growth projects in chemicals and pipelines has been impressive, it is likely the Refining Segment is going to goose investor returns to the upside over the coming 12-18 months - driven, in part, by the company's leading position in importing cheap Canadian feedstock.

The primary reason the stock is currently yielding "only" 2.7% is because the stock price has appreciated about 18% year-to-date. That is, dividend growth has been excellent (a CAGR of 27% since going public). I expect PSX will continue to return significant amounts of cash to shareholders going forward. The company's demonstrated long-term track record of total returns (342% since going public in May of 2012) and shareholder friendly policy is still intact and will continue for the foreseeable future.

PSX is one of the best long-term dividend growth companies in the S&P 500 and is a superior option to invest in "Shale U.S.A" as compared to the oil producers. Note PSX already had reached my year-end price target of $120/share. I'm therefore raising my PT - on the back of a very strong Q2 and expectations for excellent refining margins to continue - to $130 during the next six months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX, SU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.