Sears: Fairholme Sells As Shares Tank

One of my best short ideas so far this year has been struggling retailer Sears Holdings (SHLD). Back in February, I encouraged investors to sell the latest rally to nearly $3 a share, something I hoped everyone listened to. As shares have recently plunged to new lows, one former major supporter continues to sell in large quantities.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Tuesday morning, Sears shares rocketed higher after it was announced that the company had expanded its tire installation program with online retail giant Amazon (AMZN). This is obviously ironic, because the rise in Amazon fueling a shift to online retailing over the past decade is one of the major reasons why Sears has struggled so much. In pre-market trading, Sears shares jumped to a high of $1.49, but never topped $1.30 during market hours and closed at $1.25.

While it was still a nice daily gain, the rally did fizzle a bit. It will be interesting to see how the next major piece of news is digested, as the Q2 earnings report should be out any day now. The street is expecting another large round of store closures and drop in comparable store sales to further push down revenues, with a potential update on the Kenmore situation as the company looks to maintain its precarious financial situation.

One of Sears' biggest supporters over the years was Bruce Berkowitz, manager of Fairholme Capital Management. However, his fund's performance was wrecked by the drop in Sears, and he has since left the board. We recently received the latest SEC filing regarding Fairholme's holdings, and the table below shows how the position is less than half the size it was just a couple of years ago.

(Source: Fairholme filings, here, here, here, here)

While the firm still owns a sizable portion of Sears and remains one of its top holders, the position may be down to nothing in the next couple of quarters. The problem is that there isn't a lot of interest in buying shares of Sears right now, meaning this selling only adds to the downward pressure. The only question now is how much can Fairholme extract for the remainder of its position with shares barely above $1.00 in recent days, less than half of where they were just two months ago.

Even if Sears is able to show some sort of profit or small loss at the Q2 report thanks to asset sales or some other short-term move, the situation remains quite dire. It can only close so many stores, and revenues could easily fall below $10 billion next year. After more than $53 billion for the top line back in fiscal 2006, this decade has been rather painful as seen below.

(Source: Sears annual filings, seen here)

The drop in revenues and large losses have put the balance sheet in terrible shape in recent years. At the end of the most recent quarter, there was a more than $4.1 billion equity deficit. More and more debt is coming due each quarter, and with US rates rising in recent years it just adds to total interest expenses, further hurting the bottom line. At this point, every move is based on trying to keep the company afloat, not worrying about the long-term future.

So as Sears' shares continue to move lower and lower, Fairholme continues to significantly reduce its stake in the struggling retailer. I don't think we'll see this trend stop anytime soon, especially as the financial situation deteriorates further. While Sears may make enough short-term moves to make it through another holiday season, this is not a stock you want to own right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.