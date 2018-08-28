IMPACT Silver Corp. (ISVLF) CEO Fred Davidson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCPK:ISVLF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Welcome to IMPACT Silver Corp.'s Q2 2018 Period Ending June 30, 2018 Financial and Production Results Conference Call.

I would like to now turn over to President and CEO of IMPACT Silver, Mr. Fred Davidson.

Thanks, Jerry.

What we list to say the whole industry and the sliver industry in particular has taken a bit of a punch on those in this quarter and we were unique in that. We did suffer from lower sliver prices, FX problem, issues with foreign exchange. At the same time, we were caught halfway between development between higher grade deposits and were into a lower grade area which didn’t help either. So, it was a tough quarter all around.

We were able to push back on expenses in spite of fairly aggressive inflation in Mexico. But obviously, that’s still not satisfactory, and we’re going to continue working on that. Hopefully by later in the year, we’d back into one of the higher grade sections and we will see the improvement in the grade as well.

One of the issues we are going to be dealing is aggressively addressing costs. At the same time, we do want to keep our momentum on the exploration. And that’s not replacement type exploration, that’s the potential future exploration. We’ve had some rather dramatic successes. We finally got to the other side of the Cortés block, which was in San Ramon Deeps. And it looks like, we could be looking for a third stope after San Ramon and San Ramon Deeps, which is quite an exciting concept. The grades are there. The initial drilling has been fairly exciting. It’s just the matter of time. We’ve got to get in more access into the site. But, we are quite excited about what we’re seeing there.

The other thing we are doing that I think is quite interesting is that we are into the Guadalupe mine. In Guadalupe we used to mine. It does have a higher content for lead and zinc. But, the time we stopped mining in that area, the sliver grades were marginally lower than elsewhere and lead and zinc wasn’t very popular. The net value of the ore at this point in time is now considerably higher than when we left the Guadalupe. We’ve gone in there and drilled some other targets, some extensions to known zones. And we are going to be ramping up the Guadalupe mining. It tends to be lower cost mining. And the value of the per ton is probably higher than we’re experiencing in the pure silver areas in a couple of the zones such as [Indiscernible]. So, we’re going to be focusing on that as well. So, we rolled up our sleeves. I think, we can at least turn the corner on this in terms of profitability and cash flow. It’s not going to be easy. But going forward, we’re fairly positive. And we want to keep that exploration going as well because there is some really exciting things happening there.

Revenue for the quarter was $3.1 million that was down from $3.6 million from the comparative quarter in the prior year. The operating expenses, we were able to actually keep down to $3.8 million, in spite of that inflation that I mentioned. The loss was -- mine operating loss was $1.1 million compared to $0.9 million in 2017 as well. So, we are fighting it. The bottom line is that we lost about a $0.01 a share, which is comparable to the prior year’s second quarter where we also lost a $0.01 a share. I think we’ve been able to sort of tighten off our operations a bit and in spite of that lower grade, we ended up literally with same bottom line as we had in the 2017.

Overall, Mexico, with the change of government, doesn’t seem to have created any issues for us. In fact, we have a degree of confidence that some of the people involved in the potential new government are mining familiar and mining comfortable. And we’re looking forward to a fairly interesting year going forward, depending on the price of silver, I guess. Other than that we’re going to continue monitoring costs on a day-to-day basis but at the same time keep the exploration program going. The other thing we are doing is we do -- we are sitting on probably one of the largest mineral packages in Mexico right now. We’ve had some interest in people auction some of the more remote locations where quite frankly we haven’t even gotten into the last four or five years. And that might be a way of expanding our exploration faster than we are currently dong at no cost to ourselves. So, things are happening. We are very positive going forward. And we look forward to the next six months.

We will now go over our question-and-answer where a number of investors and customers of IMPACT have contacted and submitted questions over the quarter. So, question one, to address the obvious, silver has dropped significantly below 16 an ounce, which we seem to be IMPACT's breakeven point. What's the plan going forward, if the total prices stay at these levels?

It’s a valid question. As I said, we are going to look at revising our mining plans underground to access some of the higher grade material; it still takes time to get there. We are working on our cost to get our breakeven, if you will, below the 16. And at the same time, we’re looking at a number of alternatives in terms of sizing production levels et cetera. Back in two weeks time, we’ll be reviewing those with my management team in Mexico and looking at how fast we can develop into those new higher grade areas. It’s a function of raising grade, lowering costs, pretty simple mining the concept. It’s actually we have to get underground and do it. And that’s what we’re going to be doing or looking at in the next two weeks.

