Technically Speaking For August 28

There is little risk in the financial sector; consumer confidence hit a 20-year high.

I love the bond market. Before I was a lawyer, I was a bond broker, which explains my Twitter handle: @originalbonddad. In my experience, the fixed income world is soberer in their analysis of the economy. So, when the yield curve starts to flatten or potentially invert, I take notice. We're close to such an event now with the spread between the 10 and 2-year Treasury nearing 0:

The 10-2 spread has inverted before each of the last three recessions:

There's been a considerable amount of debate discussing whether or not the yield curve still has its predictive power due to the increased central bank purchases during this expansion. This is a valid point, which should be analyzed in light of the lack of other economic data pointing towards a near-term recession. Still, I'm one to argue that we should consider the old indicators valid until disproved.

The credit markets are one of my favorite leading indicators. The reason is simple: kinks in the credit market are usually some of the earliest warnings we get of some kind of trouble. This is why I regularly check-in on commercial paper yields and other corporate spreads. I also like to look at several Federal Reserve risk measures, all three of which are charted in the graph below:

All use the same source material -- there are, after all, a limited number of interest rates and other credit market measures to use. All are at low levels, indicating the credit markets are operating efficiently.

Consumer Confidence rose to its highest level since 2000. This is obviously good news. If consumers are optimistic, they'll continue to spend, which bodes well for the 2/3 of the economy that depends on their activity. Remember that the latest retail sales report was very positive and that retail sales overall are in great shape:

The top two charts show total retail sales; the bottom chart shows sales ex-autos. The left charts show the absolute value while the right charts show Y/Y figures. Every chart above is strong.

When we last left the market, we had broken through upside resistance thanks to the announcement that the Trump administration and Mexico had "agreed to agree" on a new Nafta treaty. But there was a curious split in the performance, with large company indexes (SPY)(QQQ)(OEF)performing very well and smaller company indexes (IJH)(IWM) rising a bit less.

We still have a bifurcated rally in place.

The 5-day chart of the SPYs shows the gap higher which is followed by prices moving sideways for two days, consolidating gains.

In contrast are the IWMs, which rose on Monday morning but then trended lower for the remainder of the trading session That downtrend continued into the trading day as prices formed a downward sloping channel. Prices closed right on top of 5-day highs by printing a strong bar.

And we see the same sitution on the 30-day charts:

The IWMs (top chart) recently broke a 5-day uptrend as prices moved back down following thier move higher. In contrast, the SPYs are remaining at high levels.

The table of the 5-day performance bears out this situation:

Indexes composed of larger companies are the top performers over the last five days. While the smaller company indexes have done well, they are lagging their larger brethren.

So, where does this leave us? We're still in a good place: the market is rallying and the underlying data is positive. Part of the difficulty in getting higher could just as easily be a function of the calendar as anything. So, it's not time to worry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.