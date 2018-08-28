Fanhua Inc. (FANH) Fanhua Inc. Comments on Its Stock Trading Activities (Transcript)

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Comment on Stock Trading Activities Conference Call August 28, 2018 7:30 AM ET

Executives

Oasis Qiu - IR Manager

Chunlin Wang - CEO

Peng Ge - CFO

Lily Lee - Board Secretary

Analysts

Dan Tian - CICC

Operator

Thank you for standing by for today’s Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent background noise. After the management’s prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please follow the instructions given at that time, if you would like to ask a question.

For your information, this conference call is now being broadcasted live over the Internet. Webcast replay will be available within three hours after the conference is finished. Please visit Fanhua’s IR website at ir.fanhuaholdings.com under the Events & Webcasts section. Today’s conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today’s conference, Miss. Oasis Qiu, Fanhua’s Investor Relations Manager. Thank you, please go ahead.

Oasis Qiu

Good morning and good evening, welcome to our conference call. Before we continue, please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but not limited to, those outlined in our filings with the SEC, including our registration statement on Form 20-F. We do not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under applicable law.

Joining us today are our Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Chunlin Wang; and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Peng Ge; Board Secretary, Lily Lee. Mr. Wang will provide his views of our recent [indiscernible] stock trading activities and then the management will take your questions after the prepared remarks.

Now, I will turn the call over to Mr. Wang.

Chunlin Wang

Welcome to our conference call today.

We have noticed that recently there has been a report targeted at Fanhua. We believe that this report is meant to [indiscernible] and mislead the public. It is completely fictitious and the questions raised about Fanhua exposes the offers decision knowledge of Chinese insurance industry, insurance intermediary business at Fanhua.

Of course, it also indicates that we are getting more attention from the market. We warmly welcomed investors with goodwill to chitchat of the long-term development at Fanhua. And including the principle of transparency, we hold this investor conference call to provide more insights about Fanhua in order to help more investors with goodwill to gain more understanding about us.

The Company has maintained sound developments with business outpacing the industry and our peers and our operating profit on maintaining high growth momentum and [indiscernible].

The number of our sales force and effective performance agents and our legitimates and in line with the industry norm and levels.

Our registered sales force as this grows in our quarterly reports were all registered and verified to our sale support system which chose of record. Our registered sales support has gone from 310,000 in 2016 to 630,000 in the second quarter of 2018. And among all of the performing sales agents, performing life insurance agents have increased from 78,000 in 2016 to 66,000 in a single quarter in the second quarter of 2018. The growth rate is partially in line with our business growth

According to the statistics released by the CRRC, the number of Chinese insurance sales agents has exceeded 8 million as the largest insurance broker in China, Fanhua's 630,000 sales agents. All represent less than 8% of the total in the industry, which means that there is still much room for us to expand our sales force.

As a matter of fact, the growth of our sales personnel is accelerating with a net increase of about 25,000 agents. It is expected that our sales force will reach 800,000 by the end of this year and we are fully confident that we’ll reach 1 million by 2019. To improve the quality and efficiency of our sales force, our company will strengthen trainings and introduce the mechanism to read out this qualified agents. Those to ensure the continued growth in per capita productivity and per capita income, helping ourselves agents to and high income in the industry.

And secondly, we believe that strengthening efforts to develop the life insurance is the wisest strategic choice Fanhua has ever made and is also the future chance for professional insurance intermediary companies in China.

Fanhua was established in 1998 even though we started our business by offering auto insurance. We firmly believe that life insurance is our future business direction. In 2005, when Aviva Costco became the first life insurance company to outsource distribution to insurance intermediaries, Fanhua is the first insurance intermediary company that is still engaged in the life insurance distribution business.

From 2006 to 2014, the growth of the Chinese life insurance industry was quite low. The main reasons were the pricing of premium rate of life insurance for us was not liberated. As a result, the traditional life insurance products were not competitive as compared to the initial products in the high interest rate macro environment.