Question two, grades dropped below 150 gram per ton in the quarter. How will IMPACT deal with it? So, will we see more ore from San Ramon to increase grade in coming quarters?

Fred Davidson

Yes. San Ramon is an access issue only at the moment, and that is this new stope that’s opening up is a long way from the entrance to the San Juan complex. It’s going to take us some time to develop that. We see the Guadalupe mine will be what we call the Lipton Vein will be a bit of a relief for us because it does have higher values per ton than just pure grade. And we’re probably going to shut down one of the lower grade areas and move the team over to the higher grade Guadalupe. So, we will be pressing to get the grade up. And at the same time, we are reviewing our costs, including any sort superfluous areas, although we’re running pretty lean, going forward.

Moving on to the exploration side, Fred, great discovery news at San Ramon, back in July, guys. What are the implications, size and timing of the San Ramon new expansion?

Fred Davidson

Yes. Let’s get back to the discussion we’ve just had. It is a long way underground. We will be doing a secondary drill program underground to help us outline how we’re going to develop it. And we will probably be drilling from surface as well. What makes it very interesting is it looks is this zone extends all the way to surface. That’s a lot of rock there between where we’re working and surface. So, it looks like it could be production for us going forward for a number of years. But it is going to take time getting there. And as I said, this strategy is as we try and get the development, so we’ve got good air circulation, secondary access that sort of thing. We’re going to be pulling more rock from the Guadalupe, the Lipton Vein in particular. It is higher value per ton than some of the other areas. And the nice thing is it’s a fully developed area. It’s area we mine for years and the mining costs there are relatively low. So, we should see some pressure downwards on the costs and hopefully some improved grades.

Last time, silvers to gold ratio was over 80, was in late 2015 and then, of course we don't know what happened followed by a great year for silver doubling and IMPACT going over a $1.40. It seems like we're back to this phase again. What are your thoughts and colors?

Fred Davidson

Well, as you hope so. Yes. We’re believer in silver, I think there’s a lot of people who are and there is good reason to it. I think, the silver price is, like a lot of the commodities taken a brief hit over the concerns of any trade disputes, et cetera, we track most of the metals that we deal with and we found that in May there was a dramatic downturn and just right across the board from everything from base metals to precious metals. I don’t think that’s sustainable. And I think as a result, once the marketplace gets over the shock of what’s happening, we’ll see a bit of a rebound on the silver. The fact of -- just the other day, the disclosure that the two of the countries, I think Russia was one of them are heavy buyers of gold right at the moment. And generally when gold moves up, especially with the current ratios of silver to gold, we’re going to see a rebound in silver. Silver is more volatile. I think, when it turns around, it will turn around more dramatically than the gold.

What can investors look forward in the next few months? I think IMPACT has made this news flow last little while, are there more exploration updates and more catalysts?

Fred Davidson

Yes. As we said before, we are going to be doing exploration and we are doing exploration. Obviously we have to be concerned about cash management as well. We anticipate some results from our work at the Guadalupe on the Lipton Vein which we’ve been drilling. We anticipate some other results from another vein that’s in this property, call El Angel. Both of those are in for assay right now. And I suspect the Lipton Guadalupe results should be out probably in the next week or two. Obviously, we can’t see what we see there but we are trying to mine there So, it’s a pretty good stuff.

IMPACT ended up this quarter with just under $3 million in cash, which is obviously not a bad amount for most juniors. But, are there going to be financing coming up with all these explorations?

Fred Davidson

Well, that’s an interesting question. We actually are getting some interest, quite a bit of the interest in the possibility of financing. And it’s one of those things, as you know, we’ve always maintained a very conservative balance sheet. Obviously, depending on the terms and conditions, we’d look at it. It’s expression in the industry, when the money is available, take it. I think, we’d obviously be very cautious on any terms. But, if there is reasonable terms, reasonable conditions, I think the value to the shareholder at this point in getting information flow, getting more exploration done on this massive property we have, is probably higher than any sort of minor dilution we might suffer.

Thank you all joining us and reviewing Q2 2018 financial and production results. That's it for all the questions for this quarter.