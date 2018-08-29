Kinder Morgan's Soap Opera Continues: What Investors Need To Know

That's because I don't consider the current price to offer a sufficient margin of safety for the level of risk Kinder is facing in the future.

Today, Kinder shares are about 9% undervalued, which is why I can't recommend it over far more attractively priced and superior midstream alternatives.

While the worst appears over for Kinder, and the dividend is safe and growing, there remains large uncertainty about its ability to execute on its impressive growth potential.

For four years, management has struggled to deleverage while also funding growth projects. As a result, Kinder's dividend is 61% below its all-time high.

My high-yield income growth retirement portfolio is focused on three core strategies:

maximum safe yield

fast long-term payout growth

buying stocks at highly undervalued levels (high margin of safety)

Thus, it's not surprising that I'm extremely overweight in midstream stocks, which have been stuck in a brutal four year bear market. This was caused by a perfect storm of negative factors, coming one after the other, and keeping the industry far below its all 2014 all-time highs:

Worst oil crash in over 50 years

interest rates rising off their all-time lows

two market corrections

FERC rule change (since modified) - minimal long-term effect on the industry

And due to the stable nature of their cash flow, midstream MLPs/corporations remain one of the best combinations of generous, safe, and fast growing income you can find today.

KMI Total Return Price data by YCharts

As you can see the industry remains at deeply depressed prices, including midstream c-Corp giant Kinder Morgan (KMI). I've received several requests recently to take a look at Kinder, the once beloved but badly fallen pipeline giant. This includes from several long suffering investors who worry that Kinder is a value trap, cursed to have its share price languish in the toilet forever. That's because Kinder's turnaround, now in its fourth year, has become a bit of a soap opera. Numerous setbacks that have caused its total returns over the past four years to not just badly trail the market, but even most other midstream stocks as well.

So, let's take a look at the five most important things dividend investors need to know about Kinder's troubled turnaround and likely future. Most importantly, find out why, while not a value trap, Kinder isn't nearly as appealing a value investment as some investors think. This is why I personally can't recommend it (or buy it for my own portfolio) at this time.

1. Kinder's Short-Term Growth Remains Tepid Due To Turnaround/Poor Execution

Investors in Kinder got burned because they focused too much on the core strengths of its wide moat, cash rich, and low risk asset base.

(Source: Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation)

Kinder has spent over 20 years and more than $62 billion building up America's largest midstream network. That network consists of: 85,000 miles of natural gas and oil pipelines, 152 distribution terminals, and the country's largest CO2 delivery system (for enhanced oil recovery). Kinder's gas pipeline network transports 40% of all gas used in this country.

And with almost all of its cash flow under long-term fixed rate and volume committed contracts (90% of cash flow), Kinder has very little direct sensitivity to volatile energy prices. In fact, management estimates its cash flow sensitivity to commodity prices is just 4%. Meanwhile, in its bread and butter gas pipeline business, Kinder enjoys average remaining contracts of 6.1 years, and its LNG facilities have 14.4 year contracts remaining.

(Source: Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation)

So, what went wrong for Kinder during the oil crash that forced it to cut its dividend 75% right after reiterating guidance of 10% annual payout growth through 2020? That would be management's poor capital allocation decisions made during the boom years when oil was over $100 per barrel.

Basically, Kinder had the bad habit (as did many midstream stocks) of not retaining enough cash flow. Kinder's distribution coverage ratio (DCF/unit over the dividend) was just 1.07, and it spent the good years rapidly growing its dividend. To fund growth, it relied on debt and equity issuances, as did its MLPs. That worked well when debt markets were lending freely and share/unit prices were high. But during the oil crash debt markets slammed shut and equity prices collapsed. Thus, Kinder was faced with the grim prospect of being downgraded to junk bond status, which would have greatly increased its borrowing costs and overall cost of capital. In order to grow profitably, Kinder had to move to a self-funding business model in which it retained enough DCF to cover its growth funding. Thus, the 75% dividend cut announced in late 2015.

Kinder was also forced to undertake a painful amount of asset sales in order to pay down its debt by $6 billion. These included:

Selling 50% of the southern natural gas system to Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Selling 50% of the Utopia ethane pipeline to Riverstone Investment Group.

