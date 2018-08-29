Helios And Matheson Is Likely To Dilute Shares

This access is likely to come from the company issuing new shares, and it would take at least a billion of them!

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) is a stock that hit the mainstream back in August 2017, when the company acquired a majority stake in MoviePass. Since then, the stock has been riddled with losses and has taken advantage of death spiral financing that is never in the best interest of shareholders. While the company is generating minimal non-subscriber revenue from data, there's simply not enough time left to turn this data into profits. Given the losses and cash on hand, I believe a highly dilutive move is coming. Be prepared for declines ahead.

Breaking Down MoviePass-Related Losses

Helios and Matheson Analytics currently owns approximately 92% of MoviePass. Therefore, the company is on the hook for approximately 92% of the losses generated by the service. So, just how big are these losses? There are a few things we know:

The average movie ticket in the United States costs about $8.97.

MoviePass pays full price for the movie tickets purchased through its subscription service.

It allows subscribers to view up to 3 movies per month.

It charges subscribers $9.95 per month for their services.

MoviePass generates quarterly revenue between $4.00 and $6.00 per subscriber in non-subscription based revenue.

Considering these numbers, I am going to be modest here and say that the vast majority of MoviePass subscribers do not use the service to its 3 movies per month limit. Instead, we'll average the amount of movie tickets per month down to 2 per subscriber. Here's what the numbers look like:

The total movie ticket cost per subscriber, per month comes to $17.94.

Between subscription-based and non-subscription based revenue, the company is driving between $11.28 and $11.95 per month.

This brings the total loss per subscriber per month to a range between $5.99 and $6.66.

Considering the modest figure of 3 million subscribers per month, the total monthly loss generated by MoviePass (excluding general operating, sales and marketing, administrative, and other expenses) comes to between $17.97 million and $19.98 million.

Considering the 92% ownership held by Helios and Matheson, the company's portion of those losses sits in a range between $16.5324 million and $18.3816 million.

At This Rate, Helios And Matheson Simply Can't Last Long!

According to the most recent financial report released by Helios and Matheson, the company had just over $15.5 million in cash on hand. The calculations above were done using modest estimations. I believe that MoviePass subscribers view more than 2 movies per month on average, and that the subscriber base is well over 3 million. Nonetheless, even with these modest figures, the low end of monthly losses that are the responsibility of Helios and Matheson comes to $16.5324 million.

Considering the fact that at the last financial release it had under $16 million in cash on hand, the company had less than a month at the end of the quarter before it found its way to the red, a point where I believe Helios and Matheson Analytics is sitting at as we speak.

A Recipe For Dilution

Since its acquisition of a majority stake in MoviePass, Helios and Matheson has become a dilution machine. Anytime the company realizes losses that are too much to handle, it either moves forward with a public offering or the sale of convertible notes. Both of these options are highly dilutive and are rarely in the best interest of shareholders, but Helios and Matheson Analytics seems to look at these options as the go-to for covering its rear end.

This is where we get into a big problem. In order for the company to get on solid footing, it will need to raise enough funds to make it through at least a fiscal quarter. Considering the rate of losses, even on the low side, 3 months of losses come to $44.91 million. This is calculated as follows:

The cost of an average movie ticket is $8.97.

Assuming that each subscriber goes to the movie theater twice per month, the total cost per subscriber comes to $17.94.

With this cost per subscriber multiplied by 3 million subscribers, we know MoviePass at the very least comes to $53.82 million, representing the average cost per month.

Considering the $9.95 per month in subscription fees and at best $2.00 per month in non-subscription revenue, the total earned per subscriber per month comes to $11.95.

$11.95 times 3 million subscribers comes to $38.85 million, generating a monthly loss of $14.97 million.

In 3 months, that comes to a whopping total of $44.91 million in losses!

It's also important to remember that public offerings and convertible notes generally include shares sold at a discount. Considering the state of Helios and Matheson, this discount is likely to be at least 25% when the next dilutive move does come about. At the current rate ($0.019) per share, that means newly issued shares would be sold around $0.01425 per share. To come up with the nearly $50 million (~$45 million to cover losses plus 10% in fund raising costs) it needs, the company would need to issue 3.48 billion shares to raise the funding it needs!

Following the 1-for-250 reverse stock split, Helios and Matheson currently has a share count of about 1.7 million. So, if the company were to add 3.48 billion shares to the mix, it would dilute the current pool by well over 99.9%. Unfortunately, this massively dilutive move is likely coming soon too, thanks to the fact that the company continues to rake in the losses with little to no cash left on hand!

Investors Aren't Paying Attention To The Coming Danger Associated With Helios and Matheson Analytics

While the stock has seen a drastic decline over the past several months, the company is still highly overvalued and likely headed for more dilution or bankruptcy. I believe that the only reason some investors are holding on here is for one of two reasons:

A Potential Acquisition - Helios and Matheson Analytics has given up a massive amount of value over the past several months. Now trading with a market cap in the low tens of thousands rather than millions, the company is incredibly cheap. There's an argument that due to this low cost, and data mined through MoviePass, the company is a prime target for a hostile takeover. So some are holding off, waiting on that takeover to happen.

- Helios and Matheson Analytics has given up a massive amount of value over the past several months. Now trading with a market cap in the low tens of thousands rather than millions, the company is incredibly cheap. There's an argument that due to this low cost, and data mined through MoviePass, the company is a prime target for a hostile takeover. So some are holding off, waiting on that takeover to happen. An Unrealistic View Of MoviePass - While they are few in number, there are some people that argue that while MoviePass is taking large losses at the moment, the company is combing data that will eventually provide an opportunity in this data-driven world. However, this view is highly unrealistic. While data does have a value, Helios and Matheson Analytics has, in my opinion, shown a fundamental lack of ability to drive any real value from the data it has mined. With an inability to monetize, the data being mined isn't quite as valuable as investors believe it is, in my opinion.

The big problem is simple. In today's investing climate, we hear the word data and we automatically attach dollar signs to it. Sure, data has value, but that value has limits. Think of it this way: Helios and Matheson Analytics is paying about $6.00 per month for data being mined from each subscriber. What is this data? Well, it's simply the movies that these subscribers are going to see. Is it really worth $72 per year per subscriber to find out what Susie Q is watching when she goes to the movie theater? So far, the company has shown that this data is worth between $4 and $6 per subscriber per quarter, which is a far stretch from the $72 per subscriber per year. Over time, there may be an opportunity here, but given the current financial state of the company, there's simply not enough time to get to that point.

Takeaway

The key takeaway here is that Helios and Matheson Analytics is a risky investment as it sits today. The company has backed itself into a corner and has few options when it comes to getting its hands on the funding it needs. Perhaps more importantly, the company's options with regard to turning a profit from MoviePass seem to be even more slim given the time frame in which it must work. With the high cost of data mining, profitability is improbable before the need to access more funds. All in all, Helios and Matheson Analytics is likely to stay alive as long as it can dilute shares to access the funds it needs. Once this option falls off of the table, the stock is likely to fall to zero!