On the other hand, consumers' awareness of insurance is yet to be awakened. During this period, Chinese life insurance agencies and brokers developed quietly slowly though did Funhua. In 2013, Chinese insurance market ushered in a new round of upward trend cycles, which was mainly driven by factors such as the pricing rate return, consumers' awakening insurance awareness, lowering market rate and stock market crash in 2015.

And from 2006 to 2014, Funhua kept forging its sales capability of life insurance, accumulating our talent pool, developing online technology, improving product offerings and strengthening sales competitiveness which have all outperforming -- performed the equivalent of the industry peers.

Thus our company could seize the opportunity at the turning point of the upward trend and real life fast growth, the first year premium of life insurance hit RMB117 million in 2014 and RMB270 million in 2015, RMB1.8 billion in 2016 and RMB2.5 billion in 2017. The 13 months persistency ratio remain about 93% and our quality of business takes the lead in the industry thus the check of fast profit growth has been found.

Operating income of the second quarter of 2018 grew 77.2% year-over-year to RMB127.6 million. All the matches show strong growth momentum. Total life insurance premiums which RMB1.5 billion up 69.8% year-over-year, outpacing the overall industry growth rate. This was driven by the strong growth across all of the key operational metrics in our life insurance segment as highlighted below.

First, annualized insurance premium from the health insurance business were up 177.1% year-over-year accounting for 79.4% of our total life insurance business as compared to 42.7% a year ago. Second, first year premiums on regular insurance products grew by 41.4% year-over-year to approximately RMB715 million, which is attributable to the strong year-over-year growth of 143.9% in a number of insurance policies sold during the second quarter of 2018, even though the average per policy premium for health insurance product which has become the main products for the Company is typically lower than that of annuity and endowment insurance products.

The rapid expansion of our sales force and continue into the second quarter of 2018 with the number of register sales agents growing 92.2% year-over-year to 630,993 and the number of performing sales agents for life insurance growing 97% year-over-year to 66,654 during the quarter. Fourth, life insurance premiums from renewals increased by 109.1% year-over-year to RMB763.9 million.

In the meantime, our 13-month efficiency ratio outperforming the industry average and remain above 94%. We firmly believe in the value of our long-term regular life insurance business as it provides the Company with the stable and recurring revenues and profits for years to come, which are crucial to the sustainable and sound development of the Company over the long run.

We are pleased that our commitment to the long-term regular life insurance business has started to produce results as evidenced by the tariff performance during the quarter.

Earlier this year, we have made our prediction that the personal life insurance will decline because of the swirl of the fast return annuity and universal life insurance that drove the fast growth of premiums last year would go down this year, which was mainly affected by the rising interest rate and product transition as a result of the intensified insurance regulations. But we believe that there are huge rooms the security products of life insurance to grow.

And that the environment trends of life insurance market, has not fundamentally changed. And long-term professional type of life insurance products, have always been our main products. Therefore, we feel confident that we can realize positive growth of new policies of life insurances achieve operating profit, no less than 40% year-over-year. As of now, all the matches are in line with that expectation.

And secondly, we had Fanhua Power is our P&C subsidiary and started the transaction towards a platform-based business model for the P&C business, which mainly based on the changes in the market environment and also because of the original profit model of P&C insurance intermediaries being damaged.

As a matter of fact, a lot of the insurance intermediaries who solely focused on selling P&C insurance products have quite a difficult time and a lot of them have been suffering from huge loss. So many insurance intermediaries has started to follow Fanhua's examples and also started to transition towards selling life insurance products.

And we believe that the decision to transition towards the P&C platform business model is quite farsighted and it helps reduce the Company's operating cost and improve the gross margin on the P&C side. And we believe that any mature insurance -- mature industry should upgrade itself by transforming stuff, and so does the Chinese life insurance intermediaries.

