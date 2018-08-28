Continental Resources Has Become A Cash-Generating Machine

Continental has proven that it can generate positive cash flow while growing production, answering the 2017 criticism that it didn't generate positive cash flow.

Continental Resources may generate more than $2 billion in combined positive cash flow in 2018 and 2019 at current strip prices.

Continental Resources (CLR) continues to be on a trajectory to generate significant amounts of positive cash flow while growing production. At current strip prices it's projected to deliver more than $2 billion in combined positive cash flow in 2018 and 2019, while growing production by more than 40% during that two year period.

Updated 2018 Outlook

Continental has bumped up its production expectations due to some extra development spend that's expected to occur late in 2018. Continental now expects to average around 297,500 BOEPD at the midpoint of its guidance range.

Production is expected to get oilier later in the year, with Q3 2018 at around 57% and Q4 2018 at around 58% to 60%, while exiting 2018 at around 60% oil. This compares to 56% oil during the first half of 2018.

I have thus modeled Continental's 2018 oil production at around 57% to 57.5% of total production. This is toward the lower end of Continental's 57% to 60% initial projection for 2018, but isn't concerning given the strength in total production results.

At $68 WTI oil (around the current 2018 strip), Continental would deliver around $4.8 billion in revenue.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 61,697,775 $64.00 $3,949 Natural Gas [MCF] 275,863,350 $2.95 $814 Net Service Operations $35 Hedge Value $3 Total $4,801

Continental is now expected to have $3.865 billion in cash expenditures now that it raised its capital expenditure budget to $2.7 billion from $2.3 billion. This results in an estimate of $936 million in positive cash flow before adding Franco-Nevada's (NYSE:FNV) $220 million contribution to the minerals partnership (which accounted for $275 million of Continental's capital spend increase).

$ Million Operating Costs $350 Production Tax $372 Cash SG&A $160 Cash Interest $283 Capital Expenditures $2,700 Total Expenditures $3,865

Continental's significantly-positive cash flow comes along with 22% expected production growth compared to 2017. This is partly a function of strong oil prices (along with the lack of oil hedges capping upside), but Continental's breakeven point is low enough that it could generate 20%-plus growth with neutral to positive cash flow at low $50s WTI oil.

Potential 2019 Outlook

Continental indicates that it expects to generate 15% to 20% total production growth in 2019, along with an oilier production mix. This may result in Continental averaging around 346,500 BOEPD in production during 2019 along with a 61.5% oil split. Oil production would grow by approximately 26% in this scenario. Continental has been focusing on heavier oil assets recently due to stronger oil prices and weaker natural gas prices (especially after regional differentials).

At $66 WTI oil (around the current 2019 strip), Continental would deliver around $5.655 billion in revenue.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 77,780,590 $62.00 $4,822 Natural Gas [MCF] 292,151,480 $2.85 $833 Net Service Operations $35 Hedge Value $0 Total $5,655

I estimate that Continental will end up with around $3.2 billion in capital expenditures to achieve the 15% to 20% production growth in 2019. This is higher than 2018's capital expenditure budget and also results in less percentage growth. This is because there's a larger production base to maintain and the base decline rate also would be higher with rapid 2018 production growth. Overall, Continental's capital efficiency is expected to improve though.

The $3.2 billion estimate also is higher than Continental's 2019 capital expenditure estimate (from February) to allow for some cost inflation with higher oil prices and to account for an increased focus on oilier plays (which typically cost more to achieve the same total production impact).

$ Million Operating Costs $411 Production Tax $439 Cash SG&A $175 Cash Interest $281 Capital Expenditures $3,200 Total Expenditures $4,506

In this scenario, Continental would deliver around $1.149 billion in positive cash flow during 2019 while also growing production by around 17.5%. Please note that the numbers above do not include any estimates for revenues or expenditures for the minerals partnership with Franco-Nevada. Continental's capital expenditure contribution to that partnership is expected to be fairly small going forward, with Continental anticipating spending around $75 million over the next three years.

Conclusion

Continental Resources has proven that it can generate significant amounts of positive cash flow without sacrificing production growth. It had previously been criticized for focusing on growth and not delivering positive cash flow. However, with stronger oil prices and continuing improvements in capital efficiency, it is demonstrating that it can both grow production by close to 20% per year and deliver around $1 billion per year in positive cash flow.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.