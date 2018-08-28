GameStop: Recent Rally Could Provide False Hopes

Betting on M&A alone does not seem like a sound investment strategy, when the underlying business seems to be in a steady and possibly secular decline.

Despite the strength in the video gaming industry over the past three months, GameStop continues to have its own internal battles to fight.

In the face of a strong economy that's firing on all cylinders and a robust discretionary consumer spending environment, the macro landscape could not be more favorable for the video gaming industry. But whether GameStop (GME) can deliver, even within that context, is a different story altogether.

On the week of Labor Day, more precisely Thursday after the closing bell, the gaming retailer will report results of its fiscal 2Q18. The Street is projecting revenues of $1.61 billion that, if materialized, would fall about 5% below year-ago levels - consistent with last quarter's decline and roughly at the mid-point of management's guidance range for the full year. Adjusted EPS of only $0.08 would amount to only about half of fiscal 2Q17's earnings number, the worst quarter as far back as I can trace the company's financial performance. Credit: Nintendo Wire

Setting company-specific issues aside, the video gaming business has had a very solid start to the warm season this year. According to data compiled from NPD Group, hardware and accessories led an impressive quarter of about 17% growth over a fiscal 2Q17 that had started to see sales metrics recover mid-quarter - likely aided by the pickup in the Nintendo Switch console and software sales. Judging by the industry-wide data alone (see graph below), GameStop could be up against an easy beat next week, considering how low the bar seems to have been set by analysts and the company's management team itself.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from NPD Group compiled by Toy Book and Venture Beat

Unfortunately, the retailer, perhaps the poster child of the "death of the mall" phenomenon, has been fighting its own battles. The shift in consumer purchase behavior has driven store count down 5% last quarter, with a decrease observed in every geographic group except Australia. Fiscal 1Q18 comps dipped into negative territory in every segment as well, after fiscal 2017's consolidated 5.8% looked much more encouraging.

Likely to provide some uplift to revenues and counter some of the headwinds are video game accessories and collectibles. The former saw sales rise a respectable 13% last quarter (see table below) while the latter, up 24% in fiscal 1Q18, continues to be the product category most likely to thrive in a primarily brick-and-mortar environment. Accessories sales, in fact, have risen an estimated 39% YOY across the industry in the past three months, with headsets and gamepads leading the charge. Neither of these two businesses, however, are large enough to meaningfully impact GameStop's financial results in a positive way, as both segments combined accounted for only 18% of total company revenues in the last period.

Source: company's earnings presentation

On the stock

It looks as if GME might have seen the light at the end of the tunnel, with its stock rebounding an encouraging 36% between mid-May and last week's third quarter peak of nearly $17/share on confirmed M&A developments. But a brief look at GameStop's prospects gives me few reasons to be bullish on the company or its stock. If a very favorable macro environment can not lift total revenues and comps out of negative territory in 2018, I'm not sure what else, aside from an acquisition, could save the gaming retailer.

As a key takeaway, I would warn current and potential GME investors about what may seem like a bottom in a stock that has been declining almost uninterruptedly for the past five years. Certainly a successful private equity deal could lavishly reward current shareholders. But I do not think that betting on it alone is a sound investment strategy, when the underlying business seems to be in a steady and possibly secular decline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.