Selling its remaining 50% position in the Parkway refined products pipeline to Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO).

Entering into a joint venture with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to acquire new gas pipelines.

Apache (NYSE:APA) has an option to buy a 15% stake in a $3.4 billion Permian gas pipeline that Kinder has a 50% stake in.

The $2 billion IPO of Kinder Morgan Canada that cost it a 30% stake in its Canadian operations but would fund 65% of the $5.7 billion Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

Kinder has spent the last 18 months putting plenty of new projects into service. In addition, it saw gas and crude gathering volumes rise 7% and 19%, respectively, in Q2 2018. However, due to its massive amount of asset sales the results in its top and bottom line have been rather underwhelming.

Metric 2017 Results First Half 2018 Results Revenue Growth 5.0% 0.8% Distributable Cash Flow Growth -0.6% 5.7% DCF/Share Growth -1% 7.0% Dividend 0% 60% Dividend Coverage Ratio 4.0 2.7

(Source: earnings release)

The most important metric to focus on is distributable cash flow or DCF/share. This is the industry's equivalent of free cash flow and what funds Kinder's dividend. Kinder's DCF/share has grown just 6% over the past 18 months, far slower than most of its larger blue chip midstream peers. However, the good news is that the company's DCF/share growth rate has started to accelerate with 7% growth in the first half of the year, and 9% growth in Q2 2018.

Combined with its leverage ratio (debt/adjusted EBITDA) falling to 4.9, management remains confident that its generous capital return plan remains on track. This includes:

$2 billion share buyback authorization ($500 million complete)

60% dividend growth in 2018

25% growth in 2019

25% growth in 2020

So, with Kinder's DCF/unit now growing at nearly double digits, and its payout growth set to remain one of the strongest in the industry, that makes Kinder a fantastic long-term investment right? Well, not exactly. There are two very important things investors need to keep in mind.

First, Kinder's relatively strong results so far in 2018 are once more going to reverse course, thanks to the May 29th announcement that it was not just cancelling its largest growth project (the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion) but selling the entire system to the Canadian government. The $3.5 billion deal is expected to close in late Q3 or Q4 and net Kinder $2 billion in after tax cash. Management has said that this $2 billion will be used to further pay down debt, bringing the company's total debt reduction to date to $8 billion.

The $5.7 billion TMP expansion project made up nearly 50% of the company's growth backlog which was designed to boost DCF/unit 22% by 2022. Now, not just is Kinder not going to see the $600 million in extra cash flow from the TMP expansion but it will also lose significant cash flow from losing the existing pipeline system.

Ultimately, this means that Kinder's 2018 and 2019 growth rates will continue to be lackluster, and far below more impressive results from other midstream blue chips such as: Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), and Enbridge (ENB). In fact, for 2018, Kinder expects DCF/share to grow just 3%, and 50% of that is due to share buybacks. So, does that mean that management is lying about its dividend growth plans?

Not at all. The thing to remember is that with a much smaller backlog Kinder will have enough retained DCF to more than cover its growth spending. For instance, in 2018, Kinder expects to generate $4.6 billion and invest just $2.4 billion in growth capex. That means Kinder will retain $2.2 trillion in DCF after self-funding its growth, which is more than enough to cover its new $1.75 billion dividend cost. This leaves it plenty of cash to either continue paying down debt or buy back more shares.

Now, it is true that the company's plan for a $1.25 per share annual dividend in 2020 would cost $2.7 billion, which would not be covered by retained DCF. But, fortunately, management does have a long-term plan to still deliver on its dividend growth promise.

2. Long-Term Growth Potential Remains Strong

In order to achieve its planned dividend growth through 2020, Kinder needs to rebuild its devastated growth backlog which shrank to $6.3 billion (from a high of $25 billion in 2015) after the TMP sale. Fortunately, Kinder has been finding success in adding new growth projects. As CEO Steven Kean told analysts last quarter:

"During the last twelve months, we have added approximately $2.1 billion. Assuming that KMI can invest $2.0 billion per year at an average capital-to-Adjusted EBITDA multiple of approximately 7.0 times (versus the on-average 6.0 times for our backlog as of the first quarter of this year) those investments would yield KMI incremental annual EBITDA of over $300 million, representing greater than 4 percent annual EBITDA growth." - Steve Kean, Kinder Morgan CEO

Basically, Kinder is once more finding new growth opportunities at highly attractive cash yields of about 17%. In fact, the average cash yield on its natural gas growth projects is even greater, 18.9%. That's nearly ten times more than the company's current cash cost of capital (about 2.2%). This means that Kinder's remaining backlog of projects is likely to be extremely accretive to DCF/share and thus help it achieve its 2020 payout growth plans.