And as I mentioned just now, Fanhua has started to spin off our sales subsidiaries and transition towards the platform business model due to the market changes. And so a lot of -- and our other insurance intermediaries are also started to follow Fanhua’s example of to sell life insurance business.

And the corporation between Fanhua and insurance companies followed -- basically, we followed the principles of mutual value creations and we have established a virtual corporation with all business partners.

Our sourcing of distribution has already happened in the P&C sector with professional insurance intermediaries being one of the major distribution channels for P&C insurance companies while it has just begun in the life insurance sector. Although, small and medium sized companies have mostly established cooperation with professional insurance intermediaries. It has yet to happen with large life insurance companies mainly due to the following reasons.

Firstly, they have retained a large sales force which they have heavily relied upon. And secondly, the life insurance intermediate sector is still too small and not important enough provide the insurance company to pay attention. But we firmly believe that when one day life insurance intermediary companies can generate more than RMB100 billion net premiums even the large life insurance company -- will into cooperate with insurance intermediary companies, and in a bigger or even stronger scale than small medium-sized companies.

The business relationship between life insurance companies and intermediaries are changing dynamics which may change from time-to-time depending on the different means at different stages for many other reasons including periodically strengthening or weakening cooperation or even suspending cooperation with each other. However, we believe that life insurance companies will always be in strong demand for any insurance intermediaries that can provide them strong sales capabilities.

Fanhua has established headquarter to headquarter strategic partnership with 27 life insurance companies of which Taikang Life is the largest brand, which accounts for 3.1% of our total life insurance revenues in the first half of 2018 while [indiscernible] taking at 51.9%, and Tian'an 20.6% and 11.8% and ICBC AXA 2.9% and all the other 21 life insurance company panels 6.8%.

Fanhua's operation is fully market driven and we will address our main product suppliers and business corporations with each of the panelists according to the changes in customer demands and market needs.

And secondly the cash growth of our operations matches the operating profit. The increase of receivables in the first half of this year is not only related to the relocation of one of our companies.

Prior to 2018, the operating cash flow has always matched the operating profit and then to respond to the national [indiscernible] development strategy and the [indiscernible] investment invitation [ph] by provincial county of [indiscernible]. Fanhua [indiscernible] insurance sales company, which is one of our fully owned subsidiaries relocated from Chaoyang district of Beijing to [indiscernible] County as part of the plan to support a local economic development and social construction.

From February the 6th 2018, the issuance of value added tax invoice was caught off so that as part of our procedures to cancel the tax frustrations with the State Taxation Bureau Chaoyang of Beijing, so affecting the collections of half quarter to half quarter performance bonus from insurance companies. So as of June 30, 2018, the aggregated accounts receivable in relation to this account of payments amounted to about RMB400 million which are all supported by contract.

As of today, the relocation has been completed and our company has received the notice from the Taxation Bureau of Chaoyang on July 30, 2018 for the approval of the relocation. So on August 27, 2018, we have received the business license issued by Mishan Industrial and Commerce Bureau, with which our company can register for and obtain the tax invoice. Then we can resume the settlement of commission fees with our business partners. And so, it is expected that we can receive all of the commission fees that have yet to due date and yet to be given invoice.

And second, the third part I would like to expand about our corporate governance. And firstly, related to the related party transactions. And all of the transactions and all of the related transactions have been approved by the audit committee of the Company and accounted for in accordance to relevant accounting principles, and this growth to the public in according to the laws and regulations. So, there is no -- we believe that we have follow all the applicable regulations as required.

And secondly, the VIE structure. Since our IPO, the Company has devoted itself into improving our corporate structure. And then I think 2011 and after our active communication with the CIRC, we have commenced a structuring to change our structure from a loosened VIE structure to a more stable direct equity ownership structure.

And by establishing insurance sales service growth in China in CIRC and converting our subsidiaries in different providences into branches of the parent company. And after completion of the conversion from subsidiaries into branches, we dispose off some of the subsidiaries including either what canceling the registration or selling the licenses to other parties.

