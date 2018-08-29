Beware Of Slower Growth For Tiffany Stock

Global jewelry retailer Tiffany (TIF) recently reported second quarter numbers that easily topped expectations and included a healthy lift to the full-year earnings guide. Yet, TIF stock failed to rally in a meaningful way in response to the beat-and-raise quarter, and the stock has actually gone nowhere over the past three months while the S&P 500 has rallied more than 6% to all-time highs.

We think the writing on the wall is clear for TIF stock. After a period of huge out-performance as accelerated growth converged on a relatively discounted valuation, TIF stock now finds itself in a different situation. Growth is big, but it isn't getting bigger, and the valuation is rich. That isn't a recipe for success in the stock market. As such, we think TIF stock is stuck in neutral around $130, but warn that if top-line growth decelerates, this stock could fall to $100 or lower.

The headline numbers in Tiffany's second quarter report were pretty good (note: all numbers related to Tiffany reported in constant currency). Revenues topped expectations and rose 11% year-over-year. Earnings also topped expectations, and rose 26% year-over-year, boosted by tax cuts. Comparable sales rose a healthy 7%. Gross margins improved by 150 basis points. Operating margins did compress by 150 basis points, but that's entirely due to investment-related spend in marketing, technology, and store presentations, the sum of which should help support long-term growth. Overall, the headline numbers paint a picture of a healthy jewelry retailer continuing to operate at a high level.

But the quarter also had some problems. Namely, comparable sales growth was 7%, which is the same rate as last quarter. Granted, the lap was somewhat more difficult, but only marginally so (comparable sales fell 2% in 1Q17, vs. down 1% in 2Q17). Meanwhile, U.S. retail sales growth accelerated from 4.3% in 1Q18 to 6.0% in 2Q18. Thus, the fact that Tiffany's comparable sales growth stagnated quarter-to-quarter despite a huge acceleration in the U.S. retail scene is worrisome, especially considering the laps are comparable. Moreover, Tiffany's comparable sales growth in the U.S. actually slowed from 9% in Q1 to 8% in Q2.

We view Tiffany's slowdown in U.S. comparable sales growth in Q2 as worrisome, especially considering that we would've expected comparable sales growth to accelerate given the present strength of the U.S. consumer and results reported from other retailers over the past few weeks. Because of this, we think the data implies that the best of the Tiffany growth narrative is in the rear-view mirror. Over the past several quarters, comparable sales growth has accelerated higher. Now, it's plateauing, and if the U.S. market is any indication, comparable sales growth will start to slow soon.

Slowing comparable sales growth is a big risk for this stock, especially with margins under pressure from investments. Historically speaking, TIF stock tends to trade sideways to down when comparable sales growth decelerates, and tends to trade higher when comparable sales growth accelerates. Thus, if global comparable sales growth follows the U.S. trend and starts to slow over the next several quarters, TIF stock could be in trouble. (Source: SEC Filings, note: most recent 7% data point is for first half 2018)

This is especially true considering the valuation on TIF stock has run up to levels that are historically unsustainable. The stock currently trades at nearly 15X trailing EBITDA, a multiple the stock hasn't seen since it last peaked in 2014. Needless to say, the stock didn't hold that valuation.

From a qualitative standpoint, we think this is a company that has figured out the millennial diamond demand problem. Millennials may not be buying diamonds in bulk as much their parents, but when they do buy jewelry, they are buying it from Tiffany. This has been true for multiple years, and we don't see this trend reversing any time soon. Tiffany is the millennial favorite brand in the jewelry sector.

But the growth potential isn't that large, mostly because this is a mature market with saturated demand. As such, 7% comparable sales growth isn't sustainable, and in the long run, comparable sales growth will cool off to the 5% and lower levels that have been the norm over the past several years.

Quite simply, TIF stock isn't priced for this cooling off of growth, especially with margins under pressure. As a result, we think that TIF stock trades sideways for the next several months at best. At worst, if comparable sales growth slows dramatically against dampened margins, TIF stock could fall to $100 or lower as valuation and sentiment normalize. For all these reasons, we don't think committing new money to TIF stock at these levels is the smart move.