(Source: Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation)

Overall, management expects to be able to grow its cash flow per share by 4% to 5% (factoring in buybacks) over the long term. Two of those opportunities are the Gulf Coast Express and Permian Highway natural gas pipelines.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners Investor Presentation)

These two pipelines are expected to cost $3.75 billion in total and be able to carry 4 billion cubic feet per day of gas from the booming Permian basin to export facilities on the Gulf Coast. Over the next five years, gas production from the Permian is expected to double, meaning there is enormous demand for new gas pipelines. Gulf Coast Express is expected to be completed in 2019 and the Permian Highway in 2020. Now, it should be noted that these are joint ventures, so Kinder won't see all of this marginal cash flow.

For example, Kinder's stake in the Permian Highway is just 50%, with Apache, Exxon (XOM) and BlackRock (BLK) owning the other half. Meanwhile, Kinder also only owns 50% of the Gulf Coast Express, with Apache, Targa Resources (TRGP) and DCP Midstream (DCP) owning the other half. The Gulf Coast Express is signing up producers under 10 year volume committed contracts ensuring very stable long-term cash flow.

(Source: Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation)

In addition to the Permian Highway and Gulf Coast express Kinder has the ability to debottleneck its existing Permian gas pipeline network. That would potentially add 2 billion cubic feet of capacity and be the equivalent of a third major Permian gas project.

Overall, analysts expect about $3 billion in long-term organic growth projects between 2018 and 2021, which should be enough to grow DCF/share by 5%. That would mean $2.68 DCF/share in 2021, which would be 2.23 times Kinder's planned 2020 dividend. Beyond 2022, Kinder sees continued strong growth opportunities in supporting America's booming natural gas industry. For example, over the next decade, analysts expect cheap shale gas production to increase 40%, providing Kinder with ample growth opportunities.

(Source: Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation)

(Source: EIA)

And beyond 2028, the US Energy Information Administration expects US gas production to keep growing steadily through at least 2050. That's to support massive demand growth from LNG exports to rapidly growing emerging markets such as China and India.

(Source: Shell Investor Presentation)

All told, the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America estimates that, between 2018 and 2035, $791 billion in new US midstream infrastructure will be needed. Over $400 billion of that will be for natural gas. That provides the entire industry and giants like Kinder with a potentially very long and strong growth runway.

(Source: INGAA)

The bottom line is that while Kinder is likely to see weak DCF growth in 2018 and 2019 (thanks to the TMP sale), the stock's long-term growth outlook remains solid. This bodes well for its ability to deliver generous, safe and steadily rising dividends in the coming years and decades.

However, whether or not Kinder represents the best place for new money in the midstream space is another question entirely. To answer that, we need to look at its dividend profile.

3. Dividend Profile: Safe Dividend, But Highly Questionable Long-Term Growth

The most important part of any income investment, and what ultimately determines total returns, is the dividend profile. This consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential.

Stock Forward Yield Coverage Ratio Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth Potential 10 Year Total Return Valuation Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential Kinder Morgan 4.5% 2.7 6% to 14.8% 10.5% to 19.3% 11.5% to 20.8% (12.7% most likely) S&P 500 1.8% 2.6 6.2% 8.0% 2% to 5%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, IQ Trends, Simply Safe Dividends)

Now, it should be noted that even if Kinder achieves its current $1.25 annual dividend target by 2020 (which I expect it to), that would represent a 39% lower dividend than it had at its all-time high in Q4 2015. It would also represent a 6.9% yield on today's cost. Other midstream stocks offer superior current yields and higher 2020 YOC, and with lower risk profiles (see risk section).