And the improvement in the corporate structure has helped the Company strengthening our control over our subsidiaries and branches and also enabled us to have more fleet allocation of our process from in-shore to off-shore and also allowed us to maintain payments of quarterly dividend.

And thirdly about our independent directors, the Company will assess the qualification of our independent directors on an annual basis. And according to the assessment, our independent directors have been performing duties as required by the law and relegation and the Company's charter.

And fourthly, some other matters that a lot of investors are more concerned about. This first question is regarding our 521 Development Plan. And we believe that it has become -- it has offered an incentive to motivate our team leaders and our key personnel as our employees.

Insurance business is a people's business in its essence though talent and also a strong organization is the key for the companies to march towards the future and also a key foundation to bring decent returns to shareholders. Therefore in the past decades during the development, we have always sought ways to align the interest of our employees and sales agents with where the Company, so that our employees and sales agents as well as our shareholders can both benefit from the growth of the Company. And our past performance has also proved that the program including our options incentive programs and share issuance to employees, we have been quite effective.

This past subscription program in 2014 that helped the Company build out first-year life insurance premiums with RMB117 million in 2014 and 370 million in 2015 and RMB1.08 billion in 2016 and then RMB2.5 billion in 2017 even though the industry suffer a next approach in the first half of 2018. Fanhua has achieved a 10% year-over-year growth in terms of first year premiums and all of this data has proved that the effectiveness of the share subscription program in 2014.

And the 521 Development Plan rollout in June this year and so far the program has attracted about 2,300 participants among which 500 are employees and 1,800 are entrepreneurial team leaders.

As to why we purchased the share from this investment. First of all, the scale of the transactions enrolled in the fund is quite large and there is no other third-party shareholders either an individual or institution that has enough shares of the Company to meet our requirements in one transaction. If we buy the shares in the open market, the purchase price will be quite uncontrollable. These investments is going to sell the shares trust because some of private equity fund products at reach maturity and they need to cash to pay their method beside it would also allow them to looking some other topics.

All of these programs have been disclosed to the public as required. And with the approval by the board and audit committee, and the pricing is made on an unplanned basis.

And secondly, as regard to the suspensions of our coverage by one of the sell-side analysts. To our knowledge, this expansion of the coverage by the sell-side analysts of one of the U.S. bank was to avoid the conflict of interest. It changed their research department and the investment banking department which is actually one of the underwriters of one of our subsidiaries.

I'm sorry not subsidiaries but affiliates, which is in the process of applying for ideal.

And secondly about the short-selling allegations in 2010, as for the questions raised by the short seller reports in 2010, we have responded in different manners Allen on different occasions either by state official statements or conference call and Investor Day. So we would not repeat here. And since 2010, the Company has mentioned stable cooperation with our auditor, independent auditors and the legal counsels. So if any investor is interested to know about the past, we would recommend you to check out with our disclosures available on our IR website.

Since our IPO the Company has maintained a leading position in the professional insurance intermediary market, which that is enough to prove that we are not afraid of any allegations by the short seller. In the mean time, we will focus on doing our jobs, and as we mentioned, we already announced a quarterly dividend policy in September 2017. And as I would say we have paid regular quarterly dividend for four consecutive quarters. If the Company's profits are not real it is no way that we can sustained such dividend payments and in 2018 we go into paid $1 per ADS based on the current profits expectations and if our profit continues to grow, we also expect our dividend payments also grow.

Here we like to announce this afternoon our board has approved a share buyback program authorizing the Company to purchase ADS in the open market with the price of no more than $29 per ADS by the September 30, 2018 and initial around off the cash used till the quarter purchases will be they will be up to RMB20 million.

I believe that our investors can truly understand that Fanhua is the valuable company and we also believe that facts will scotch rumors and despite that we are more than happy to have more in-depth dialogue with our investors and to talk with investors. And we welcome any constructive advices and suggestions from investors to help the Company to continue to grow in the more in terms of positive momentum. Thank you.

