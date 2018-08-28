DTAC: Facing Competitive Environment But Adapting

For the past few months, I have been following Thai mobile provider Total Access Communication (OTC:TACJF), also known as dtac, as the company is a major investment for Norway's Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) and offers some investment potential on its own. As the company announced its second quarter 2018 earnings results a few weeks ago, it seemed like a good time to revisit the company and see how much of the original thesis still holds true.

As my long-time readers are no doubt aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from dtac's second quarter 2018 earnings results:

Total Access Communication brought in total revenues of THB 18.760 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 3.5% year-over-year decrease.

The company reported an operating profit of THB 3.997 billion. This represents a tremendous 18.30% decline over the THB 4.892 billion that it reported in the prior year quarter.

DTAC had 21.612 million subscribers at the close of the second quarter of 2018. This compares unfavorably to the 23.605 million subscribers that the company had at the close of the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an EBITDA of THB 7.577 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 5.0% decline over last year's level.

DTAC reported a net income of THB 179 million in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 75.9% decline over the THB 743 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Undoubtedly, the first thing that anyone perusing these results is likely to notice is that the company's revenues declined year-over-year. Unfortunately, they also declined quarter-over-quarter, with the company reporting a 1.6% decline over the period. One of the reasons for this was lower handset sales. During the second quarter of 2018, DTAC brought in a total of THB 1.972 billion from selling handsets to its customers, which represents a 14.0% decline from the first quarter of 2018 and a 4.0% decline from the second quarter of 2017.

While this may have reduced the company's revenues, it may be a blessing in disguise. As I discussed in an earlier article on Total Access Communication, the Thai mobile market is highly competitive, which has resulted in the three main mobile carriers offering relatively heavy subsidies in an attempt to retain and grow their subscriber counts. This has the effect of causing the mobile carriers to lose money on every handset sold. Thus, the fact that the company sold fewer handsets in the quarter means that it took a lower loss on handset sales. The company lost THB 517 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to THB 742 million in the year-ago quarter from selling subsidized handsets.

The other major reason for the decline in top-line revenues came from a 31% year-over-year decline in other service revenues. This mostly declined because DTAC brought in much less revenue from international direct dialing than it did last year. The company did not provide any reasons for this but as a greater number of its customers are now using smartphones with data plans than a year ago, one possibility is that its customers are making greater use of internet-based calling applications to contact people internationally in order to save money.

Interestingly, the decline in subscribers that the company saw during the quarter had very little impact on its revenues or profits. This is because nearly all of the subscribers that left the company were prepaid users. As I have discussed in the past, DTAC has been focused on converting pre-paid users into post-paid subscribers, primarily because post-paid subscribers tend to spend more money on various things that allow the company to generate a higher ARPU off of them. DTAC actually saw its post-paid subscriber count increase during the quarter and this largely offset the loss of pre-paid subscribers. The company overall saw its core subscription revenue come in at THB 14.848 billion, which was only a 0.1% decline both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.

In my review of DTAC's first quarter 2018 earnings results, I stated that the company is acquiring some of TOT's 2300 MHz spectrum in an effort to improve its 4G network. The payment for this was one of the reasons why the company saw both its EBITDA and its profit decline year-over-year. This payment also caused the company's EBITDA margin to decline to 40.4% from 41.0% in the second quarter of 2017. If this payment is normalized, the company's EBITDA margin would have come in at 44.9%, which is an improvement over both the first quarter and the year-ago quarter.

One of the more common reasons for investing in telecommunications companies is that they frequently boast relatively high dividend yields. As such companies, at least those in developed markets, usually have relatively low growth, the dividend thus accounts for a significant portion of the stock's total return. Along with its earnings, DTAC announced that it would pay a dividend of THB 1.01 per share for the first half of the year. It is always important for us to ensure that the company can afford this dividend as we do not want to see a company overpay itself into financial difficulties. The easiest way to do this is to take a look at the company's free cash flow. This metric, defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, tells us how much money the company generated after paying all of its bills and making all necessary capital expenditures. In the first half of 2018, DTAC had total operating cash flow of THB 11.286 billion and capital expenditures of THB 5.484 billion. This gives the company a free cash flow of THB 5.802 billion. As DTAC currently has 2.37 billion shares outstanding, this gives the company a free cash flow per share of THB 2.45 in the first half of the year. This is clearly more than enough to cover the recently announced dividend.

In conclusion then, a cursory look makes it look like the second quarter of 2018 was quite a weak one for Total Access Communication. However, the company is certainly doing a much better job at fighting in the highly competitive Thai mobile market. While the company does still appear to be bleeding subscribers, the ones that it has been attracting and retaining are much higher value ones and that will likely be good for the company long-term. Overall, the results may not have been what we really want to see but they were not really that bad.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.