That being said, compared to the S&P 500 Kinder still offers a very attractive yield. More importantly, that dividend is rock solid, backed by $2.2 billion in excess and highly stable DCF. Of course, Kinder was also covering its dividend in December of 2015 when it slashed it by 75%. That's where the other half of the dividend safety equation, the balance sheet, comes in.

In a highly capital intensive and growth focused industry such as this, you want to make sure any stock you own has safe debt levels.

Stock Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Equity Credit Rating Avg Interest Rate Kinder Morgan 4.9 4.0 48% BBB- 5.1% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 53% NA NA

(Sources: earnings release, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, CSImarketing, Morningstar)

Fortunately, Kinder has managed to do a great job reducing its leverage from about 6 to a safe level of under five. And factoring in the TMP sale, which will pay down $2 billion in additional debt, that will lower its leverage ratio (debt/Adjusted EBITDA) to 4.7. That's still above the industry average but credit rating agencies consider 5.0 or below safe, and so, Kinder is likely to get a credit upgrade to BBB by late 2018 or early 2019. That will ultimately reduce its borrowing costs, which are roughly three times less than cash yields on its current growth projects. This indicates that Kinder's self-funding business model allows it to grow profitably.

What about the dividend growth potential? Well, through 2020, it will be excellent, among the highest in the industry. But since that is almost all coming courtesy of a compressing coverage ratio, the question is what kind of payout growth can investors expect beyond 2020? This is where things become speculative.

Currently, analysts expect Kinder's dividend to grow nearly 15% CAGR through 2028, factoring in its three years of hyper growth. I personally consider that to be way too optimistic. It would require about $7 billion in annual growth projects that, so far, management has not indicated it can find. Assuming a more conservative $2 to $3 billion in growth projects I (and Morningstar) estimate Kinder will likely grow its dividend at 4% to 5% beyond 2020. That's assuming ongoing share buybacks that reduce its share count (and boost DCF/share) by 1% per year.

What that means for Kinder investors is that, factoring in the three years of rockstar growth, Kinder's dividend is likely to grow about 7.2% ($1.61 in 2028) annually over the next decade. Combined with its current yield, that means it should generate (assuming no multiple expansion) total return potential of 11.7% (4.5% yield + 7.2% dividend growth). That's based on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model which has been relatively accurate at forecasting total returns for stable business model income stocks like this since 1956.

But what if Kinder's low valuation significantly boosts its returns? Might that not turn it into a rock star dividend growth stock? Well, as I'll explain in the valuation section, I estimate Kinder is about 9% undervalued right now. This means that multiple expansion is likely to boost its long-term returns by just 1% CAGR, to about 12.7%. Granted, Morningstar, BlackRock and Vanguard estimate the S&P 500 will generate about 2% to 5% total returns over that time. So, Kinder is likely to crush the market. This makes it, at least theoretically, a great long-term investment.

4. Valuation: Slightly Undervalued But Hardly The Best Buy In Midstream

KMI Total Return Price data by YCharts

To say that Kinder has disappointed investors over the past year would be an understatement. While midstream stocks in general have badly underperformed the market, Kinder has continued to languish far more severely. But might that not make it a great value play? Well, based on some metrics, it certainly appears to be one.

P/DCF Implied 10 Year DCF/Share Growth Rate 8.8 0.20%

(Sources: management guidance, Gurufocus, Benjamin Graham)

One popular way to value an MLP is based on the price/DCF. The MLP industry average is about 12.5 at the moment. Kinder's price to cash flow of 8.8 is far below that and indicates shares are baking in almost no long-term growth. However, while there are many ways to value a stock, and none is 100% correct, there are some time tested methods that generally work best for dividend investments.

My favorite is one developed by Investor Quality Trends or IQT back in 1966. Over the last 52 years, IQT (an asset manager and investment newsletter publisher) has seen great success investing only in blue chip dividend growth stocks when they were highly undervalued. And over the last 32 years, its publicly tracked portfolio has beaten the market by 1% per year (11.8% CAGR vs. 10.8%) while enjoying 20% lower risk-adjusted returns. For context over the last 15 years, less than 7% of active large cap funds have managed to even match the S&P 500, much less beat it. So, for this valuation method to beat the market over 32 years is very impressive indeed.

