Inverted Yield Curve: A Reliable Predictor Of Recessions

This research, however, does not provide explanations for recessions connected with yield-curve inversion, and so the present situation can represent an exception to the research.

Although the yield curve has not yet inverted, different measures of the yield curve are sufficiently close to inversion causing more talk about the possibility of a recession.

Recent research indicates that a high correlation exists between an inversion of the Treasury yield curve and the probability of a recession.

Michael Bauer and Thomas Mertens have produced a piece of research for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco that shows “An inversion of the yield curve has been a reliable predictor of recessions.”

How reliable you ask?

The three most used spreads representing the yield curve inversion that they test “all have very similar predictive accuracy…” and range from 85 percent accuracy to 89 percent accuracy.

That’s pretty significant!

Mr. Bauer and Mr. Mertens use a measure called “area under the curve (AUC), a measure that “roughly captures the probability of correct prediction.”

The three yield curve spreads are the difference between yields on the 10-year US Treasury note and the 3-month US Treasury bill, the difference between the yields on the 10-year Treasury and the 2-year Treasury, and the difference between the six-quarters-ahead forward rate and the three-month yield. The latter “focus on expectations of the near-term path of monetary policy.”

“Over a longer history going back to the 1970s, these three term spreads generally behaved quite similarly. All three typically drop below zero, indicating an inversion of the yield curve, about a year or two before the onset of a recession.”

The researchers use monthly data running from January 1972 to July 2018 in an effort to “predict whether the economy is in recession 12 months in the future using only the value of a specific spread.”

And again, the accuracy of the three measures: 85 percent to 89 percent… not too bad.

Mr. Bauer and Mr. Mertens also tested to see if any term risk premium played a role in the outcomes and concluded that the term premium in the yield curve did not impact the predictive ability of the model. Furthermore, they tested to see whether or not quantitative easing played any role in the outcome. It did not.

In addition, Bauer and Mertens suggest that just because there is a high correlation between yield inversion and recessions, there is nothing in the relationship that explains why there is a significant relationship between the two.

This last point is, of course, very important when it comes to actually trying to predict a recession.

In the current environment, we seem to have the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note maxing out at 3.00 percent or slightly lower.

The short-term end of the market is subject to the moves being made by the Federal Reserve to raise its short-term policy rate of interest.

The Fed has signaled that if intends to raise the policy rate two more times this year… and then raise the rate another three times next year.

With the upper limit to the policy range now being 2.00 percent, this would mean that the upper limit to the range would be at 3.25 percent by the end of 2019.

Right now, the yield on the 3-month Treasury bill is just under 2.00 percent. So there is roughly a 100 basis point spread between the yield on the 10-year note and the yield on the T-bill.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note is just above 2.60 percent. So there is roughly a 35-40 basis point spread between this yield and the yield on the 10-year.

There is still space between the yields before an inversion would take place.

But, if the yield on the 10-year Treasury does not move above 3.00 percent, there could be an inversion before the end of 2019.

Why isn’t the yield on the 10-year Treasury moving?

Well, if one looks at the “theoretical” components of the 10-year yield, the expected real rate of interest and the expected rate of inflation, one finds the following: the expected real rate of interest is often proxied by the yield on the 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected securities (OTC:TIPS) which is not around 75 basis points; and this puts the expected rate of inflation around 2.10 percent. Adding the two together gives us the current market yield of the 10-year Treasury note to be roughly 2.85 percent.

I have argued that the 75 basis point yield is exceptionally low and has resulted from the international movement of funds from risk-averse investors seeking a safe haven for their monies. This has kept this yield at least 75 basis points below where it should be.

Note: The recent global disruption of financial markets caused by the situation in Greece resulted in the TIPS yield dropping from about 88 basis points to 73 basis points. Adding this to the expected inflation put the yield on the 10-year Treasury note in the 2.95 percent to 3.00 percent range, near the recent yield highs for this security.

If one adds another 75 basis points onto the current yield of about 75 basis points one could argue that the expected real yield for the 10-year TIPS should be 150 basis points and if one adds the expected inflation rate of 2.10 percent onto this, one comes up with a nominal yield for the 10-year Treasury note of about 3.60 percent.

My point: if the yield on the 10-year Treasury note should be around 3.60 percent or more, then the likelihood of the yield curve inverting over the next year and one half is greatly reduced.

The yield on the 10-year TIPs could, therefore, rise by 75 basis points if the risk averse funds that came into the safe-haven of the United States reversed its flow and moved back into the rest of the world. The question then becomes… if these risk averse monies left the financial markets of the United States would this cause a recession?

And here we are, back to point that Mr. Bauer and Mr. Mertens make: “just because there is a high correlation between yield inversion and recessions, there is nothing in the relationship that explains why there is a significant relationship between the two.”

In the situation we have now, the yield curve may appear to be close to inverting because of the distortions in the yield caused by the flow of risk averse monies into the United States. But in the 1972 to 2018 time period used by Mr. Bauer and Mr. Mertens for their study, there has never been a period like this before.

So we can provide a pretty good explanation for why the yield curve is becoming much flatter and is threatening to invert, but in this current situation as it really is, can we see this global flow of money resulting in a recession if the yield curve really does invert sometime soon?

In the current case, we may not get a recession if the yield curve inverts.

