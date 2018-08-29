Marathon Petroleum: Not Done Yet

I have reviewed both Valero (VLO) and Phillips 66 (PSX) over the past few days. Not only because I want to get a good overview of the situation among US-based refiners, but also because I am a huge refinery bull, so to speak. In this article, I want to review another refiner that not only impressed by showing tremendous second-quarter results but also has the potential to continue its growth streak. That company is Marathon Petroleum (MPC) which, in my opinion, is an amazing long-term trade.

Source: Marathon Petroleum

Earnings And Sales Growth Continues

Both sales and EPS did very well in the second quarter. EPS came in at $2.27 versus expectations of $1.98. The growth rate compared to the prior-year quarter is at 120%. This is the third triple-digit growth rate since the start of the growth streak in Q3/2017. Sales came in at $22.4 billion, which is slightly more than $2 billion above expectations. The year-on-year growth rate came in at 22%. Note that sales started their growth trend in Q4 of 2016.

Source: Marathon Petroleum

The bigger picture shows that sales are recovering nicely. Sales on a trailing twelve-month-basis are already more than 50% above their 2016 bottom levels, whereas net income is at its highest levels since the spin-off in 2011.

MPC Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Net income accelerated 118%. The difference between net income and EPS growth rates was caused by a 10.5% share count reduction to 464 million shares versus 517 million shares outstanding in Q2 of 2017.

$463 million of the second-quarter net income surge came from refining and marketing activities. Those activities had an 82.4% higher net income compared to the prior-year quarter. Roughly 70% of this surge was due to a favorable sweet/sour differential, while the company also continued to benefit from takeaway problems in the Permian Basin. 32% of Marathon Petroleum's oil input was linked to US benchmark prices, which is up from 23% one year ago. This is why takeaway problems and the discounts that are connected to these problems are a favorable factor for refiners. It is also expected that these factors will continue to support refiners over the next few quarters.

Additionally, the company reported utilization rates of 99.9% while throughput hit record levels in the second quarter.

Midstream activities added $285 million to the company's net income which translates to an 85.8% surge. Most of these gains came obviously from the company's MPLX division which completed its works on the Ozark and Wood River-to-Patoka Pipelines. These works will improve daily capacity to 345,000 barrels per day.

Net income from the company's Speedway division declined $79 million. This 33% decline was the result of lower margins. $56 million of the decline was due to lower light products margins as well as higher expenses. Moreover, in April of this year, Speedway decided to purchase 78 locations in Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo to further benefit from key growth areas.

What's next?

CEO Gary Heminger is quite positive when it comes to future growth. The outlook for US refining companies will remain strong as North American crude oil remains discounted and planned turnarounds at US refineries will continue to keep gasoline inventories from climbing.

Moreover, the petroleum and coal products industry continues to be very positive going forward. The graph below shows ISM industry sentiment for the petroleum and coal industry which mainly includes refinery companies. I also shared this graph in my Valero article which showed that the acceleration of refinery stock prices was perfectly predicted by the sentiment graph you see below.

The stock price of Marathon Petroleum did start its acceleration trend a few months after sentiment started to indicate a strong bull market. Since then, the stock has added roughly 65% ex. dividends.

Source: TradingView

Moreover, in May of this year, the stock price quickly dropped 15%, which caused some serious buying panic that lifted the stock to a new high. The reasons are an amazing stock valuation and favorable business environment as I already mentioned. Traders simply don't allow this company to break its uptrend. The company is valued at 16.2 times earnings. The forward P/E ratio is at 11.8 while the PEG ratio is at a mere 0.28. Not only is the valuation very interesting, we also see that the company is operating in a business environment which is likely going to provide above-average growth going well into 2019 and maybe even 2020 if the economy continues to be strong.

Marathon Petroleum continues to benefit from oil discounts in the US, thanks to takeaway capacity problems and higher (expected) pipeline movements which benefit the company's MPLX division. I also expect that the rapid expansion of Freeway stores will accelerate sales in that segment.

Personally, I am not going to buy Marathon Petroleum because I am already long Valero and Phillips 66. However, I believe that Marathon Petroleum will follow its peers and offer investors both strong capital gains and dividends over at least the next few quarters.

The downside is a slowing (global) economy as I discussed in previous articles. This would pressure utilization rates as well as petroleum exports which would lower demand and also pressure utilization rates. However, at this point, I am not too worried that this is going to happen.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO, PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.