But how does IQT determine when a stock is undervalued? Simply by comparing the yield to its historical yield. The reason this works is that for stable business models (that don't change over time) yields tend to be mean reverting. That means they cycle around a relatively fixed value that approximates fair value. If a stock's yield is significantly above its historical yield, then it's likely on sale, and over time (say 10 years), the share price will mean revert as fundamentals become the only thing driving the stock price.

Yield 5 Year Average Yield Historical Median Yield Discount To Fair Value 4.5% 4.3% 3.8% 4% to 16%

(Sources: Gurufocus, IQ Trends)

Kinder's current yield of 4.5% is not significantly higher than its five year average, which includes 80% of the midstream bear market. Now, over a longer (13 year) period, the median yield has been lower, potentially indicating that the stock is as much as 16% undervalued. But keep in mind that Kinder's sub 4% yields came at a time when it was consistently growing its dividend at 10%. Unless the super bullish analyst consensus is correct and Kinder can indeed grow its dividend at 12% beyond 2020 (unlikely), its yield is unlikely to return to that low historical figure. Thus, I'd use the five year average for this time-tested valuation method. That would mean that Kinder is probably about 4% undervalued.

To confirm, I also consider a three stage discounted cash flow model, such as provided by the highly conservative, and 100% long-term fundamental focused analysts at Morningstar. A DCF model values a stock based on the net present value of its future cash flow.

Now, it's true that this is not a perfect valuation method (none are). That's because it requires assuming both very long smoothed out growth rates (over decades), and a discount rate (your target return) that's different for everyone. But in context with another proven valuation method, such as IQT's, it can be useful.

Morningstar Fair Value Discount To Fair Value $19.2 6%

(Sources: Morningstar)

Based on a long-term assumption of $3 billion in annual growth projects, Morningstar estimates Kinder is worth $19.2 today. That would be a 6% discount to fair value and nearly the same as what IQT's method estimates.

For my own valuation model, I also incorporate the possible (though unlikely) potential for Kinder to return to double digit dividend growth, as analysts expect. Thus, averaging all three discounts to fair value I estimate Kinder to be worth $19.75 implying a 9% margin of safety.

Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Annual Valuation Return Boost $19.75 9% 1%

(Sources: Morningstar, IQ Trends, Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus)

Assuming that this undervaluation disappears over the next decade (highly likely), that would mean that Kinder's valuation would boost its total returns by about 1% per year. Thus, my ultimate long-term valuation adjusted total return expectation of: 4.5% yield + 7.2% dividend growth + 1% valuation boost = 12.7% CAGR. That's good, but far from the best in this industry (or many others).

Under the Buffett principle that "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price", I tend to recommend buying Grade A blue chips at fair value or less. Kinder is a blue chip, but a fallen one, in the midst of a turnaround. Is a 9% margin of safety good enough for buying it today? Well, that depends on you, and whether or not you're comfortable with its risk profile.

5. Risks To Consider

Note that according to management, the FERC rule change should have no material impact to its operations. In a worst case scenario (no ability to mitigate negative effects), Kinder expects its DCF to fall by $100 million per year or about 2%. Thus, the FERC rule change is not a major risk to worry about. That being said, Kinder does still have major challenges to keep in mind.

The biggest issue with buying or owning Kinder Morgan is trust. Both in terms of capital allocation decisions and whether or not investors trust management to improve its recent terrible track record on bringing vital growth projects into service, on time and on budget. For example, much of Kinder's past growth has been due to acquisitions. But many of those have proven to be poorly timed or result in large shareholder losses. The biggest example of course is the timing of the 2014 MLP rollup. This was right at the peak of the oil boom. This mega deal not just caused massive tax headaches for investors in Kinder's MLP (a taxable event triggering ROC and depreciation recapture tax liabilities) but also ballooned Kinder's debt at the worst possible time. In effect, the Kinder MLP rollup was the biggest reason for the 75% dividend cut.

More recently, Kinder had to take a $750 million writedown on Oklahoma gas gathering assets, terminals, and one of its LNG facilities. While non-cash charges, this shows that Kinder's capital allocation decisions continue to be far from faultless even setting aside its disastrous MLP rollup acquisition. And then, of course, there's Kinder's questionable track record on organic growth investments.