Hi, operator. We are ready to take the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Ben Lynn [ph]. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

That has three questions. And he’s already a shareholder of the Company and he has three questions. The first one is regarding to Mr. Lai's PE fund. [indiscernible], Mr. Lai's PE fund is registered Hong Kong. And he is wondering whether the Company can provide more explanation as to why this company is reached in Hong Kong and why Mr. Lai is still member of this PE Fund company. And then even though 521 Development Plan is a good intention and he just suggest that the Company should execute this program more carefully.

And the second question is that, as there stock price is dropping right now. He is wondering whether that will affect the morale of our employees particularly for those who have subscribed for the shares at $29 per ADS.

And the third question is regarding our cash position and our cash balance. How much of that cash is reserved in in-shore and how much is off-shore? And when we declare and we make the quarterly dividend payments, how we are going to basically transfer the money? Is it already in our bank account in Hong Kong? Or do we have to convert the money out of, to off-shore to Hong Kong in order to make the payments?

Oasis Qiu

Mr. Wang will take the first question regarding to the morale of the employees related to the 521 Development Plan and Mr. Ge, our CFO will answer the questions regarding to Mr. Mr. Lai's PE fund. And the third question i.e. the cash reserve will be answered by our Board Secretary, Ms. Lily Lee.

Chunlin Wang

The Company has been operating in 20 years and actually our managerial personnel especially the mid-level managerial personnel have been the more stable in the industry. And they have -- a lot of them have been staying with the Company for over 10 years, and our entrepreneurial sales team and the sales agents are also the most stable among our peers.

And all of our employees and sales agents feel lucky that they are able to -- were in the insurance intermediately sector which is a promising sector in China and also they are quite proud to work for Fanhua, which is the leading insurance intermediaries in China.

And they're firmly believers that the division of labors in the industry will continue and Fanhua will be the biggest beneficiary of this trend, and they also believed at in the next five years the Company can achieve the goal of delivering RMB10 billion in terms of first year premiums and RMB2 billion net income.

So therefore they feel great about that we launched this 521 Development Plan and they feel confident about the Company boost prospects and therefore they're very enthusiastic participants in the subscription.

And when we launch our 521 Development Plan, the guiding principles that we provided to our sales agents employees that is that basically we look at the five years results and the value of the stocks in five years time. So, they generally care much about the short-term valid volatility in our stock price.

So our agents and employees have got high moral during the past month and we believe that we can continue to keep this momentum.

Oasis Qiu

And Mr. Ge would like to make further comments about 521 Development Plan. And he says that if he is one of the sales agents he will more than happy to participate in the Fanhua fund, despite of the short term volatility. As an agent, he knows perfectly about business, how much business he can contribute to the Company and how much profit he can generate for the Company. So, he can basically do a simple math about what the value of the stock price in various times. And then secondly, this our -- Fanhua continued to pay quarterly dividend based on our current stock price that means that the dividend yield is about 4%, which is quite attractive to not only our agents and also agents in the industries.

And regarding to the PE fund of Mr. Lai, Mr. Lai is a Co-Founder -- former Co-Founder of the Company, but he retired from the Company in March 2016 and after that he is not engaged in any matters of the Company.

And after his retirement what he chose to do is his free choice. So and the PE fund and if he chose to develop a PE fund is also his own choice to decide how to set up the structure and what kind of arrangement of all the PE funds. I believe that he will follow on their, own investment philosophies in terms of the structures establishment. But I think we are not related to on PE fund in anyways. So we don't really know much about how they set up the structure.

And the investment of the PE fund is I believe that has -- is in accordance was the relevant regulations and laws. And also the establishment of the PE fund is based on the benefits of more convenience for them to dispose to decide how to make the investments. And as I mentioned, I believe that they have full all the relevant rules and regulations. And after their investment in Fanhua, the Company has provided 13G filings in according to the SEC requirements.

