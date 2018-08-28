Wells Fargo Makes Equity Investment In Sitetracker

For WFC, the deal represents an increased investment pace as the firm seeks to respond to changes across its business lines.

Wells Fargo Strategic Capital has invested in the Series B round of Sitetracker.

Wells Fargo (WFC) has made an investment in Sitetracker’s recent Series B funding round of $24 million.

Sitetracker provides enterprise project and asset management solutions for distributed project environments.

I expect WFC to continue to invest at an increased pace in startups across a range of activities as the firm responds to the pace of change affecting its various business lines.

Investee Company

Palo Alto, California,-based Sitetracker (previously known as SiteTraker) was founded in 2014 to provide enterprise project managers with the means to more effectively manage large, complex and dynamic capital projects and assets.

Management is headed by Giuseppe Incitti, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously Vice President of Worldwide Operations at MongoDB (MDB).

Below is an overview video of how the company’s software benefits enterprises:

(Source: Sitetracker)

Significant customers include Verizon, Nokia, Fortis, Alphabet, Central Hudson and Gas, and Panasonic, among others.

Market and Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Markets and Markets, the total enterprise asset management (EAM) market was valued at $3.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow to $6.1 billion by 2022.

This represents a CAGR of 11.9% between 2017 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increased life-aging infrastructure, reduced maintenance and procurement costs, increased tracking ability of assets in an organization, and improved return on assets.

North America is the fastest region to adopt EAM due to a significant transition by enterprises in adopting cloud-based solutions.

Major competitive vendors that provide EAM include:

ABB (ABB)

CGI Group (GIB)

Dude Solutions

eMaint

IBM (IBM)

IFS

Infor

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, other investors in the current round included lead investor New Enterprise Associates, Salesforce Ventures (CRM) and others.

Investment valuation wasn’t disclosed, which is typical for a Series B round. Including the current funding, Sitetracker has raised $35 million in investment since inception. (Source: Sitetracker)

Wells Fargo invested in Sitetracker to provide funding for the firm to continue development on its offerings as well as increase its sales and marketing outreach.

As Matthew Raubacher, Managing Director of Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, stated in the deal announcement,

Sitetracker is modernizing how enterprise project and asset management is practiced across major industries. We are excited to be an equity investor in Sitetracker and support this exceptional leadership team in their next phase of growth.

Wells Fargo has been an increasingly active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in at least 14 company financings since the beginning of 2015.

WFC has invested in at least six deals so far in 2018, eclipsing previous year’s totals with four months left in 2018 still to do additional deals.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that WFC has focused its investments most often in the industries of FinTech, software, and enterprise IT.

Most of its recent investments have been in the later stages of development, from Series B or later, eschewing earlier seed and Series A financings. This indicates a greater degree of conservatism, apparently preferring to wait until the startup has product-market fit before investing, even if at a higher valuation.

By geographic location, Wells Fargo has invested mostly in startups located in New York, followed by California.

I expect to see a continued active investment pace from conservative WFC, as numerous industry trends affect its business.