Kinder spent nearly $1 billion on the failed TMP expansion and ultimately received nothing for that five-year drama, other than a deeply depressed share price. Now, the good news is that all of its remaining growth backlog are far smaller and less controversial projects. This likely means Kinder won't face nearly as much trouble bringing those online and finally achieving consistent, though modest, DCF/share growth. But this brings us to the company's three major risks going forward.

The first is Kinder's ability to continue finding lucrative growth investments at a large enough pace to grow its DCF/unit and thus its dividend beyond 2020. While analysts expect Kinder's payout to rise 12% annually between 2021 and 2028, I'm far more skeptical and think investors might have to settle for 4% to 5% long-term dividend growth. And Morningstar's Travis Miller is even more skeptical of Kinder's long-term cash flow growth potential. While Kinder is likely to grow DCF/share by about 5% through 2021 Miller expects that Kinder's far more conservative growth efforts (including lots of joint ventures) will mean just 3% to 4% DCF growth in years after that. Unless Kinder continues buying back shares this means that its dividend growth rate may slow to the rate of the typical utility, and far less than other midstream blue chips.

Further acting as a drag on growth is the fact that Kinder is currently enjoying a tax shield from the 2014 buyout of its MLPs. That will end in 2024, which means that the company will have to start paying income taxes in 2025 and beyond. That will further drag on its long-term dividend growth potential.

And, of course, we can't forget about Kinder's debt, which is what ultimately got it into trouble in the first place and kicked off its soap opera turnaround troubles. Kinder is targeting under 5.0 long-term leverage which is what credit rating agencies consider safe. With its leverage at 4.9 and another $2 billion in debt about to be retired, Kinder's balance sheet will soon be equivalent to many of its blue chip rivals' long-term leverage targets:

EPD: 4.5 to 4.75

ETE: 4.5

ENB: 4.5

MMP: 4.0 or less

After the TMP sale Kinder's leverage will fall to 4.7. However, the MLP industry is in general targeting much lower leverage ratios and even smaller MLPs are planning on capping leverage at 2.0 to 4.0. This means that Kinder might be at a disadvantage when it comes to borrowing costs which will limit how much it can borrow in order to fund organic growth. Meanwhile, the low share price and relatively high debt levels mean that Kinder is largely cut off from being able to grow its assets through acquisitions (a major strategy it's used in the past).

Finally, you should be aware that $1.8 billion of the company's growth backlog (about 30%) is in CO2 projects. Granted these projects tend to be highly lucrative (average internal rates of return of 27%) and oil prices are likely to rise in the coming years. That's due to massive industry under investment in new production. But in the event of a global recession when oil demand would fall, oil prices could crash once more. In that case, Kinder would likely cancel its CO2 projects as it did during the last oil crash (by the billions). That would further cut into the company's long-term dividend growth thesis.

Bottom Line: Kinder's Turnaround Remains On Track But There Are Far Better Midstream Investments To Consider

Don't get me wrong, Kinder Morgan owns some very wide moat and cash rich assets. And I'm not necessarily saying that investors who have been buying at recent lows or holding for the long-term should sell. The company's fundamentals continue to steadily (if slowly) improve and now that the TMP fiasco is behind it, I fully expect Kinder to generate modest but steady DCF/unit growth in the future.

However, in the world of midstream there are dozens of high-quality names available. That includes blue chips like Enterprise Products Partners, and Enbridge, who have far superior fundamentals. That means: stronger balance sheets, more skilled management teams, larger growth runways, and most importantly, great long-term payout growth records. In fact, Enbridge: is yielding 5.7%, growing its dividend at 10% per year, set to become a dividend aristocrat in 2020, and is currently 37% undervalued.

Both Enterprise and Enbridge are also more undervalued than Kinder, offer higher yields, and faster long-term payout growth potential. Thus, because investing is never done in a vacuum I can't recommend Kinder at today's price. Not when there are much better alternatives available with superior income and long-term valuation adjusted total return potential. This is why, for new money, I classify Kinder as a "hold" and would recommend prospective investors wait for a better price before buying it.