And our current management team including Mr. Ge has no any economic benefit in this PE fund. So, there is no merit to say that the management has trying to cash out by this kind of arrangement with the FE fund.

Lily Lee

And for the cash reserve, so far we have $3.3 million cap offshore. And all the remaining cash reserves or cash balance is kept in China -- sorry, $3 million.

As we mentioned, VIE structure is out and management has completed the corporate structuring in order to tap the long term interest of our shareholders. And we have obtained direct active ownership in our PRC companies and removed the VIE structure. And one of the benefits is that, with this more direct equity ownership structure, we are able to convert the cash in weight of the dividend payments to our shareholders offshore in the more convenient way.

And also the management has completed procedures to apply for the Hong Kong Resident status and also completed the procedure required by the state. So, we are able to make payment -- make dividend payments anytime we wish.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Yes, I think there is one more question from the line of Dan Tian from CICC. Please ask your question.

Dan Tian

And Tian Dan has three questions. The first question is regarding the cash, the commission income received from insurance companies and the cash terms throughout commissions companies. Is it possible that the Company, anyone can channel check with our business partners to verify the sanity companies commission income and the cash flow?

And the secondly, the regulations released by the CRRC in 17 which restricted the sales of fast-return type of annuity products, and in 2015, there is another regulation which basically ban the sales of short-term investment type of products. He is wondering what is the key difference between these two type of products?

And the third question is regarding our independent auditor who is Fanhua's independent auditor? And we have they ever issued any unclean report?

Chunlin Wang

And firstly regarding to the fast-return type of products, this type of product now includes annuity products, endowments and whole life insurance products, which are essentially savings type of products. And sometime this type of products bundles out with protectional type of products. And in the past to several years, a lot of insurance companies have actually selling this savings products in order to get quick money to invest in the stock market for offshore overseas. So, the regulator has been trying to take a measure to control the risk and to restrict it, the sales of this type of products, and directing the Company back to the focus of offering potential type of products.

And one of the restrictions that imposed on annuity type of products is presently, originally the insurance, the in short can get the payments and the second year after the effectiveness of the insurance policies. However, right now we have to wait until the fifth year. And the second restriction is that the premium, the preset interest rate is capped to a certain percentage. So, the high returns expectation is somewhat controlled.

Health insurance products are professional type of products which now includes like critical illness products are totalized by a low premium policy premiums and more coverage. And these type of products are more like a quick consumption base products.

However, I believe that as the regulators advise the insurance companies to focus more on offering protectional type products. Health insurance products will be much more favorable products for the consumers. And there is huge room for the growth of this type of products in China.

As per independent auditors, since our IPO in 2007, we have been working with our audit Deloitte as our independent auditor.

And Deloitte is one of the big four accounting firms in the world and they have performed their duties to audit the Company's safely and according to all the requirements. As you mentioned just now whether or not anyone can verify or check the document and check the cash flow, our cash flow with insurance companies is that actually a part of one of the important procedures that Deloitte followed in the ordered procedures which is the verify the document, all the documents and all the certificates with insurance companies. And then firstly, in order to maintain the independence of the independent auditors, the firm -- the accounting firm will rotate or change their panels on a regular basis.

And our independent directors will also host our meeting with our audit committees on a regular basis to confirm whether or not the Company's management has ever engaged in any legal activities or any interference with the financial procedures.

So, I’m happy that we can maintain a long-term and stable corporation with Deloitte and also we are grateful that of all the key advices and suggestions that Deloitte has provided us to support our growth over the past decade.

And they have always provided clean report.

Operator

Thank you. If you did not get the opportunity today to ask the question or if you have any follow-up questions, please contact IR.

I would like to hand the conference back to today's presenters. Please continue.

Oasis Qiu

Thank you for participating in today's conference call. If you have any follow-up questions, please feel free to contact us. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our conference for today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect.