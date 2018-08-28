Why Can't Natural Gas Prices Go Higher? Because Production Is Too High

The reason natural gas prices can't escape $3/MMBtu is because production is too high. We see the market currently oversupplied by ~3 Bcf/d.

ECMWF-EPS long-range weather outlook shows the middle of September to turn cooler than normal, which would put more pressure on prices.

Lower 48 production reached another all-time high yesterday at ~83.1 Bcf/d. The bearish pressure continues to build for natural gas despite the supportive weather as of late.

A storage report of +65 Bcf would compare with +30 Bcf last year and +59 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a +65 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended August 24. A storage report of +65 Bcf would compare with +30 Bcf last year and +59 Bcf for the five-year average.

Update on our natural gas trade

We remain long DGAZ. There are two reasons why we remain long DGAZ or bearish natural gas:

Lower 48 production continues to move higher (more details below). ECMWF-EPS long-range weather outlook shows a bearish mid-September outlook.

Despite showing gains of 12.41%, we believe given the bearish fundamental backdrop and bearish weather outlook, October natural gas contracts could have downside to $2.70/MMBtu. In addition, our technical analysis suggests that the pivotal support was broken leaving the room wide open:

Why can't natural gas prices go higher?

We've received a decent amount of inquiries on this.

Why can't natural gas prices move higher?

The natural gas bulls would point to the bullish natural gas storage that is nearly 600 Bcf below the 5-year average and a potentially record low November finish as reasons to why natural gas prices should be a lot higher today.

Again, to make the bull case for the natural gas bulls, given where we are with natural gas storage, we should be closer to $3.80 to $4/MMBtu according to Art Berman.

But the reality of the situation is not as simple as looking at the natural gas storage. The fundamental "implied balance" matters a lot in this case. Consider that in 2016 and 2017, even in the face of high storage levels, we remained bullish on natural gas because the "implied balance" was showing that the market was in a deficit. Similarly, 2018 is the complete opposite of what we saw in 2016 and 2017 where the implied balance is in surplus, but the storage levels are much lower.

When readers look at the natural gas market, one has to take into consideration the weather and the impact it has had on the natural gas market. Just how much of the bullish storage builds we've seen this year came from weather driven demand?

Or take another key factor into consideration, how much did total supplies and demand increased y-o-y?

For total US gas supplies, we hit an all-time high yesterday of ~88.8 Bcf/d. Most of that came as a result of a surge in Lower 48 production:

With Lower 48 production now breaching ~83 Bcf/d, total US gas supplies are now nearly ~9 Bcf/d higher year-over-year.

But we can't say the same for natural gas demand:

Yes, Mexico gas exports and LNG are increasing, but they are not increasing at the same pace as production. As a result, we estimate that the market is still oversupplied by ~3 Bcf/d.

What makes matters worse is that because the weather has helped alleviate the bearish fundamental imbalance on storage, natural gas prices have largely held up between $2.70 to $3/MMBtu. With Northeast takeaway capacity still coming online towards the end of 2018 and into early 2019, we expect the Northeast natural gas producers to keep filling all of the increases in takeaway capacity. And without a material change in natural gas prices (a fall below $2.50/MMBtu would materially reduce drilling), producers have had all the incentives to keep increasing production.

So why can't natural gas prices increase past $3/MMBtu?

Because production is still too high and so long as we see Lower 48 production keep trending higher towards our bear case 2018 exit scenario of ~85 Bcf/d, we will remain bearish on natural gas. When we see evidence that the productivity of wells starts to decrease, then we will consider the bull side. But until then, natural gas will remain range bound, and for those that want to take advantage of this, trading the price band may be your best bet... for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.