Pacific Drilling: Update On Latest Developments

Pacific Khamsin

In my previous article on the topic, "Pacific Drilling Files Chapter 11 Plan, Shareholders Positioned To Get Nothing", I wrote that "the restructuring will most likely end with a total loss for the common equity". On August 20, the company announced that the majority shareholder Quantum Pacific and the Ad Hoc Group of creditors have finally reached an agreement.

The plan is to raise $1.5 billion of new capital comprised of $1 billion in a combination of first and second lien secured notes and $500 million of equity through a rights offering and a private placement. Under this plan, current shareholders would receive no recovery.

This is the end of the Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) story for those who were involved in trading the company's shares. The company's majority shareholder, Quantum Pacific, fought hard to get some kind of recovery for the common shares, but the initial debt level and the slow speed of the floater market recovery left no chance for the common equity. All that Quantum Pacific was able to achieve is a participation in a private placement and new notes plus a maximum $13 million for reasonable fees and out-of-pocket expenses for the period of Chapter 11 cases.

From now on, Pacific Drilling is interesting as a market participant with a modern fleet rather than a stock to trade or invest in. From this point of view, the company's latest fleet status report revealed interesting info (note that the existence of the letters of intent mentioned below is not new info, but actual dayrates are a new piece of the puzzle):

Drillship Pacific Bora got a letter of intent from Eni (E) in Nigeria. The rig will drill one firm well with two options wells, with each well taking approximately 90 days of work. The job will begin in October 2018 at a dayrate of $150,000. Drillship Pacific Santa Ana will perform plug and abandonment project in Mauritania beginning in mid-2019. The job will take an estimated 360 days of work. The fleet status report indicates a dayrate of $280,000. Drillship Pacific Khamsin has received a letter of award in U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig will work two years at a dayrate of $160,000 starting from early 2019. Drillship Pacific Meltem will work for the same party as Pacific Khamsin (the party is undisclosed). Terms are the same: work begins in early 2019 at a dayrate of $160,000 for two years.

These are very interesting news for the market. Four modern drillships get employment, with two getting two-year contracts, which is good for the floater market. However, the dayrates remain miserable. A $160,000 dayrate for two years for a modern drillship is hardly an improvement from the bottom. With plenty of supply still available on the drillship side, the dayrates will remain stagnant for some more time. Pacific Drilling's restructuring wipes out enough debt to make the company competitive again, so it may even continue to be an independent company after the restructuring ends (as opposed to the option of being sold to some competitor in an all-stock deal).

All in all, this is where the story of Pacific Drilling current shares ends. Despite this, investors who are interested in offshore drilling should still follow the company as it will remain a notable player in the floater market.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.