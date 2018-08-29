AT&T: Washed Out

The stock acted the same way following the DirecTV merger right prior to a quick 25% gain.

Following the approved merger with Time Warner, AT&T (T) saw the stock get washed out at $30. The stock traded above $40 back in 2017 following the excitement surrounding the Time Warner deal, but now the analyst community is failing to give the wireless and media giant credit for an EPS boost from the deal. AT&T appears washed out in the low $30s.

My previous research easily highlighted how AT&T had a strong path to an EPS of $3.80 next year. The purchase of Time Warner partially via debt and prior to tax reform provided for a huge boost to earnings in the process.

The addition of Time Warner, combined with the struggles of DirecTV, doesn't erase any of the concerns that AT&T executives will struggle to manage the new business. The company should still be able to generate strong numbers despite fears that AT&T will fail to generate the benefits from the merger. Some of the recent movies, including The Meg and Crazy Rich Asians, have done exceptionally well supporting a more positive outcome for the merger.

Image Source: Warner Media website

The odd disconnect is that analysts only forecast the new AT&T generating earnings around $3.65 over the next couple of years. The estimates are up from the levels about a month ago though.

T EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Remember that the math is simple. One just takes the $27.4 billion in forecasted profits from the combined companies prior to the merger and divide that by the new share count of roughly 7.26 billion.

The analyst estimates are further perplexing because the company forecast synergies of $2.5 billion that include $1.5 billion in easy cost synergies. A rough estimate adding just the cost synergies places the pro-forma EPS estimates at roughly $4 per share.

DirecTV Example

Despite similar projections of big EPS gains following the DirecTV merger, the market was still "surprised" when AT&T beat analyst estimates back in the initial post-merger quarterly report in Q3'15. At the time, pro-forma EPS projections of $3/share were discussed, but mostly ignored by the market.

The stock traded at similar levels back in October of that year and quickly surged above $43. From the merger close on July 24, 2015, and over the next year, the stock surged over 25%.

T data by YCharts

The prime reason being that EPS estimates for 2015 were at $2.64 prior to the Q3 report and AT&T raised guidance to a range of $2.68 to $2.74. Despite all of the struggles with DirecTV, the wireless and media giant actually reported a 2017 EPS of $3.05. The pro-forma estimates prior to the merger held out and of course, tax reform was a big boost for this year.

Remember that most consider the merger with DirecTV a general failure. Going back to the Q4'16 earnings report discussed in my previous article, AT&T documented a period of video customer losses following the merger close.

One can easily argue that the stock has followed the same path of fearing the worst from the Time Warner merger while the numbers will actually do better than expected. The company has a large base and losing a few subscribers here and there doesn't greatly alter the cash flows in the near term.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors will be mildly "shocked" when AT&T easily beats analyst estimates in Q3 and increases full-year estimates. The stock remains a good purchase in the $32.50 range while still offering a 6% dividend yield.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.